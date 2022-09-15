Read full article on original website
Related
Skydance Pulls Plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ With Matthew McConaughey After Investigation Into True Story
Skydance will no longer move forward with a film called “Dallas Sting” meant to star Matthew McConaughey after an investigation into the film’s true story uncovered disturbing allegations, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film from director Kari Skogland (Marvel’s “The Falcon and...
Awful Announcing
Matthew McConaughey soccer movie ‘Dallas Sting’ scrapped over ‘disturbing allegations’
A few months back it was announced that Matthew McConaughey would portray soccer coach Bill Kinder in “Dallas Sting,” the true story of a high school girls’ soccer team that traveled to China and defeated some of the best teams in the world. Just six weeks before production was set to start, however, the film has been scrapped over “disturbing allegations.”
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jodie Turner-Smith Set To Join ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Series
Jodie Turner-Smith has reportedly landed a role in the highly-anticipated Star Wars series on Disney+. Exclusively reported by Deadline, the actress is set to join Star Wars: The Acolyte, a project where many casting details remain unknown. Thus far, only Amandla Stenberg has been confirmed to join the series. In July, the actor shared an affirmative social media post following reports of them joining the Star Wars: The Acolyte cast. “Next stop: a galaxy far, far away…” wrote the As You Are star. “I am so excited to finally announce I’m joining Star Wars: #TheAcolyte ! Honored is an understatement. May the Force be with...
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Return to Hollywood in Wild Babylon Trailer
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Get ready to party like a flapper. Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are doing just that in the first trailer for Paramount's Babylon, out Dec. 25. The new trailer, released Sept. 13, is taking us back to 1920s Hollywood...
theplaylist.net
‘The Smack’: Casey Affleck & ‘1883’ Star Isabel May To Star In New Indie Heist Thriller
Isabel May may be a newcomer to Hollywood, but she’s enjoying breakout success on Taylor Sheridan‘s “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Now she’ll star alongside Casey Affleck in “The Smack,” an upcoming indie heist thriller from director David M. Rosenthal. READ MORE:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake
Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
theplaylist.net
‘Kiin’: Watch ‘The Silent Films’ Companion Short Film To Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s Cannes Hit
After its debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Agnieszka Smoczyńska‘s English-language feature debut, “The Silent Twins,” hits theaters this Friday. But before that, check out Fenn O’Meally‘s short companion piece to the film, “Kiin,” with words by actresses Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence and June & Jennifer Gibbons.
theplaylist.net
‘The Maiden’: Graham Foy’s Feature Debut Looks For The Magic But Fails To Capture It [TIFF]
What does the title of Graham Foy‘s “The Maiden” mean? The film’s early title card reveals that it’s a graffiti tag for Kyle (Justin Sluiter) and Colton (Marcel T. Jiminez), two friends in ’90s Calgary who litter their hometown with the marker. Wherever they go, so goes their signature, a sign for their presence at their high school, the half-built houses they loiter in, or the ravine they like to hang out at, with train tracks overhead. But by the end of Foy’s feature debut, when the tag also signifies an absence and perhaps the presence of something more, it’s clear that he wants this tag, and in turn, his film’s title, to resonate with significance for the audience. For Foy, this graffiti isn’t a marker so much as a potent symbol, something that activates various levels of importance for him and his movie.
theplaylist.net
Academy Looks To Stabilize Oscars With Producers Glenn Weiss & Ricky Kirshner
New Academy CEO Bill Kramer provided something of a surprise Saturday morning, announcing the producers for the 95th Academy Awards during an in-person membership meeting. But considering it was his first big moment in front of his employees it was as good a moment as any to demonstrate his leadership skills. Following yet another controversial ceremony this past March, the 2023 festivities will be produced by veteran Emmy winners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. It will be Weiss’ second time and Kirshner’s first producing the telecast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Pivots From HBO Max to February 2023 Theatrical Release
Magic Mike’s Last Dance will open in theaters Feb. 10, 2023 — the beginning of Super Bowl weekend and in advance of Valentine’s Day — after abandoning an exclusive release on HBO Max. Warner Bros. revealed the switch-up Friday. More from The Hollywood ReporterClaire Danes to Star in Steven Soderbergh Limited Series at HBO MaxAnderson Cooper to Host Kering Foundation's Inaugural Caring for Women DinnerSalma Hayek Pinault, Demian Bichir Join Angelina Jolie's 'Without Blood' The threequel will see Channing Tatum return as male stripper Mike Lane, a character loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Salma Hayek...
theplaylist.net
‘The Acolyte’: Manny Jacinto Joins The Cast Of Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series, Charlie Barnett Also In Final Negotiations
There’s a lot of “Star Wars” to come before “The Acolyte” makes its Disney+ debut. But the more news that breaks about the upcoming show, the more exciting it sounds. Earlier this month, “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, who just won an Emmy for his role on that show, joined Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith on “The Acolyte” cast. And now, it looks like a couple of other actors have joined the ensemble.
theplaylist.net
‘Inappropriate Behavior’: Bobby Cannavale To Star In Road Trip Comedy With Robert DeNiro, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga & More
Bobby Cannavale has a busy 2022 with “Blonde,” Netflix‘s “The Watcher,” and “Seriously Red” all coming out before the end of the year. Now he has his next project lined up: “Inappropriate Behavior,” a road-trip family comedy with a stacked ensemble cast.
theplaylist.net
The Year Of Best Picture Sequels…Maybe [Contender Countdown]
Over the past few months, there have been rumblings. At Cannes, one studio executive remarked that this Oscar season was going to be a “strange” one. In July, another industry executive described the quality of the fall festival offerings as “unusual” (and that wasn’t meant positively). Now, with three of the four major festivals almost completed, their warnings have been right on target. With just two films truly emerging as potential Best Picture nominees from this year’s fall fests, “The Fablemans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” this may be the Oscars the sequels, yes, the sequels take the reigns.
‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor to Lead Miramax Spy Thriller ‘Inheritance’ (Exclusive)
The actress behind Daphne Bridgerton has landed another major role. Phoebe Dynevor, who broke out after playing the main character in the first season of Netflix’s Regency-era smash hit Bridgerton, is set to play the lead in the upcoming Miramax spy thriller Inheritance, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Written by Olen Steinhauer (Berlin Station) and Neil Burger (Limitless, Divergent, The Marsh King’s Daughter) with Burger directing and producing, the film is also being produced by Bill Block and Charles Miller.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ethan Hawke once lost a role to Ewan McGregor and he’s still not over it
Despite a fabled career which has included some very memorable roles, Ethan Hawke still holds a massive grudge against Ewan McGregor. Cast your mind back to the hazy days of the early 2000s. Baz Luhrmann had burst onto the scene as this strange auteur director from Australia, Ewan McGregor was getting mainstream recognition from Star Wars, and Ethan Hawke headed a beloved romance trilogy. Then came along a film that would end up involving all three of them: Moulin Rouge.
theplaylist.net
‘Devotion’ Review: Jonathan Majors Thrives In A Biopic That’s A Cut Above The Rest [TIFF]
The looming specter of whiteness often plagues stories of Black achievement, overshadowing what should be singular moments of triumph. Though it is true that these legends disrupted the framework of whiteness and pushed the world towards progress, the films about them don’t necessarily need to follow that same structural path. There is an option to foreground these people’s interior lives, with whiteness instead functioning as mainly an obstacle within the narrative. But films like “Hidden Figures” and “Green Book” are choked by their white characters, both good and bad, taking time and focus away from the Black historical figures we came to the theater to learn about. With his third feature, “Devotion,” director J.D. Dillard bucks against those storytelling inclinations by dedicating nearly every scene to understanding a complicated young Black man with an admirable work ethic and a deep sense of conviction.
Olivia Wilde Talks Being 'Proud' Of Don't Worry Darling As BTS Drama Dominates The Conversation
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling has been surrounding by drama and rumored feuds.
Comments / 0