Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
Authors of most banned books in the U.S. speak up: 'We can’t take these freedoms for granted'
We spoke with the authors of the most-banned books in the US. Their experiences varied, but their mission was the same: to keep telling their stories.
Violent extremist movement ‘boogaloo bois’ reemerges on Facebook: report
The violent extremist “boogaloo” movement is showing new signs of activity on Facebook, in spite of the social media platform’s ban on the group, according to a new report from the Tech Transparency Project. Boogaloo groups and individual “boogaloo bois” have increased their activity on Facebook following...
Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended
Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
'Woke' Department of Defense equity chief writes anti-White posts: 'Exhausted with these white folx'
FIRST ON FOX – The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense's education wing, who describes herself as a "woke administrator," wrote a series of disparaging posts about White people on Twitter, Fox News Digital found. Kelisa Wing is the DEI chief at Department of...
Why ‘sharenting’ is sparking real fears about children’s privacy
The popularity of social media has led to increasing numbers of parents and caregivers sharing photos or videos of their children, a practice dubbed “sharenting.”. But companies and predators are waiting to jump on these posts to harvest kids’ data for monetary purposes, or worse. What’s more, the...
Opinion: Why I Write About Generational Anarchism
At this point with my writings for NewsBreak, most people following me probably know that I spend time writing about practical anarchism. I write about dispelling the myth that anarchists all want no government whatsoever; since many anarchists & libertarians simply want a nightwatchman state - a government that exists to protect people's rights but does not have a monopoly on violence that can allow it to be turned into a tool against the very people the government is supposed to defend. I have also written about mutualism: a form of government with a blueprint for how people can own property and handle finances as well as their state of living without needing an overbearing hierarchical state. On top of all this, I want to point out why I spend so much time talking about anarchist & libertarian communities that existed longer than a generation and why I point out how many generations each of these communities have lasted.
King tells faith leaders he has personal duty ‘to protect diversity of our country’
The King has said he has a personal “duty to protect the diversity of our country”.Charles told more than 30 faith leaders from various religions at a reception in Buckingham Palace that as Sovereign he believes his work must include “protecting the space for faith itself” and the valued differences which people live by.He said: “I have always thought of Britain as a ‘community of communities’.“That has led me to understand that the Sovereign has an additional duty – less formally recognised but to be no less diligently discharged.“It is the duty to protect the diversity of our country, including...
Immigrants Keep Getting Lied To By Human Smugglers On Platforms Like Facebook, WhatsApp, and TikTok
"It raises a lot of questions about the platform's willingness to deal with offers of smuggling across the platform because it is profiting from them."
Facebook Bans Holocaust Film for Violating Race Policy
In early September, director Joshua Newton was working on the rollout of his Holocaust movie Beautiful Blue Eyes when he received a troubling email. Peter Ruppert, a digital media buyer for the film’s distributor, MovieFarm, informed Newton that Facebook had banned the filmmakers from promoting or advertising the recently finished 2009 thriller, which marks Roy Scheider’s final performance, on its platforms. The social media giant said the film’s title, which refers to the eye color of a child who perished at the hands of the Nazis and invokes a key scene in the movie, violated its policy against content...
Social Media Execs Submit to Time-Honored Public Lashing Before Congress
Executives at four social media giants appeared yesterday before a Senate committee to receive what’s become a traditional biannual walloping on CSPAN over the host of horrors their products routinely visit upon their users and the rest of world. Members of the Senate Homeland Security Committee laid into Meta...
Anti-vax groups use carrot emojis to hide Facebook posts
Facebook groups are using the carrot emoji to hide anti-vax content from automated moderation tools. The BBC has seen several groups, one with hundreds of thousands of members, in which the emoji appears in place of the word "vaccine". Facebook's algorithms tend to focus on words rather than images. The...
