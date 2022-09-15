ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kojima has yet another tease for us

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
(Image credit: The Game Awards)

Say what you will but, among his many talents, Hideo Kojima is something of a marketing genius. He's got plenty to market, too, with Death Stranding 2, the unknown game being made in collaboration with Microsoft, a podcast (opens in new tab), a VR experience based around the Kojima Productions 'entrance hallway', and... well, that's about it I think.

Now the Kojima Productions website has been updated with a new teaser image:

So that was a false alarm, but we do know about two other games likely in progress by Kojima Productions. Death Stranding's lead actor Norman Reedus simply blurted out that a sequel existed (opens in new tab) in May, responding to a question about the game with "We just started the second one." Kojima responded to this by telling Reedus to "go to his private room," an in-joke about his character in the game.

Then there was the recent announcement of a partnership with Xbox (opens in new tab), where Kojima talked a lot about cloud technology.

"Yes, there is a game I've always wanted to make," Kojima said during June's Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. "It's a completely new game, one that no-one has ever experienced or seen. I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it."

Aside from directing games and VR experiences, Kojima's been busy doing a podcast about how great he is with Spotify (opens in new tab).

Aside from directing games and VR experiences, Kojima's been busy doing a podcast about how great he is with Spotify.

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

