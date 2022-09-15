Read full article on original website
Oregon ocean change report highlights innovative monitoring and research, Sept. 19
ODFW release – NEWPORT, Ore – The Oregon Coordinating Council on Ocean Acidification and Hypoxia (OAH Council) released its 2022 Biennial Legislative Report Thursday. Oregon legislators received the report that highlights actions taken by the Council that are outlined in the State’s OAH Action Plan along with goals for the next biennium. Most notably, the report spotlights vital research to increase our understanding of the causes and impacts of OAH thanks to a $1.9 million legislative investment from House Bill 3114. The bill’s funding marked a major milestone for Oregon in our efforts to combat OAH and create a sustainable future for Oregon’s coastal resources and communities. A few examples of HB 3114-funded research projects that improve the State’s ability to document ocean change include enhanced monitoring at: Oregon marine reserves, adding to the value of the reserves as scientific reference sites. Oregon State University researchers are leading this effort with help from existing partnerships and new fishing industry partners. Hatfield Marine Science Center to study long-term oceanographic climate trends in Yaquina Bay. Scientific data collected in real time will be on display to the public at the Visitor’s Center. Netarts Bay at Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery to record changes in ocean acidification. Monitoring the bay’s ocean conditions is critical to maintain adequate water quality in the hatchery and support Oregon’s robust juvenile oyster production for the seafood industry. The report includes information on a unique and innovative approach to understanding ocean change: a “fisherman’s app.” The idea for the app stemmed from fishermen-scientist roundtable events hosted by the OAH Council. If successful, this pilot project would let any ocean user report ocean observations to scientists in real time using their smartphone or tablet. The biennial report is available online and includes ocean condition updates and development of an OAH communications plan to expand public awareness. Formed by the Oregon 2017 Legislature, the OAH Council works to better understand OAH and provide science-based recommendations to the State on actions that can be taken to support sustainability of Oregon’s ocean as OAH intensifies.
Coast Guard study recommends establishing voluntary fairways to support safe navigation along West Coast, Sept. 19
USCG release – Coast Guard study recommends establishing voluntary fairways to support safe navigation along West Coast – ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard requests public comment on the draft Pacific Coast Port Access Route Study (PAC-PARS). A Federal Register Notice of Availability for the draft PAC-PARS has been opened for comment. Comments and related materials must be received on or before Oct. 25, 2022. This is the first comprehensive evaluation of vessel traffic patterns that use Pacific coastal waters off the coasts of California, Oregon, and Washington. The main goal of the PAC-PARS is to evaluate historic and future waterway usage to determine navigational risk and provide recommendations to uphold safety of navigation. To do this, the study examined vessel tracking data from the past 10 years and considered environmental data, existing and planned offshore development infrastructure, and historical marine incident data among other datasets. The Coast Guard also considered concerns and recommendations from key maritime stakeholders and members of the public. Prior to this public comment period, the Coast Guard received comments during two previous public comment periods spanning over 200 days. “There has been significant growth of waterway use along the Pacific Coast; we are committed to maintaining a high level of navigational safety for all members of the maritime community,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sara Conrad, activities chief for Coast Guard Pacific Area Port and Facilities. “This draft study provides recommendations that facilitate safe vessel transits along the coast and connect to major port approaches in light of the increasing demand for use of our waterways.” The draft PAC-PARS recommends establishing new voluntary fairways for coastwise and nearshore vessel traffic with connections to existing Traffic Separation Schemes and ports. These fairways would facilitate safe and predictable traffic patterns as the demand for and use of Pacific coastal waters increases. Charts of these recommended fairways can be found in Appendix I, II, and III of the study. The public can also view the study in a more user-friendly manner at USCG Navigation Centers website https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/port-access-route-study-reports. The Coast Guard posted the study to a Homeport webpage https://cglink.uscg.mil/efedac43 where the most current information about upcoming webinars and outreach activities will be posted. A Notice of Availability for the draft study was published on the Federal Register under docket USCG-2021-0345, and can be found by searching the docket above at www.regulations.gov.
Quake, Sept. 19
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the Southern Junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
