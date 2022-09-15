ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Matthew McConaughey soccer movie 'Dallas Sting' scrapped over 'disturbing allegations'

A few months back it was announced that Matthew McConaughey would portray soccer coach Bill Kinder in “Dallas Sting,” the true story of a high school girls’ soccer team that traveled to China and defeated some of the best teams in the world. Just six weeks before production was set to start, however, the film has been scrapped over “disturbing allegations.”
Deadline

‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview

The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
MOVIES
Kaitlyn Dever
Sting
Harmony Korine
Matthew Mcconaughey
Vibe

Jodie Turner-Smith Set To Join 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' Series

Jodie Turner-Smith has reportedly landed a role in the highly-anticipated Star Wars series on Disney+. Exclusively reported by Deadline, the actress is set to join Star Wars: The Acolyte, a project where many casting details remain unknown. Thus far, only Amandla Stenberg has been confirmed to join the series. In July, the actor shared an affirmative social media post following reports of them joining the Star Wars: The Acolyte cast. “Next stop: a galaxy far, far away…” wrote the As You Are star. “I am so excited to finally announce I’m joining Star Wars: #TheAcolyte ! Honored is an understatement. May the Force be with...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy

The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
MOVIES
#Dallas#Movie Star#American
Variety

'Goodnight Mommy' Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake

Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

'Kiin': Watch 'The Silent Films' Companion Short Film To Agnieszka Smoczyńska's Cannes Hit

After its debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Agnieszka Smoczyńska‘s English-language feature debut, “The Silent Twins,” hits theaters this Friday. But before that, check out Fenn O’Meally‘s short companion piece to the film, “Kiin,” with words by actresses Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence and June & Jennifer Gibbons.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

'The Maiden': Graham Foy's Feature Debut Looks For The Magic But Fails To Capture It [TIFF]

What does the title of Graham Foy‘s “The Maiden” mean? The film’s early title card reveals that it’s a graffiti tag for Kyle (Justin Sluiter) and Colton (Marcel T. Jiminez), two friends in ’90s Calgary who litter their hometown with the marker. Wherever they go, so goes their signature, a sign for their presence at their high school, the half-built houses they loiter in, or the ravine they like to hang out at, with train tracks overhead. But by the end of Foy’s feature debut, when the tag also signifies an absence and perhaps the presence of something more, it’s clear that he wants this tag, and in turn, his film’s title, to resonate with significance for the audience. For Foy, this graffiti isn’t a marker so much as a potent symbol, something that activates various levels of importance for him and his movie.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Academy Looks To Stabilize Oscars With Producers Glenn Weiss & Ricky Kirshner

New Academy CEO Bill Kramer provided something of a surprise Saturday morning, announcing the producers for the 95th Academy Awards during an in-person membership meeting. But considering it was his first big moment in front of his employees it was as good a moment as any to demonstrate his leadership skills. Following yet another controversial ceremony this past March, the 2023 festivities will be produced by veteran Emmy winners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. It will be Weiss’ second time and Kirshner’s first producing the telecast.
MOVIES
China
The Hollywood Reporter

'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Pivots From HBO Max to February 2023 Theatrical Release

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will open in theaters Feb. 10, 2023 — the beginning of Super Bowl weekend and in advance of Valentine’s Day — after abandoning an exclusive release on HBO Max. Warner Bros. revealed the switch-up Friday. More from The Hollywood ReporterClaire Danes to Star in Steven Soderbergh Limited Series at HBO MaxAnderson Cooper to Host Kering Foundation's Inaugural Caring for Women DinnerSalma Hayek Pinault, Demian Bichir Join Angelina Jolie's 'Without Blood' The threequel will see Channing Tatum return as male stripper Mike Lane, a character loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Salma Hayek...
THEATER & DANCE
theplaylist.net

'The Acolyte': Manny Jacinto Joins The Cast Of Disney+ 'Star Wars' Series, Charlie Barnett Also In Final Negotiations

There’s a lot of “Star Wars” to come before “The Acolyte” makes its Disney+ debut. But the more news that breaks about the upcoming show, the more exciting it sounds. Earlier this month, “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, who just won an Emmy for his role on that show, joined Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith on “The Acolyte” cast. And now, it looks like a couple of other actors have joined the ensemble.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

The Year Of Best Picture Sequels…Maybe [Contender Countdown]

Over the past few months, there have been rumblings. At Cannes, one studio executive remarked that this Oscar season was going to be a “strange” one. In July, another industry executive described the quality of the fall festival offerings as “unusual” (and that wasn’t meant positively). Now, with three of the four major festivals almost completed, their warnings have been right on target. With just two films truly emerging as potential Best Picture nominees from this year’s fall fests, “The Fablemans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” this may be the Oscars the sequels, yes, the sequels take the reigns.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor to Lead Miramax Spy Thriller 'Inheritance' (Exclusive)

The actress behind Daphne Bridgerton has landed another major role. Phoebe Dynevor, who broke out after playing the main character in the first season of Netflix’s Regency-era smash hit Bridgerton, is set to play the lead in the upcoming Miramax spy thriller Inheritance, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Written by Olen Steinhauer (Berlin Station) and Neil Burger (Limitless, Divergent, The Marsh King’s Daughter) with Burger directing and producing, the film is also being produced by Bill Block and Charles Miller.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Ethan Hawke once lost a role to Ewan McGregor and he's still not over it

Despite a fabled career which has included some very memorable roles, Ethan Hawke still holds a massive grudge against Ewan McGregor. Cast your mind back to the hazy days of the early 2000s. Baz Luhrmann had burst onto the scene as this strange auteur director from Australia, Ewan McGregor was getting mainstream recognition from Star Wars, and Ethan Hawke headed a beloved romance trilogy. Then came along a film that would end up involving all three of them: Moulin Rouge.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

'Devotion' Review: Jonathan Majors Thrives In A Biopic That's A Cut Above The Rest [TIFF]

The looming specter of whiteness often plagues stories of Black achievement, overshadowing what should be singular moments of triumph. Though it is true that these legends disrupted the framework of whiteness and pushed the world towards progress, the films about them don’t necessarily need to follow that same structural path. There is an option to foreground these people’s interior lives, with whiteness instead functioning as mainly an obstacle within the narrative. But films like “Hidden Figures” and “Green Book” are choked by their white characters, both good and bad, taking time and focus away from the Black historical figures we came to the theater to learn about. With his third feature, “Devotion,” director J.D. Dillard bucks against those storytelling inclinations by dedicating nearly every scene to understanding a complicated young Black man with an admirable work ethic and a deep sense of conviction.
MOVIES

