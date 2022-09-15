Kim Kardashian Wants To Date A Biochemist Or Attorney After Pete Davidson

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is looking to expand her dating pool outside of the entertainment industry. As the season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians on September 22nd quickly approaches, Kim appeared on the Late Late Show With James Corden this week.

“Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing,” she told host James Corden on Wednesday, September 14th. "I feel like I have to go to different places.” Following her breakup with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, Kim said she may visit "a hospital and meet a doctor" or find her next love interest at a "law firm."

She continued, "I think it’s gonna be, like, [a] scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor [or] attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.” However, the reality TV star clarified that she's "not looking" to date right now and would like "to chill for a minute," adding, "I need some time to myself to focus, to finish [law] school.”

Kim began dating Davidson in October 2021 after meeting during her hosting gig on SNL. This was also eight months after filing for divorce from Kanye West, according to PageSix.

In late August, sources close to the couple confirmed that the couple had parted ways after 9 months of dating. They cited their busy work schedules as their cause for breaking up. Months prior, it was revealed that Pete would be making appearances in the second season of The Kardashians. Another source explained that his filmed footage for the show was minimal.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on September 22nd.