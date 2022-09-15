Read full article on original website
BBC
Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog
Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted. An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September. The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said. Three boys from...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
BBC
Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure
Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
BBC
Bere Regis crash: Woman dies and two injured in four-car collision
A woman has died and two people have been injured in a four-car crash. The crash happened at Rye Hill in Bere Regis, Dorset, on Sunday at 17:00 BST. A 62-year-old woman, from Weymouth, who was a passenger in a white Suzuki Ignis, died at the scene. The other vehicles involved were a blue Mazda MX5, a silver Ford C Max and a blue Honda Civic.
BBC
Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
BBC
Nottingham Forest fan appeal by police after Sheffield United disorder
South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after an officer was assaulted at a football match. The incident is said to have happened at the Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest match on 14 May 2022. A bottle was reportedly thrown at...
BBC
Man dies in County Clare aircraft crash
A man has died following an aircraft crash in County Clare, in the Republic of Ireland. The crash happened in the Miltown Malbay area on Sunday afternoon and involved a motor-propelled glider aircraft, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports. Emergency services remain at the scene which has been preserved for...
BBC
Bus firm pulls out of Kilmarnock station over safety fears
A bus operator has said it will no longer run evening services from Kilmarnock Bus Station due to anti-social behaviour. Stagecoach said it would amend services after 18:00 for the foreseeable future. East Ayrshire councillor Barry Douglas said incidents involving "gangs of youths" had been going on for a while...
BBC
Callum Riley death: Family said teenager was 'loved so deeply'
The family of a 17-year-old boy killed in Rochdale said he had a "good heart" and was "loved so deeply". Callum Riley was found with serious injuries in Atholl Drive, Heywood, on Saturday morning and died later. Three people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder. Paying tribute, his...
BBC
Ansty crash: Family ‘devastated by senseless death’ of teenager
The family of a teenager killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him". Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was involved in a collision near the village of Ansty, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex. The crash happened on...
BBC
Biddenden crash: One dead, two badly injured
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road, shortly after getting off a bus. The man, in his 70s, was struck in Tenterden Road, near Woodlands Park, Biddenden, at about 12:10 BST on Sunday. A black Honda CBR 1100 collided with him, Kent...
BBC
Man admits offence in Queen lying-in-state queue
A man who was escorted away by police from the queue to see the Queen lying in state has admitted a public order offence in court. Mark Hague, 52, of no fixed address, was escorted from the line after making a comment in the queue just outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday.
BBC
Islamic preacher Khandaker Rahman discharged from mosque rape trial
An imam who raped a schoolgirl in a mosque has been unconditionally discharged. Khandaker Rahman, 67, from Cwmdu, Swansea, was found to have committed the crimes by a jury at Swansea Crown Court in June, after a trial of facts, as he was too ill to stand trial. The absolute...
BBC
Death of 'deeply loved' mother in Dyce treated as murder
Police in Aberdeen have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Dyce. A body was discovered outside an address on Stoneywood Road, close to the Marriot Hotel, at about 03:30 on Saturday. Police Scotland have confirmed the woman was 47-year-old Jill Barclay who lived in the...
BBC
Warning over fake police officer phone scam
A fraudster impersonating a police officer has been phoning people and telling them they have been the victim of a banking scam, a force has warned. South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating several reports of a fake police officer telling people they needed to withdraw cash and hand it over for checking.
BBC
Sherri Papini: US woman who staged her own disappearance sentenced to 18 months
A California woman who faked her own high-profile kidnapping has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for making false statements to the FBI. Sherri Papini, 39, went missing in November 2016 after going for a run. She appeared three weeks later on Thanksgiving claiming two Hispanic women had kidnapped...
BBC
Teen crushed by forklift truck on Shipdham farm, inquest hears
A teenager was crushed to death by a forklift truck while working at a farm less than a month after starting his new job, an inquest heard. Zach Richardson, 18, from Lincolnshire, became trapped between the truck and a wall at Elm Farm, near Shipdham, Norfolk, on 24 October 2020.
BBC
Somerset nurse struck off for failing to dispense morphine
A nurse in Somerset has been struck off after she failed to give morphine to a patient before they underwent surgery. Amanda-Jane Price had been suspended from front-line duties since the incident in March 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that Miss Price had been "dishonest" with her colleagues...
