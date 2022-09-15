Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event
A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
wvik.org
Wedding Vows
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. To understand how sad this story is, you have to know that Swedish Lutheran congregations are usually suspicious of young pastors with fancy ideas. Lutherans like to start pastors out in small isolated congregations so that if anything goes wrong, it won't spread.
rcreader.com
2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, September 23 and 24
LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA. A celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, entertainment, and inclusion will be enjoyed in LeClaire Park over the September 23 and 24 weekend, with the Davenport LeClaire the site for the 2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, an eagerly anticipated, all-ages happening boasting live music, drag shows, burlesque, DJs, dance parties, food and merchant vendors, and more.
KWQC
What to wear for fall outings
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Fun, comfortable fall fashions and accessories were on display during two segments from Four Seasons. Katie Kutunis, Four Seasons, hosts a couple of mini fashion shows featuring various trending style options. Four Seasons has several stores throughout the greater region. Besides Geneseo and Davenport, there are Four...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Reviews an Eastern Iowa Pizza Joint
If you've heard anything about the Casey's Pizza and Dave Portnoy debacle of 2017, you may cringe learning that he's tried another Iowa-based pizza joint -- let alone one in eastern Iowa. For those unaware, this is what 'Stool Presidente' said when he stepped outside his cheese pizza box and...
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
Happy Joe’s Pizza Files For Bankruptcy Protection
It's safe to say that things aren't so 'happy' right now at Happy Joe's Pizza. Earlier this month we told you that two more Eastern Iowa locations had closed their doors for good. Restaurants in Maquoketa and Eldridge have shut down. Now, lovers of Happy Joe's pizza got even more bad news.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
espnquadcities.com
Top 10 Best Cider Donuts Near The QC, According To You
It's fall and cider donuts have returned with their warm, melt-in-your-mouth fall flavor. But where can you get them in the QC? We told you about some of the best places to go apple picking near the QC and for some of your favorite cider donut stops, you may have to take a short trip out of the QC too.
KWQC
Fall figurines at Isabel Bloom
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ most unique local businesses is all decked out for a BOO-ti-ful autumn. Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable fall 2022 seasonal sculpture. Among the lovely or fun options are Harvest Gnomes, ghosts, jack-o-latern candleholders, squirrels, acorns, and so many other decor or gift items.
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CBS Sports
Iowa vs. Nevada prediction, odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 3 best bets from proven model
The Nevada Wolf Pack will get their lone opportunity to face a Power Five team this season when they go on the road to play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night. Nevada opened the year with wins over New Mexico State and Texas State before losing to Incarnate Word last week. Iowa has played a pair of low-scoring games, beating South Dakota State and losing to Iowa State.
lastwordonsports.com
Quarterback Decision Prompts Concern as Iowa Hosts Nevada
Three out of 29. That ratio equates to just over 10%. It represents Iowa’s success rate on passing downs this season. Passing downs are defined as second down with eight or more yards to go, or third down with five or more yards to go. In those situations, a successful pass gives you one of two things: third and under two yards, or a first down, respectively. Just three times out of 29 attempts in the first two games of the season was Iowa successful, as it’s defined. This is just one of the reasons why the Hawkeye offense ranks 131st out of 131 teams in the FBS.
ourquadcities.com
‘They are to thank for saving my life’: Davenport woman concerned about change to UI Hospitals’ Eating Disorder Program
When Sydney Brokaw was young she was the picture of health. She enjoyed running in marathons and exploring the great outdoors. However, Brokaw was secretly battling a disease. “I have dealt with disordered eating for many years — at least 12 years,” said Brokaw. Brokaw was dealing with...
KWQC
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are on the scene of a rollover crash on 35th and Marquette streets. Details are limited, but an officer said no one was hurt. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck. A TV6 crew on scene said there is a detour north...
Iowa Football Will Have Special Guest At Saturday's Game
Iowa play their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday against Nevada with hopes of finally getting their offense humming. But Kinnick Stadium will have a special guest for the game. On Thursday, Iowa announced on Twitter that longtime assistant coach Carl Jackson would be the team's honorary captain...
ourquadcities.com
Heavy police presence late Wednesday in Rock Island
There was a heavy police presence about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of 5th Avenue and 24th Street, Rock Island. At least five squad cars were in the area. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers search the area, including the contents of a garbage can, and place an evidence marker near it.
