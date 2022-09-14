ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thezoereport.com

Why A Roadtrip To Taos & Santa Fe Should Be On Everyone's Fall Bucket List

“This is not what I expected,” my boyfriend says to me as we wind along a dirt path, surrounded by muddy blue mountains in the distance and a stretch of plateau in the foreground dotted with deep green shrubs and prickly cacti. For those who have never traveled to The Land of Enchantment, you might anticipate a straight forward desert landscape. But not here — in northern New Mexico where Santa Fe and Taos lie, there’s diversity at every turn. Perhaps that’s why painter Georgia O’Keeffe fell in love with this corner of the world. “It’s something that’s in the air — it’s different. The sky is different, the wind is different,” she explained in 1977.
SANTA FE, NM
krwg.org

Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles. Officials with the Cibola National Forest say Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine trees appear brown as the larvae of the tussock moth feeds on the previous year's needles. The caterpillars are native defoliators. Officials say the concern is that defoliation weakens the trees, making them vulnerable to subsequent attacks by bark beetles that may kill the tree tops or even entire trees. Officials also warned that touching the caterpillars could lead to skin reactions.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: The Rio Grande Zoo in the 1950s and 60s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost 100 years, the ABQ BioPark Zoo has been delighting visitors with up-close access to a wide array of animals. When it opened in 1927 as the Rio Grande Zoo, it only featured a pair of mountain lions, a pair of black bears, a porcupine, a snake, a bobcat, coyotes, wolves, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Washington State
Santa Fe, NM
Lifestyle
Santa Fe, NM
Food & Drinks
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark selling Harvest Festival tickets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The ABQ Biopark is looking forward to the Harvest festival. The event is happening the first weekend in October to celebrate the fall season. There will be many discovery stations including one to make seed balls for home gardens. There will also be live music, food, and local vendors. To buy tickets, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Sandoval County wins Golden Chile award for second year in a row

New Mexico Grown Golden Chile Awards designed to celebrate the hard work of all nutrition providers. Bernalillo — For the second consecutive year, Sandoval County’s Senior Program has earned the Golden Chile Award from New Mexico Grown in recognition of its innovative Senior Center food programming. This top...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
lascruces.com

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The world’s largest hot-air balloon festival celebrates its 50th year, at Balloon Fiesta Park, October 1-9, 2022. For nine days in October, the Albuquerque skies are filled with an enchanting array of more than 500 balloons of all shapes, sizes and colors. Whether you’re a balloon enthusiast, or just...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
santafe.com

The Best Margaritas in Santa Fe

In Santa Fe, every day is Margarita Day (it’s really Feb 22, BTW). What better way to enjoy this classic cocktail than by exploring the Santa Fe Margarita Trail, a cocktail odyssey featuring 45 restaurants and bars? Each unique margarita has been crafted specifically for the trail, so you know you’ll be tasting some of the best margaritas in the world.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Green Chile#Santa Fe Plaza#An Ode#Food Drink#New Mexican#Shed
KRQE News 13

Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern. Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
RIO RANCHO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRQE News 13

Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Gas prices continue to fall as summer ends

Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less when compared to this day last week and 46 cents more per gallon than on this day last year, AAA said in a press statement.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark hosting after-hours event at the aquarium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark aquarium is opening its door after hours in October for a special event. The after-hours happy hour is for adults 21 years and older. They can learn more about the amazing underwater world while enjoying tropical drinks and snacks. The event will take place on October 14. Tickets are […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy