Council Considering Temporary SUP Signage In November

Sanibel City Council will consider city staff’s recommendations in November for temporary signage along the Shared Use Path, as an effort to curb poor or dangerous behavior while the SUP Master Plan is in progress. That decision was made in council’s Monday meeting. Sanibel enacted a ban on...
