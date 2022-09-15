ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure

Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog

Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted. An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September. The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said. Three boys from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Teen crushed by forklift truck on Shipdham farm, inquest hears

A teenager was crushed to death by a forklift truck while working at a farm less than a month after starting his new job, an inquest heard. Zach Richardson, 18, from Lincolnshire, became trapped between the truck and a wall at Elm Farm, near Shipdham, Norfolk, on 24 October 2020.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Callum Riley death: Family said teenager was 'loved so deeply'

The family of a 17-year-old boy killed in Rochdale said he had a "good heart" and was "loved so deeply". Callum Riley was found with serious injuries in Atholl Drive, Heywood, on Saturday morning and died later. Three people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder. Paying tribute, his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says

Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Family tribute to Countess of Dysart killed in A9 crash

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Highland community figure who has died in a crash on the A9. Philippa Grant, the Countess of Dysart, was driving an Audi A4 which collided with a coach at Slochd, near Aviemore, on Friday. She died at the scene. Ms Grant, 73, and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Scarborough: Man who died after assault named as Peter Houghton

A man who died after an assault in Scarborough has been named as 59-year-old Peter Houghton. Mr Houghton, from Hull, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident on Newborough at about 21:00 BST on Saturday, but later died. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Somerset nurse struck off for failing to dispense morphine

A nurse in Somerset has been struck off after she failed to give morphine to a patient before they underwent surgery. Amanda-Jane Price had been suspended from front-line duties since the incident in March 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that Miss Price had been "dishonest" with her colleagues...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Man admits offence in Queen lying-in-state queue

A man who was escorted away by police from the queue to see the Queen lying in state has admitted a public order offence in court. Mark Hague, 52, of no fixed address, was escorted from the line after making a comment in the queue just outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Death of 'deeply loved' mother in Dyce treated as murder

Police in Aberdeen have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Dyce. A body was discovered outside an address on Stoneywood Road, close to the Marriot Hotel, at about 03:30 on Saturday. Police Scotland have confirmed the woman was 47-year-old Jill Barclay who lived in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M﻿an dies in County Clare aircraft crash

A man has died following an aircraft crash in County Clare, in the Republic of Ireland. The crash happened in the Miltown Malbay area on Sunday afternoon and involved a motor-propelled glider aircraft, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports. Emergency services remain at the scene which has been preserved for...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Warning over fake police officer phone scam

A fraudster impersonating a police officer has been phoning people and telling them they have been the victim of a banking scam, a force has warned. South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating several reports of a fake police officer telling people they needed to withdraw cash and hand it over for checking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cambridgeshire policeman sentenced for controlling behaviour

A police officer has been told by a judge he was "lucky" not to be jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour against a partner. PC George Georgiou, 44, from Ware, Hertfordshire, serves with Cambridgeshire Police. St Albans Crown Court heard he used his position to "bully" his partner and "caused...
PUBLIC SAFETY

