As originally reported by The Guardian in 2017, the plan for Queen Elizabeth II’s death, referred to as Operation London Bridge, has been mapped out for years. After a period of public mourning, the queen’s funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey, Britain’s royal and national church. Later, according to a report in Politico from 2021, her Royal Majesty will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel within St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to the article, these plans were revealed in a series of documents the publication obtained and, at the time, were announced as the most up-to-date version of Operation London Bridge. As the The Telegraph reported in the same year, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April of 2021, will be moved from the Royal Vault beneath St. George’s Chapel where he is temporarily interned and laid to rest with his wife.

