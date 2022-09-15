Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft considering buying more studios to stay competitive with Tencent and Sony
Acquisitions will continue until Microsoft has a bigger piece of the pie.
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal May Soon Be Under Investigation
Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard earlier this year marked the beginning of a long and arduous legal process that is still ongoing. Because of the vast number of subsidiaries, Microsoft would inherit if the deal went through, including "Call of Duty," "World of Warcraft," and "Candy Crush," the acquisition is a big deal and has caused concerns about a potential monopoly in the gaming industry. The acquisition also has implications for Sony, as it is concerned that "Call of Duty" would be a console exclusive despite Microsoft's Phil Spencer previously stating that "Call of Duty" won't leave the PlayStation for the foreseeable future.
happygamer.com
Phil Spencer Has Stated That Increasing The Price Of The Xbox Is Not The Appropriate Course Of Action
The news that Sony would be increasing the price of the PS5 caused many people worldwide to raise their eyebrows. Furthermore, the United States of America and Japan were not included in the price increase, which was an even more unexpected development. In reply to this, Microsoft informed its loyal customer base that it has no intention of raising the Xbox Series X|S price. Now, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has provided additional insight into the reasoning behind this decision.
Microsoft's Cheat Code: Buying Its Way To Gaming Dominance
With the video game industry on track to make $200 billion in 2022 and reach a worth $435 billion by 2028, it's no surprise that its biggest players are jocking for power. While the number one revenue slot still belongs to Chinese conglomerate Tencent (TCEHY) , Sony (SONY) holds position #2 thanks to the $18.28 billion it raked in over the course of 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sony argues Microsoft Activision deal would have "major negative implications for gamers"
You'll be shocked to hear that Sony supports the CMA's investigation into Microsoft's Activision deal. Sony has claimed that Microsoft buying Activision would have "major negative implications for gamers," supporting an investigation into the Xbox Activision deal led by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority. In a statement to GamesIndustry...
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
Modern Warfare 2 beta rewards revealed
You'll need to reach level 30 in the Modern Warfare 2 beta to unlock everything in the full game
Third-Person Gameplay Is Coming To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Swimming, the ability to climb atop vehicles, and a new third-person mode are just a few of the new additions to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that was announced during the COD Next Showcase Event. During last night’s COD Next showcase, Infinity Ward demonstrated several of the new multiplayer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Ubisoft Reveals New Price For All Upcoming AAA Games
Ubisoft has raised the price of some of its titles to US$70, following in the footsteps of other major publishers. The publisher's first US$70 release will be the new-gen console editions of Skull & Bones, which will not be accessible on last-gen systems. Speaking to Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillermot...
Digital Trends
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
We finally know when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches
The standalone sequel to Warzone will arrive during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. Activision has been stingy with details about the standalone sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, but we finally got some concrete details today during the Call of Duty Next event. It's called Warzone 2.0, and it's coming out very soon after Modern Warfare 2.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Accounts From PS4 And PS5?
Over the years, your console may get full of users and accounts. We’re here to teach you how to remove accounts from PS4 and PS5?. It’s easy to delete accounts on PS4 and PS5. These may be accounts from other people not using your console anymore or old accounts you have abandoned.
IGN
DDOS Attack Takes Major Activision Blizzard Games Offline for Hours
A DDOS attack against Activision Blizzard brought down the company's PC servers for hours, leaving many users unable to play games including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch. Activision Blizzard first acknowledged the issue in a tweet at 12:15am Pacific on September 14, saying it was investigating an...
cheddar.com
Roblox Says It's the Future of the Metaverse. But Right Now It's Gaming's Present
Library screenshot courtesy of Roblox. Imagine a shopping mall filled just with arcades. Each arcade is an independent business but fully dependent on the mall for its operation. Even the tokens that go into the machines are provided by the mall operator, which takes a 75 percent cut of every transaction. That might sound like a lot, but in this case the mall provides pretty much everything the arcades need to operate. Now stick millions of children in the mall per day, and you've got some sense of what a brick-and-mortar version of Roblox, the wildly popular online gaming platform, might look like.
IGN
Early Impressions of Sony’s PlayStation VR2 Confirm a Major Upgrade for the System Over Its Predecessor
Recently, some media professionals and game developers had their chance to try out the next generation VR console from PlayStation. Dubbed the PlayStation VR2, the next-generation hardware from the Japanese manufacturers have had fans excited ever since it was announced earlier this year. While fans have received information about the...
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Save £10 on Modern Warfare 2 Preorders and Play the Beta This Weekend
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's Beta kicks off this weekend, and you can get early access to it if you preorder the game right now. PlayStation users can preorder and get their preorder code right away, and can also download the beta onto their PS5 or PS4 right now - ready for the beta to start at 6PM BST on Friday, September 16.
Sony's free rewards program PlayStation Stars launches this September
Sony’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars will launch later this year. PlayStation Stars is a free rewards scheme that gives you digital gifts just for using your PS5 or PS4. By completing various challenges – from unlocking a specific trophy to simply playing a game on your system –, you’ll be able to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for various goodies.
Call of Duty DMZ mode confirmed
The Escape From Tarkov-style mode will drop simultaneously with Warzone 2.0
ComicBook
Netflix Getting 3 Exclusive Games From Ubisoft
Ubisoft has revealed that it will soon be bolstering Netflix's library of games in a major way with the addition of three exclusive games. Over the course of the past year, Netflix has looked to invest further in the video games that it lets subscribers access via mobile devices. And while Netflix has already grown this collection of titles quite a bit throughout 2022, Ubisoft will be making an even bigger splash on the subscription platform soon.
Comments / 0