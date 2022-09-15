Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby & One Of The Moms Says He's Fathering 'Gen C'
It seems like Nick Cannon’s hobbies include acting, rapping, hosting television shows and having babies, because he has yet another one on the way!. The famous comedian announced on Wednesday that he’s expecting another child, and this time it’s with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. This will be Baby No. 9 or 10, depending on what else he's got going on.
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Nick Cannon Announces Birth of Ninth Child As He Awaits Two More
"I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities," Cannon wrote after welcoming daughter Onyx Ice Cole with model Lanisha Cole.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His 1st With Model LaNisha Cole: ‘Introducing Onyx Ice Cole’
Nick Cannon has expanded his family again, welcoming his first child with LaNisha Cole. “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON … Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this […]
Nick Cannon's Child Support Payments Will Go Up With His 9th Child
Celebrity Nick Cannon announced on Instagram today the birth of his daughter with model LaNisha Cole. The baby, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, is Cannon’s ninth child. With all those kids running around, Cannon’s child support payments amount to more than many people make in a year. Article continues...
How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?
Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
Nick Cannon Gets Torn Apart On Social Media After Welcoming Baby No. 9 — Read The Reactions
Though Nick Cannon was over the moon to introduce his ninth child to the world, social media had some very vocal opinions on the matter.Earlier this year, the comedian had announced that he and Brittany Bell were expecting their third child together, but he shocked the masses on Wednesday, September 15, when he revealed he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a baby girl named Onyx.The actor, 41, is well aware of the fact that people aren't OK with his ever-expanding family, but he's trying to ignore the backlash."Hopefully I can teach Onyx ... to not let others shame or ridicule...
"Rejoice": Nick Cannon welcomes baby number nine
Nick Cannon is a dad for the ninth time. The TV personality took to Instagram with girlfriend LaNisha Cole to announce the arrival of their new baby girl, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. It is Cannon's first baby with Cole; their happy news comes a month after he announced he was...
Nick Cannon Shares Family Photos From Guam With Pregnant Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon is enjoying some downtime with one of his families ahead of welcoming yet another child into the world. On Tuesday, the Wild N’ Out creator posted some photos from a trip to Guam with Brittany Bell, who is currently pregnant with the their third child together. For the fun outing, the pair were also joined by their 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.
Nick Cannon just welcomed baby number 9: 'I vow to protect, provide, guide and love'
The 41-year-old Wild ‘N Out comedian took to social media on Wednesday to announce the arrival of his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model LaNisha Cole.
