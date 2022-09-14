Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were AttendeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
thezoereport.com
Why A Roadtrip To Taos & Santa Fe Should Be On Everyone's Fall Bucket List
“This is not what I expected,” my boyfriend says to me as we wind along a dirt path, surrounded by muddy blue mountains in the distance and a stretch of plateau in the foreground dotted with deep green shrubs and prickly cacti. For those who have never traveled to The Land of Enchantment, you might anticipate a straight forward desert landscape. But not here — in northern New Mexico where Santa Fe and Taos lie, there’s diversity at every turn. Perhaps that’s why painter Georgia O’Keeffe fell in love with this corner of the world. “It’s something that’s in the air — it’s different. The sky is different, the wind is different,” she explained in 1977.
Old electronics can seek new purpose through New Mexico recycling event
A New Mexico casino hosted the event.
krwg.org
Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles. Officials with the Cibola National Forest say Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine trees appear brown as the larvae of the tussock moth feeds on the previous year's needles. The caterpillars are native defoliators. Officials say the concern is that defoliation weakens the trees, making them vulnerable to subsequent attacks by bark beetles that may kill the tree tops or even entire trees. Officials also warned that touching the caterpillars could lead to skin reactions.
PHOTOS: The Rio Grande Zoo in the 1950s and 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost 100 years, the ABQ BioPark Zoo has been delighting visitors with up-close access to a wide array of animals. When it opened in 1927 as the Rio Grande Zoo, it only featured a pair of mountain lions, a pair of black bears, a porcupine, a snake, a bobcat, coyotes, wolves, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABQ Biopark selling Harvest Festival tickets
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark is looking forward to the Harvest festival. The event is happening the first weekend in October to celebrate the fall season. There will be many discovery stations including one to make seed balls for home gardens. There will also be live music, food, and local vendors. To buy tickets, […]
‘The Cleaning Lady’ actor helped by New Mexico DOT courtesy patrol
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convenient and free roadside service in the metro helps thousands of stranded drivers in the metro and has for decades. But recently, it just so happened to help a famous actor. While in town filming the hit TV show, ‘The Cleaning Lady’, Oliver Hudson ran out of gas on his way to […]
rrobserver.com
Sandoval County wins Golden Chile award for second year in a row
New Mexico Grown Golden Chile Awards designed to celebrate the hard work of all nutrition providers. Bernalillo — For the second consecutive year, Sandoval County’s Senior Program has earned the Golden Chile Award from New Mexico Grown in recognition of its innovative Senior Center food programming. This top...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
lascruces.com
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
The world’s largest hot-air balloon festival celebrates its 50th year, at Balloon Fiesta Park, October 1-9, 2022. For nine days in October, the Albuquerque skies are filled with an enchanting array of more than 500 balloons of all shapes, sizes and colors. Whether you’re a balloon enthusiast, or just...
kcrw.com
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
Concerns raised over homeless, trash at downtown Albuquerque theatre
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The historic Kimo Theater in downtown Albuquerque looks good after the city cleans up the trash and clears out the homeless. “The main part of Central looks a lot better than what it usually looks like with clothes and people laying everywhere,” Zenda, an Albuquerque resident said. But a few hours later, […]
santafe.com
The Best Margaritas in Santa Fe
In Santa Fe, every day is Margarita Day (it’s really Feb 22, BTW). What better way to enjoy this classic cocktail than by exploring the Santa Fe Margarita Trail, a cocktail odyssey featuring 45 restaurants and bars? Each unique margarita has been crafted specifically for the trail, so you know you’ll be tasting some of the best margaritas in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
losalamosreporter.com
Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow, Music, Fireworks, Food, Bouncy Houses And More Planned In White Rock Oct. 29
Los Alamos County Community Services Department and the Los Alamos Arts Council are partnering together to bring an event like no other – the Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m!. Historically, the Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow has been...
rrobserver.com
Hatch favorite wins at state fair, Slate Street Billiards among contestants for best green chile burger
If you are looking for a green chile burger, looks like the best in New Mexico is from Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue, & Espresso. The Hatch restaurant won the state fair’s annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge. In all, six restaurants went at it. People’s Choice Winner was Big Mike’s...
Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta
Hotel prices always go up during Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but this year is even more dramatic than usual.
Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern. Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRQE News 13
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
Metal beam narrowly misses Albuquerque driver after crashing through windshield
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As he was driving southbound on I-25, a metal beam impaled Fernando Garcia’s windshield just missing him by a few inches.“What the f*** bro. I almost f****** died. look at that s*** man,” said Garcia. After seeing the car in front of him swerve trying to avoid the beam, Garcia says he […]
rrobserver.com
Gas prices continue to fall as summer ends
Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less when compared to this day last week and 46 cents more per gallon than on this day last year, AAA said in a press statement.
ABQ Biopark hosting after-hours event at the aquarium
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark aquarium is opening its door after hours in October for a special event. The after-hours happy hour is for adults 21 years and older. They can learn more about the amazing underwater world while enjoying tropical drinks and snacks. The event will take place on October 14. Tickets are […]
Comments / 0