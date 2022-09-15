Sean Diddy Combs Joins 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

The iHeartRadio Music Festival just got even bigger as Sean Diddy Combs will be taking over the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23rd and 24th.

Diddy joins the star-studded 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup, which includes Avril Lavigne , Black Eyed Peas , Halsey , Lionel Richie , LL COOL J , Luke Combs , Maren Morris , Megan Thee Stallion , Morgan Wallen , Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo , Pitbull , Sam Smith , The Black Keys , Diplo , Marcus Mumford and more, and it's all hosted by Ryan Seacrest. And as always, the show will include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Fans can tune in and watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com . The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.

Tickets to this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival are available to the general public on AXS.com .

The Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on Saturday, September 24 at AREA15 in Las Vegas and will feature live performances from Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers , 5 Seconds of Summer , Big Time Rush , Girl in Red , Lauv , Chlöe , Willow , Chase Rice , Latto , Carly Pearce , Ryan Hurd , GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith , with more to be announced.

For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival .