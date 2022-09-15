Read full article on original website
BBC
Ansty crash: Family ‘devastated by senseless death’ of teenager
The family of a teenager killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him". Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was involved in a collision near the village of Ansty, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex. The crash happened on...
BBC
Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure
Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
BBC
Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog
Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted. An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September. The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said. Three boys from...
BBC
Teen crushed by forklift truck on Shipdham farm, inquest hears
A teenager was crushed to death by a forklift truck while working at a farm less than a month after starting his new job, an inquest heard. Zach Richardson, 18, from Lincolnshire, became trapped between the truck and a wall at Elm Farm, near Shipdham, Norfolk, on 24 October 2020.
BBC
Callum Riley death: Family said teenager was 'loved so deeply'
The family of a 17-year-old boy killed in Rochdale said he had a "good heart" and was "loved so deeply". Callum Riley was found with serious injuries in Atholl Drive, Heywood, on Saturday morning and died later. Three people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder. Paying tribute, his...
BBC
Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
BBC
Nottingham Forest fan appeal by police after Sheffield United disorder
South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after an officer was assaulted at a football match. The incident is said to have happened at the Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest match on 14 May 2022. A bottle was reportedly thrown at...
BBC
Family tribute to Countess of Dysart killed in A9 crash
Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Highland community figure who has died in a crash on the A9. Philippa Grant, the Countess of Dysart, was driving an Audi A4 which collided with a coach at Slochd, near Aviemore, on Friday. She died at the scene. Ms Grant, 73, and...
BBC
Islamic preacher Khandaker Rahman discharged from mosque rape trial
An imam who raped a schoolgirl in a mosque has been unconditionally discharged. Khandaker Rahman, 67, from Cwmdu, Swansea, was found to have committed the crimes by a jury at Swansea Crown Court in June, after a trial of facts, as he was too ill to stand trial. The absolute...
BBC
Scarborough: Man who died after assault named as Peter Houghton
A man who died after an assault in Scarborough has been named as 59-year-old Peter Houghton. Mr Houghton, from Hull, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident on Newborough at about 21:00 BST on Saturday, but later died. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder...
BBC
Somerset nurse struck off for failing to dispense morphine
A nurse in Somerset has been struck off after she failed to give morphine to a patient before they underwent surgery. Amanda-Jane Price had been suspended from front-line duties since the incident in March 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that Miss Price had been "dishonest" with her colleagues...
BBC
Man admits offence in Queen lying-in-state queue
A man who was escorted away by police from the queue to see the Queen lying in state has admitted a public order offence in court. Mark Hague, 52, of no fixed address, was escorted from the line after making a comment in the queue just outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday.
BBC
Death of 'deeply loved' mother in Dyce treated as murder
Police in Aberdeen have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Dyce. A body was discovered outside an address on Stoneywood Road, close to the Marriot Hotel, at about 03:30 on Saturday. Police Scotland have confirmed the woman was 47-year-old Jill Barclay who lived in the...
BBC
Man dies in County Clare aircraft crash
A man has died following an aircraft crash in County Clare, in the Republic of Ireland. The crash happened in the Miltown Malbay area on Sunday afternoon and involved a motor-propelled glider aircraft, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports. Emergency services remain at the scene which has been preserved for...
BBC
M62 shooting: Armed officer 'leant out of car and shot Yassar Yaqub'
An armed officer leant out of a car window and fatally shot a man during a police stop on the M62 in West Yorkshire, an inquest has heard. Yassar Yaqub was shot when the Audi car he was travelling in was stopped on the M62 near Huddersfield in January 2017.
BBC
Warning over fake police officer phone scam
A fraudster impersonating a police officer has been phoning people and telling them they have been the victim of a banking scam, a force has warned. South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating several reports of a fake police officer telling people they needed to withdraw cash and hand it over for checking.
BBC
Cambridgeshire policeman sentenced for controlling behaviour
A police officer has been told by a judge he was "lucky" not to be jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour against a partner. PC George Georgiou, 44, from Ware, Hertfordshire, serves with Cambridgeshire Police. St Albans Crown Court heard he used his position to "bully" his partner and "caused...
