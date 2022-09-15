ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival: How To Watch

By Taylor Fields
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g69Eh_0hwZuIqd00

This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival is set to be as epic as ever as a star-studded lineup takes over the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23rd and 24th.

Performing at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival are some of the biggest artists in music, including Avril Lavigne , Black Eyed Peas , Halsey , Lionel Richie , LL COOL J , Luke Combs , Maren Morris , Megan Thee Stallion , Morgan Wallen , Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo , Sam Smith , Sean Diddy Combs , The Black Keys , Diplo , Marcus Mumford and more, and it's all hosted by Ryan Seacrest. And as always, the show will include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Fans can tune in and watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com . The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQ8Gq_0hwZuIqd00

Tickets to this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival are available to the general public on AXS.com .

The Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on Saturday, September 24 at AREA15 in Las Vegas and will feature live performances from Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers , 5 Seconds of Summer , Big Time Rush , Girl in Red , Lauv , Chlöe , Willow , Chase Rice , Latto , Carly Pearce , Ryan Hurd , GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith , with more to be announced.

For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Becky G, Charlie Puth and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

New Music Releases September 16: BLACKPINK, Marcus Mumford, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. K-pop superstars BLACKPINK followed up their historic VMAs performance with their highly anticipated second studio album, BORN PINK, Marcus Mumford shared his debut solo album, (self-titled), Kelsea Ballerini released a new track for her ride-or-dies, titled "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)," and Jack Harlow joined EST Gee on his new single, "Backstage Passes."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Maggie Rogers
Person
Marcus Mumford
Person
Neil Giraldo
Person
Diplo
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Halsey
Person
Maren Morris
NME

Watch Phoenix perform Ezra Koenig collaboration ‘Tonight’ on ‘The Late Show’

This week saw Phoenix make an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, teaming up with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig to perform their new single ‘Tonight’. The five-piece French band performed live on Colbert’s New York soundstage, while Koenig’s part comes via synchronised video. It’s appears that his “performance” is the same footage used in the song’s official music video, with Koenig riding in the passenger’s seat of a taxi driving through Tokyo.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Ellie Goulding Bring New Single ‘Easy Lover’ to ‘Fallon’

Ellie Goulding appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her latest song “Easy Lover” — “one of my favorites,” host Jimmy Fallon said — on Tuesday night. The track — which is not a cover of the Phil Collins & Philip Bailey classic of the same name — is the first single off Goulding’s upcoming album, the follow-up to 2020’s Brightest Blue. (While the studio version boasts a guest version by Big Sean, the rapper did not appear on The Tonight Show to deliver his verse.) “I wrote ‘Easy Lover’ in L.A. with Julia Michaels after conversations about the age-old tale...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cw#The Cw Network#Iheartradio Stations
American Songwriter

Lorde Teases New Album During LA Gig

After Lorde’s younger sister, Indy Yelich, made her musical debut on Thursday (Sept. 15), fans were wondering when they could expect album number four from the “Royals” singer. The answer may be coming soon. New Zealand’s dream pop gem teased new music while taking a breather on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (9/9/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Charley Crockett, Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan, Cole Chaney, Miranda Lambert, Randy Houser, Julie Roberts & Jamey Johnson, Easton Corbin, Alex Williams, Rob Baird, Tennessee Jet, Dylan Wheeler, Brit Taylor, Boy Named Banjo, Jonathan Terrell, Melissa Carper, Chris Shiflett, and more.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tinashe and Snakehips Bring Back the Feeling on ‘Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight’

Tinashe and Snakehips have reunited for some lovelorn electro-pop longing on “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” The sweet-voiced singer and U.K. production duo first collaborated on 2015’s anti-club banger “All My Friends” featuring Chance the Rapper as well. On their latest, Tinashe coos delicate concerns to a wayward paramour: “Who’s gonna love you tonight? Who’s gonna catch your vibe? Tell you that you’ll be alright, show you what love looks like? Cause I know a guy.” Snakehips supply her with airy synths and dramatic piano punctuated by digital blips and strong bass. The pair will release their debut album...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thecheyennepost.com

French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne

CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
CHEYENNE, WY
Whiskey Riff

Watch Blackberry Smoke Cover The Hell Out Of Charlie Daniels Band’s “Long Haired Country Boy”

Who doesn’t love a Charlie Daniels Band’s cover? Famously known for “The Devil Went Down To Georiga,” The Charlie Daniels Band has produced quality country rock music for decades. One of my all-time favorites from them is “Long Haired Country Boy.” The single was released in 1974 on their album Fire On The Mountain and while it was never a huge country radio hit, it was a massive hit among fans. The single charted on the US Billboard Hot 100 […] The post Watch Blackberry Smoke Cover The Hell Out Of Charlie Daniels Band’s “Long Haired Country Boy” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 16

The superstar K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is one of the biggest pop juggernauts in the world, with billions of streams and massive world tours to its name. Born Pink, its second full-length album — and "full-length" is relative here, since we're talking about eight songs in under 25 minutes — promises to further expedite BLACKPINK's domination of the U.S. charts.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

175K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy