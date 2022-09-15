Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who ArriveTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
roi-nj.com
Hudson County Chamber celebrates immigrant-powered entrepreneurship at 4th annual HOLA N.J. Conference
Business leaders and immigrant entrepreneurs will be gathering for the fourth annual HOLA New Jersey Conference next Wednesday, according to an announcement from the hosts, the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce and the New Jersey Business Immigration Coalition. The event has quickly become the chamber’s platform for promoting issues related...
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022
With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
Nurses at this NJ hospital say they ‘lack trust,’ wouldn’t feel safe as patients
The union representing nurses at a Monmouth County hospital has released survey results showing a lack of trust in hospital management — while the hospital slams the survey and summary as “devoid of facts” and “self-serving propaganda.”. A survey was carried out among Jersey Shore University...
There’s money to treat spotted lanternfly swarms in N.J. but only 9 counties asking for it
The summer may soon be in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean spotted lanternflies are going anywhere. The invasive bugs, which you know are pretty agile if you’ve tried to kill one, continue to be seen throughout New Jersey.
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
roi-nj.com
Brookdale earns No. 1 community college distinction in N.J.
Brookdale Community College earned the No. 1 community college distinction in New Jersey on Niche’s 2023 Best Community Colleges in New Jersey list. Brookdale received the top grade from Niche among the state’s 19 community colleges based on acceptance rate, quality of professors, diversity, student life, safety and location. Nationally, the Lincroft-based community college earned a place in the Top 20%, earning spot No. 177 of 906 institutions on Niche’s list.
More Shake Shacks Coming to New Jersey, Will One Finally Come to Ocean County, NJ
Shake Shack has become so popular, especially in the last 5 years. Shake Shack has a new "HOT" menu out. Thanks to the tastingtable.com, Shake Shack's newest menu items are Hot Ones Chicken, Hot Ones Burger, and Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries. There are several Shake Shacks in Monmouth County....
roi-nj.com
Stop limiting N.J.’s growth — pass SAFE Banking Act
New Jersey has overcome countless hurdles in the race to kickstart medical and adult-use cannabis. There is one hurdle, however, that we cannot leap over without action from the federal government. It is time, at long last, to immediately pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, or SAFE. Doing so will create a more business-friendly environment in the cannabis industry, allow banking insurers to enter the market and alleviate some of the hardships perspective minority entrepreneurs face in acquiring capital.
9 N.J. schools just got a big national honor. Here’s the list.
Nine New Jersey public schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, U.S. Secretary for Education Miguel Cardona announced Friday. The schools are among 297 in the U.S. receiving what is considered one of the top education honors given by the federal government. The designation is based on...
Need a job? Most NJ ShopRites are holding job fairs Saturday
Whoever said self-serve lanes at grocery stores were costing jobs didn’t know about this. ShopRite is looking to hire throughout New Jersey. And this is how serious they are about expanding their workforce. You know how just trying to get to the point of an interview where you can...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
roi-nj.com
9-mile Greenway — stretching from Montclair to Newark to Jersey City — moves closer to fruition with land acquisition
Nine miles of a former rail line is set to be converted into a new state park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities — Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge and Montclair — after the land was acquired by the state, according to a Thursday announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.
987thecoast.com
Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean
A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
Forget the plastic bag ban: Be glad NJ doesn’t also have this ridiculous ban
New Jersey is no stranger when it comes to dealing with bans. Earlier in 2022, New Jersey's plastic bag ban went into place, effectively ending the usage of single-use plastic bags. This, in turn, has increased the use of reusable shopping bags. For the most part, New Jersians seem to...
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
roi-nj.com
NJBankers partners with Community FoodBank of New Jersey to donate 1M meals
One million meals for families in need will be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey over the next five years, according to a recent announcement from the New Jersey Bankers Association. The campaign with NJBankers will make a tremendous difference for kids, parents and seniors who may not...
New Jersey woman sets pizza world record
If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
roi-nj.com
Name change clinic created at RWJUH Rahway for transgender and nonbinary community
Transgender and nonbinary community members now have access to lawyers to advise them through the process of changing their name to legally affirm their gender identity under a partnership with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, and the law firm of McCarter & English. Attorneys from...
roi-nj.com
Larken Associates helps Royal Barbershop lease 1,300 sq. ft. at Raritan Crossing
Larken Associates on Wednesday said it negotiated a 1,300-square-foot lease with Royal Barbershop at Raritan Crossing in Raritan. Based in Warren, Royal Barbershop is a full-service men’s barbershop offering services including classic haircuts, shaves, facials and wax treatments. Through the opening of a second location in Raritan, Royal Barbershop will build upon its success and meet the growing demand for its highly sought-after services in the area.
Gov. Murphy, runaway healthcare prices are devastating residents. N.J. needs price transparency. | Opinion
New Jersey state officials have sided with hospitals and health insurers over workers and taxpayers. On Wednesday, the State Health Benefits Commission voted to raise health premiums for hundreds of thousands of state and local workers by approximately 20%. The hike comes over the objections of state employees and unions who rallied at the state house in Trenton on Tuesday against the move.
