Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
27 details you might have missed from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the meaning behind them
From Kate Middleton's jewelry to Prince George and Prince Charlotte walking in the processional, here are details you missed from the royal funeral.
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral: How the royal family will say goodbye to their matriarch
London (CNN)–The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion an intricate period of mourning which will culminate with a huge state funeral on September 19 honoring her lifetime of devotion and steadfast service. Codenamed “Operation London Bridge,” arrangements for Britain’s longest-serving monarch have been carefully pored over...
Queen Elizabeth's Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Monarch Pass Buckingham Palace for the Last Time
Following the Queen's death on Sept. 8, a close source told PEOPLE her personal staff were "incandescent with grief" Queen Elizabeth II's staff are saying goodbye to the late monarch. During the coffin procession to Hyde Park at the Queen's funeral, over 100 Buckingham Palace employees lined up outside the royal residence as the monarch passed by for the very last time. Buckingham Palace was the Queen's main residence since her crowning in 1953. However, in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she temporarily moved to Windsor Castle and...
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
CARS・
Here's What Time The Queen's Funeral Starts
A million people are expected to be in London to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, as it lies in state for four days before the funeral. The line has been capped at five miles long, according to The Washington Post. Even soccer superstar David Beckham waited over 12 hours to pay his respects, per CBS News.
BBC
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral
Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Queen Camilla Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey
The day after Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, King Charles announced that Camilla would be Queen Consort in his first speech as monarch Queen Camilla is mourning her mother-in-law. The Queen Consort, 75, was somber as she arrived Monday morning for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London. Several members of the royal family walked with Camilla's husband, King Charles III, for the procession from Westminster Hall, where thousands of mourners have visited in recent days to pay their respects to the late Queen, to Westminster Abbey...
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin During Procession Through London
What is perhaps Queen Elizabeth's best-known crown was placed on top of her casket as she left her royal residence of Buckingham Palace for the last time. On Wednesday, the coffin of the late Queen, who died on September 8 at age 96 in Scotland, traveled to Westminster Hall in a solemn procession.
Moment Buckingham Palace workers attached easel announcing death of Queen Elizabeth
Two Buckingham Palace aides appeared to be nervous as they fixed an easel display, announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to the gates of the palace.The pair carried out the traditional task in front of the large crowd that had gathered around the palace, with millions more watching on TV around the world.An official easel was also placed outside Holyroodhouse in Edinburg, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.Britain will observe an official royal mourning period until one week after Elizabeth II’s funeral.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?
As originally reported by The Guardian in 2017, the plan for Queen Elizabeth II’s death, referred to as Operation London Bridge, has been mapped out for years. After a period of public mourning, the queen’s funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey, Britain’s royal and national church. Later, according to a report in Politico from 2021, her Royal Majesty will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel within St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to the article, these plans were revealed in a series of documents the publication obtained and, at the time, were announced as the most up-to-date version of Operation London Bridge. As the The Telegraph reported in the same year, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April of 2021, will be moved from the Royal Vault beneath St. George’s Chapel where he is temporarily interned and laid to rest with his wife.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
King Charles leads royal family into Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s funeral
His Majesty followed the Queen's coffin in procession from Westminster Hall to the cathedral, following the late monarch's four days of lying in state. King Charles was joined by his sons, Princes William and Harry, on the short walk to the ceremony, where 2,000 mourners - including world leaders, senior politicians, and royals - have gathered to attend the funeral.
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis waited for her funeral procession at Windsor Castle, photo shows
Photos show Queen Elizabeth's last two corgis awaiting her arrival at Windsor Castle. Her coffin is currently on its final journey from London to Windsor Castle for her burial. Prince Andrew will inherit the dogs, which he gave to the Queen as a gift when they were puppies.
