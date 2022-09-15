Warner Bros. is going through a bit of a moment after their most recent merger with Discovery, and the changes have yet to come to a halt. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery has already been making waves with their most recent cancelations like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. David Zaslav, who is the new CEO of the combined entity, is looking for a Kevin Feige-type leader to create a ten year plan for DC Films and he hasn't had any luck as yet. One of the upcoming films that DC has being released is The Flash, and with Ben Affleck returning in both that film and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, who knows what the future of the Caped Crusader holds. Recently, former Batman actor George Clooney claimed that his Dark Knight was better than Affleck's while appearing at the opening of the Roybal Film and Television Magnet.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO