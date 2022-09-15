ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended

Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne The New Revolution#Parade#Reader Revolution
The Hill

Why ‘sharenting’ is sparking real fears about children’s privacy

The popularity of social media has led to increasing numbers of parents and caregivers sharing photos or videos of their children, a practice dubbed “sharenting.”. But companies and predators are waiting to jump on these posts to harvest kids’ data for monetary purposes, or worse. What’s more, the...
KIDS
Tyler Mc.

Opinion: Why I Write About Generational Anarchism

At this point with my writings for NewsBreak, most people following me probably know that I spend time writing about practical anarchism. I write about dispelling the myth that anarchists all want no government whatsoever; since many anarchists & libertarians simply want a nightwatchman state - a government that exists to protect people's rights but does not have a monopoly on violence that can allow it to be turned into a tool against the very people the government is supposed to defend. I have also written about mutualism: a form of government with a blueprint for how people can own property and handle finances as well as their state of living without needing an overbearing hierarchical state. On top of all this, I want to point out why I spend so much time talking about anarchist & libertarian communities that existed longer than a generation and why I point out how many generations each of these communities have lasted.
The Independent

King tells faith leaders he has personal duty ‘to protect diversity of our country’

The King has said he has a personal “duty to protect the diversity of our country”.Charles told more than 30 faith leaders from various religions at a reception in Buckingham Palace that as Sovereign he believes his work must include “protecting the space for faith itself” and the valued differences which people live by.He said: “I have always thought of Britain as a ‘community of communities’.“That has led me to understand that the Sovereign has an additional duty – less formally recognised but to be no less diligently discharged.“It is the duty to protect the diversity of our country, including...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Rolling Stone

Facebook Bans Holocaust Film for Violating Race Policy

In early September, director Joshua Newton was working on the rollout of his Holocaust movie Beautiful Blue Eyes when he received a troubling email. Peter Ruppert, a digital media buyer for the film’s distributor, MovieFarm, informed Newton that Facebook had banned the filmmakers from promoting or advertising the recently finished 2009 thriller, which marks Roy Scheider’s final performance, on its platforms. The social media giant said the film’s title, which refers to the eye color of a child who perished at the hands of the Nazis and invokes a key scene in the movie, violated its policy against content...
MOVIES
BBC

Anti-vax groups use carrot emojis to hide Facebook posts

Facebook groups are using the carrot emoji to hide anti-vax content from automated moderation tools. The BBC has seen several groups, one with hundreds of thousands of members, in which the emoji appears in place of the word "vaccine". Facebook's algorithms tend to focus on words rather than images. The...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy