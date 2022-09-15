Read full article on original website
How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne
The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next — here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.
‘Don’t Cry—You’ll Start Me’: Prince William and Kate Got Emotional With Mourners in Sandringham
Continuing their week of mourning for Queen Elizabeth, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to visit with mourners who have gathered to share condolences on Thursday. People reported that the couple spent about 45 minutes speaking with people outside the estate’s Norwich Gates, where 30,000 floral tributes have been laid. Though William and Kate have both shown some of their emotions during their previous appearances at Windsor and the Palace of Westminster, their trip to Sandringham was especially emotional.
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
Queen Consort Camilla loses her footing as she leaves cathedral - but recovers perfectly as she battles through trip to Wales with a broken toe
People have lauded The Queen Consort after how she managed a minor slip with 'total class' in Cardiff today. Camilla was accompanying her husband King Charles III for a service of prayer at Llandaff Cathedral for the monarch's first visit to Cardiff, when she appeared to get her heel stuck and slip.
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
Queen Elizabeth’s Former Staffer Reveals How She Treats Her Employees: ‘You Feel At Ease’
Some former employees of Queen Elizabeth shared their experiences working for the royal family.
Royal Fans Claim Meghan Markle Got Scolded By Aides Over A Simple Issue
Royal watchers were stunned when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to meet with mourners outside of Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the Daily Mail. It was the first time the former fab four had been seen together since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved out of the UK.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
Prince Harry Cries During Queen Elizabeth's Service Alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Willam and Kate Middleton
It's an emotional day for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and a procession including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward took to the streets of London to bring it to Westminster Hall. Once...
Meghan Markle and Princess Kate Ignore Royal Protocol While Greeting Mourners, Offer Hugs to Crowd
Powerful gestures. Meghan Markle and Princess Kate each offered their sympathies to mourners in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death — and ignored royal protocols while doing so. The Suits alum, 41, and Prince Harry joined Kate, 40, and Prince William for a walkabout around the Windsor...
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
Kate Middleton's Expressions During The Queen's Procession Hint At Her Level Of Grief
The royal family's most senior women have been in the spotlight following the loss of their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Anne has been making history and winning hearts with her public displays of affection for her mother. Not only did Princess Anne accompany Queen Elizabeth's casket as it traveled from Balmoral Castle to Westminster Abbey, she was seen curtsying to her mother one final time while they were in Scotland.
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg slammed for dropping ‘truth bomb’ podcast on 25th anniversary of Lady Di death
AN Australian commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dropping a "truth bomb" podcast on the anniversary of Diana's death. Speaking on The Morning Show, Peter Ford condemned Meghan Markle's decision to release the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana Spencer's death.
Photos show the Queen's coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel
The Queen was lowered into the royal vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor after her state funeral. The Queen's coffin will be interred in the King George VI memorial chapel – her final resting place. Prince Philip's coffin will be moved a final time from the royal vault...
Meghan Markle’s awkward display at Queen memorial showed ‘inner anxiety’: expert
Meghan Markle betrayed “inner anxiety” as she awkwardly greeted the crowd at a memorial for Queen Elizabeth II, a TV body language expert tells Page Six exclusively. “Meghan looked like a woman waiting for her cues rather than pushing herself forward,” Judi James says of the former actress.
