ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sean Diddy Combs Joins 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

By Taylor Fields
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkD55_0hwZuHxu00

The iHeartRadio Music Festival just got even bigger as Sean Diddy Combs will be taking over the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23rd and 24th.

Diddy joins the star-studded 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup, which includes Avril Lavigne , Black Eyed Peas , Halsey , Lionel Richie , LL COOL J , Luke Combs , Maren Morris , Megan Thee Stallion , Morgan Wallen , Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo , Pitbull , Sam Smith , The Black Keys , Diplo , Marcus Mumford and more, and it's all hosted by Ryan Seacrest. And as always, the show will include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Fans can tune in and watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com . The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQ8Gq_0hwZuHxu00

Tickets to this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival are available to the general public on AXS.com .

The Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on Saturday, September 24 at AREA15 in Las Vegas and will feature live performances from Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers , 5 Seconds of Summer , Big Time Rush , Girl in Red , Lauv , Chlöe , Willow , Chase Rice , Latto , Carly Pearce , Ryan Hurd , GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith , with more to be announced.

For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival .

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Luke Combs Gets Honest About ‘Crippling’ Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Luke Combs previewed his return to his roots and opened up about "crippling" OCD during a new interview with Apple Music Country's Kelleigh Bannen. The singer's anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder never got between him and the stage, and he indicates he has it under control more than he ever did before. The key for him, he says, was becoming a family man and spending time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Maggie Rogers
Person
Marcus Mumford
Person
Neil Giraldo
Person
Diplo
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Pitbull
Person
Halsey
Person
Maren Morris
Essence

Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.

While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cw#The Cw Network#Iheartradio Stations
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

175K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy