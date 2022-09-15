ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatontown, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

roi-nj.com

Hudson County Chamber celebrates immigrant-powered entrepreneurship at 4th annual HOLA N.J. Conference

Business leaders and immigrant entrepreneurs will be gathering for the fourth annual HOLA New Jersey Conference next Wednesday, according to an announcement from the hosts, the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce and the New Jersey Business Immigration Coalition. The event has quickly become the chamber’s platform for promoting issues related...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022

With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
EDUCATION
roi-nj.com

Brookdale earns No. 1 community college distinction in N.J.

Brookdale Community College earned the No. 1 community college distinction in New Jersey on Niche’s 2023 Best Community Colleges in New Jersey list. Brookdale received the top grade from Niche among the state’s 19 community colleges based on acceptance rate, quality of professors, diversity, student life, safety and location. Nationally, the Lincroft-based community college earned a place in the Top 20%, earning spot No. 177 of 906 institutions on Niche’s list.
BROOKDALE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Stop limiting N.J.’s growth — pass SAFE Banking Act

New Jersey has overcome countless hurdles in the race to kickstart medical and adult-use cannabis. There is one hurdle, however, that we cannot leap over without action from the federal government. It is time, at long last, to immediately pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, or SAFE. Doing so will create a more business-friendly environment in the cannabis industry, allow banking insurers to enter the market and alleviate some of the hardships perspective minority entrepreneurs face in acquiring capital.
ECONOMY
#Insurance#Medical Services#General Health#Bierman Autism Centers
NJ.com

9 N.J. schools just got a big national honor. Here’s the list.

Nine New Jersey public schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, U.S. Secretary for Education Miguel Cardona announced Friday. The schools are among 297 in the U.S. receiving what is considered one of the top education honors given by the federal government. The designation is based on...
EDUCATION
roi-nj.com

9-mile Greenway — stretching from Montclair to Newark to Jersey City — moves closer to fruition with land acquisition

Nine miles of a former rail line is set to be converted into a new state park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities — Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge and Montclair — after the land was acquired by the state, according to a Thursday announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.
NEWARK, NJ
Health
Autism
Health Services
987thecoast.com

Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean

A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

NJBankers partners with Community FoodBank of New Jersey to donate 1M meals

One million meals for families in need will be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey over the next five years, according to a recent announcement from the New Jersey Bankers Association. The campaign with NJBankers will make a tremendous difference for kids, parents and seniors who may not...
CHARITIES
94.5 PST

New Jersey woman sets pizza world record

If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
KENILWORTH, NJ
roi-nj.com

Larken Associates helps Royal Barbershop lease 1,300 sq. ft. at Raritan Crossing

Larken Associates on Wednesday said it negotiated a 1,300-square-foot lease with Royal Barbershop at Raritan Crossing in Raritan. Based in Warren, Royal Barbershop is a full-service men’s barbershop offering services including classic haircuts, shaves, facials and wax treatments. Through the opening of a second location in Raritan, Royal Barbershop will build upon its success and meet the growing demand for its highly sought-after services in the area.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy, runaway healthcare prices are devastating residents. N.J. needs price transparency. | Opinion

New Jersey state officials have sided with hospitals and health insurers over workers and taxpayers. On Wednesday, the State Health Benefits Commission voted to raise health premiums for hundreds of thousands of state and local workers by approximately 20%. The hike comes over the objections of state employees and unions who rallied at the state house in Trenton on Tuesday against the move.
HEALTH

