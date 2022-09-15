Thousands of mourners are expected to watch the Queen’s funeral on large screens in public parks and venues across the UK.The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said the historic occasion will be shown in various locations – from London’s Hyde Park to Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.Around 125 cinemas across the UK will also be screening the event – along with Sky News, ITV and the BBC for people watching from home.Two thousand guests are expected to attend the Queen’s funeral in person at Westminster Abbey, which starts at 11am.The Queen’s coffin will be moved from...

U.K. ・ 7 HOURS AGO