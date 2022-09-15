Read full article on original website
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
Ansty crash: Family ‘devastated by senseless death’ of teenager
The family of a teenager killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him". Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was involved in a collision near the village of Ansty, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex. The crash happened on...
Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
Teen crushed by forklift truck on Shipdham farm, inquest hears
A teenager was crushed to death by a forklift truck while working at a farm less than a month after starting his new job, an inquest heard. Zach Richardson, 18, from Lincolnshire, became trapped between the truck and a wall at Elm Farm, near Shipdham, Norfolk, on 24 October 2020.
Man dies in County Clare aircraft crash
A man has died following an aircraft crash in County Clare, in the Republic of Ireland. The crash happened in the Miltown Malbay area on Sunday afternoon and involved a motor-propelled glider aircraft, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports. Emergency services remain at the scene which has been preserved for...
Train strikes could impact the London Marathon
Train drivers and railway workers across the country are set to stage the largest strike to date as part the long-running row over pay. Members of the Aslef and RMT unions will walk out on 1 October in order to bring the rail network to an "effective standstill", union bosses said.
Somerset nurse struck off for failing to dispense morphine
A nurse in Somerset has been struck off after she failed to give morphine to a patient before they underwent surgery. Amanda-Jane Price had been suspended from front-line duties since the incident in March 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that Miss Price had been "dishonest" with her colleagues...
M62 shooting: Armed officer 'leant out of car and shot Yassar Yaqub'
An armed officer leant out of a car window and fatally shot a man during a police stop on the M62 in West Yorkshire, an inquest has heard. Yassar Yaqub was shot when the Audi car he was travelling in was stopped on the M62 near Huddersfield in January 2017.
Croydon: Saxon graves discovered under car park
More than a dozen Saxon graves have been discovered underneath a Croydon car park. Eighteen burials were unearthed under the Lion Green Road car park in Coulsdon. They were found following an archaeological survey which was ordered by the council as part of the site's redevelopment into 157 new homes.
Queen's funeral: 'You can't help but feel the environment around you'
A heraldry expert said he was honoured to be asked to take part in the Queen's state funeral procession. Philip Tibbetts played a role in a procession of heralds which led her coffin into St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh last week. Later, he will march in a procession from Westminster...
