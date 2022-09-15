Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Raised by Parents With Low Emotional Intelligence
When parents under-respond to their child's emotions, they inadvertently send some powerful, unspoken messages to the child. Children growing up this way assume that their feelings are useless or burdensome and are often confused about what's wrong. The voices of low emotional intelligence can stick with you for a lifetime,...
KIDS・
Why Many Psychopaths Become “Parasitic” Fathers, According To Science
From what you know of psychopaths, you’d think that they wouldn’t want to become parents and would instead just be happy focusing on themselves. But a new study has found that while men with psychopathic traits really do want to become dads, spending time raising those kids is an entirely different matter.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Researchers Discover That Experts Don’t Necessarily Give Better Advice – They Just Give More
Whether it be solving word puzzles or throwing darts, better performers didn’t give better advice, they just gave more of it. Who would you prefer to ask for guidance on how to accomplish something: a top performer in that field or someone just squeaking by? Most individuals would go with the person with the best performance. However, that person’s advice may not be any more useful.
psychologytoday.com
Is It True That Nature Is Good for Our Brains?
The biophilia hypothesis postulates that connections to nature are good for our well-being. A recent, important study reported beneficial changes in neural activity after a walk in the woods not seen after a city walk. We find that nature is not monolithic. People like “nature” when it has an imprint...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?
Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
Researchers discovered that doppelgangers not only look alike but also behave the same
There is someone somewhere around the globe who looks almost like you. Shared looks are a common coincidence that many experiences. However, according to a recent study, scientists make a surprising discovery: not only do people sometimes share their looks, but they also share behaviours.
psychologytoday.com
When Disordered Eating Permeates College Culture
Co-authored by Llewellyn Boggs and Robert T. Muller, Ph.D. About 40 percent of college and university freshmen struggle with disordered eating, with 80 percent being women. Its culture permeates college life, it is both subtle and increasingly normalized, and is prevalent in environments where being skinny is idealized, praised, and strived for.
Nature.com
The effects of personality traits and attitudes towards the rule on academic dishonesty among university students
Academic dishonesty is becoming a big concern for the education systems worldwide. Despite much research on the factors associated with academic dishonesty and the methods to alleviate it, it remains a common problem at the university level. In the current study, we conducted a survey to link personality traits (using the HEXACO model) and people's general attitudes towards the rule (i.e., "rule conditionality" and "perceived obligation to obey the law/rule") to academic dishonesty among 370 university students. Using correlational analysis and structural equation modeling, the results indicated that both personality traits and attitudes towards the rule significantly predicted academic misconduct. The findings have important implications for researchers and university educators in dealing with academic misconduct.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
How to Embrace, Not Fear, Being Alone
One in three adults say they fear being alone. The fear of being alone may push us to prioritize relationship status over relationship quality, leading to unhealthy partnerships. Embracing quality solitude can enhance your relationships. In a 2014 survey of 2,000 adults, one in three said they fear being alone:...
psychologytoday.com
How to Make Sense of Challenging Experiences
There are times when people feel overwhelmed or have trouble emotionally processing the events in their lives. A technique called expressive writing can help provide clarity and closure. It involves writing about an emotional event non-stop for a set amount of time over the course of several days. If you...
psychologytoday.com
Rest to Replenish
Getting sufficient rest offers several health benefits, from preventing fatigue to boosting metabolism. Resting is also an important way to replenish your mental and emotional resources and avoid burnout. Regular nature walks, journaling, and vacations are all strategies that can help you relax. It’s that time of year when many...
psychologytoday.com
How Do Digital and In-Person Interactions Affect Wellbeing?
In three experiments in a recent study, over 3,000 college students reported on their mood and social interactions several times a day. Participants reported greater wellbeing when they were socializing than when they were not. In-person social interactions provided the biggest mood boost, but computer-mediated interactions were still more enjoyable...
psychologytoday.com
Laws of Human Behavior
Human behavior follows several laws. We take shortcuts, the frequency of words in any text follows a power law, and with more cognitive effort the power law curve becomes steeper. Even though language users can access all the words in a language, we only use 20 percent of the available...
MedicalXpress
Novel pandemic strategies helped extroverts safely remain extroverted, and happier than introverts
The isolation and social restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic hit extroverts especially hard, but those same individuals high in extroversion developed novel strategies that helped them feel happier than those who didn't find alternatives to socializing, according to a new University at Buffalo study. The pandemic disrupted routine life...
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting: A Path to Work Engagement?
The term “quiet quitting” is when employees continue to do their job, but only do the work laid out in their job description. Although quiet quitting is seen as means to combat burnout, it can also be used to enhance work engagement. The presence and popularity of quiet...
psychologytoday.com
AI Capable of Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer
Artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning is fast becoming a useful tool for detecting diseases from imaging data. A new study published in the journal Radiology shows how AI deep learning can detect pancreatic cancer on CT scans with 91 percent accuracy. “The deep learning–based tool enabled accurate detection of pancreatic...
psychologytoday.com
The Nurture of Passion as You Age
Successful aging depends on whether you belong to the “lifelong learner” or the "can't teach old dogs new tricks" school of thought on aging,. Vitality and longevity ask you to continually reinvent yourself, stay close to passion and purpose, and remember that you have a use-by date. People...
PsyPost
People can accurately perceive a potential partner’s attachment anxiety
New research published in the Journal of Research in Personality suggests that people can accurately perceive a potential partner’s attachment anxiety during a brief speed dating encounter. But this does not appear to be the case for attachment avoidance. The findings also indicate that people use their perceptions of a date’s attachment style to make decisions about whether or not they are interested in forming a romantic relationship with them.
psychologytoday.com
How Better Boundaries Can Prevent Burnout
Overworking is one of the most common boundary-related problems people have at work. Setting boundaries at work ensures an employee's needs for time off, fair compensation, safe working conditions, and respect are being met. When setting a new boundary at work, it can help in some situations to change one's...
JOBS・
Comments / 0