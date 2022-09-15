Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
There’s already too much traffic on Rolling Acres Road
This beautiful area is going to pot. There’s too much traffic now and especially on Rolling Acres Road. One of these days there will be no water in Florida to get from the ground. Also with all these new apartments going up, it’s also going to increase the crime, and that’s a known fact. Yes, most of the people will be honorable citizens but the percentages always lead to the higher crime.
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options
I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
villages-news.com
Why would Lady Lake Commission re-zone a planned commercial site to Residential?
Lady Lake has a comprehensive plan designed to address future growth. That plan identifies where residential and commercial growth should occur in Lady Lake. From what I saw on the zoning for this property, Lady Lake has it zoned Commercial. If it was planned and zoned for commercial development, due to its location, that seems much more appropriate, since everything in the area is commercial including Recreation Plantation, an existing RV rental location.
Citrus County Chronicle
Battle of the Bands in Inverness canceled, but city holds plan B event
In an effort to promote Invernesses’ first three-day-long Country Jam in October, the city and the event’s promotor were organizing a “Battle of the Bands,” with the best three to play during the three-day event along with professional headliners. That’s been canceled.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville to hold celebration of diversity in U.S.
BROOKSVILLE — A parade through the downtown area in October will celebrate the U.S. in all its grand diversity. The Hernando Hispanic Heritage group decided to expand its focus to all people and assembled with Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street and Mayor Pat Brayton under a banner with the flag of every country in the world.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County inviting children to read to dogs
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is inviting children between the ages of 5 and 13 to come read to a shelter dog on select Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. The Doggone Good Reading Program will return with its first event on Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional reading events are planned on November 5 and December 3, and HSMC states that new dates will be added soon.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primate facility
A Chinese-based biological research company purchased 1,400 acres for $5.5 million in July with hopes to build a primate quarantine and breeding facility, according to Levy County officials and records. JOINN Laboratories bought the property from L & T Cattle & Timber LLC, which is owned by Steven and Justin...
villages-news.com
Villagers’ adult son found passed out in vehicle at Polo Club
A man who lives with his parents in The Villages was arrested after he was found passed out in his father’s vehicle near the entrance to The Villages Polo Club. A woman had driven up behind a red 2017 Kia SUV with a Florida disabled veteran’s license plate at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard at Saddlebrook Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kia had a green light, but did not budge, prompting the woman to approach the driver’s side window. The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Michael Scott Griffin of the Village of Glenbrook, was “slumped forward with his hands towards the floor, unresponsive,” the report said. The woman “banged on the window several times with no response.” Griffin finally woke up and drove to the side of the road, where he was found by sheriff’s deputies.
villages-news.com
Vote against the independent fire district
On Nov. 8, Sumter County residents will be asked to approve a new Independent fire district for The Villages. The supervisors who will lead the new independent fire district will be appointed by the governor. This fact alone should be reason to vote against the new independent fire district. The residents have been witnessed to this history before. There will be no resident input choosing these supervisors. The residents will pay all costs which will be set by the governor’s appointed supervisors. The governor at the time of appointments will not even know these supervisors.
Ocala businesses regaled with state-government proclamations
Sometimes it takes a newbie on the job to help us recognize those who’ve been around a little longer. Such is the case for a thorough state official and three reputable Ocala businesses: Counts Construction Inc., Dinkins Realty and Big Lee’s Serious About Barbecue. Melanie S. Griffin, the...
villages-news.com
CDD 8 stalled in anonymous complaint discussion due to little white cross standoff
Community Development District 8 supervisors appear ready to take on the thorny issues of deed compliance and anonymous complaints, but can’t touch it until the little white cross standoff is resolved in court. CDD 8 supervisors delicately discussed their predicament in a meeting this week at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Wildwood residents report yellow, brown water coming out of faucets
WILDWOOD, Fla. — Residents of Wildwood say they’ve been showering and trying to cook food in water that’s been coming out of the faucet brown or yellow for weeks. Neighbors said they’ve had concerns about the water for the past month or so. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Parking lot construction begins Monday at Hudson Beach
HUDSON, FLA - It's going to be a little harder to park your boat trailer at Hudson Beach starting Monday. According to Pasco County Parks and Rec, Boat trailer parking at Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park (aka Hudson Beach) will be limited beginning Monday (9/19). The outdated boardwalk, seawall and loading docks will be replaced. Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March 2023. During this time, the county recommends you arrive early to get a boat trailer parking spot.
theapopkavoice.com
Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey
Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
villages-news.com
Rehab hospital proposed on County Road 466 across from La Zamora Gate
A 36-bed rehabilitation hospital is being proposed on County Road 466 across from the La Zamora Gate in The Villages. The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the single-story in-patient rehabilitation hospital. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility to host Customer Appreciation Day on October 7
Ocala Electric Utility (OEU) will host a Customer Appreciation Day event on Friday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Citizens’ Circle located at 151 SE Osceola Avenue. To show appreciation for its customers, OEU will be providing food from the Mojo Grill and Catering Company, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the City of Ocala, these meals will be individually portioned for grab-and-go convenience.
Dental records help identify skeletal remains of man found in Pasco County woods
HUDSON, Fla. — Skeletal remains found Tuesday in Hudson have been identified to be a 32-year-old man who was last seen in May, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. In an update Thursday, the agency says the remains of Robert Wilding were identified through dental records. He was...
villages-news.com
Three dogs adopted during Sumter County Animal Services event
Sumter County Animal Services enjoyed a successful adoption event Saturday to conclude Pet Appreciation Week at Tractor Supply in Bushnell. Three dogs were adopted: Teddy Bear, Zenon and Ritchie. Ritchie would have been at the shelter for a year if he had not been adopted. This was a first-time event...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird named interim city manager
WILLISTON — Terry Bovaird, Williston deputy police chief, was named the new interim city manager at the Sept. 6 Williston City Council meeting. President Debra Jones recommended Bovaird to the position, and the city council voted to approve immediately. The move followed the abrupt resignation of current City Manager...
Police report provides more details into how Apopka firefighter was killed by trailer while on duty
APOPKA, Fla. — It’s been two months since Apopka firefighter Austin Duran died after a trailer filled with sand fell on top of him. Now for the first time, we know how this tragedy played out. The 12-page Apopka police report includes several witness interviews, including one with...
