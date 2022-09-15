ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Offers Injury Update For Quarterback Cade McNamara

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines moved to 3-0 on the 2022 season with an impressive 59-0 win over UConn this Saturday afternoon. However, it came at a cost. Veteran quarterback Cade McNamara, who led Michigan to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff in 2021, suffered an injury during relief appearance vs. the Huskies today.
247Sports

Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M

Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
NBC Sports

What Donovan Jeter could add to Washington's defensive line

The text hit practice squad linebacker Khaleke Hudson's phone on Monday. "Yo," Hudson's former teammate at the University of Michigan, Donovan Jeter, wrote simply. What's he contacting me for? Hudson wondered. Right after that, someone with the Commanders informed Hudson that the club had actually signed Jeter to its active...
saturdaytradition.com

Jayden Reed to miss Michigan State's Week 3 game vs. Washington

Jayden Reed will suit up for Michigan State’s key Week 3 road trip to Washington. According to Chris Solari with the Detroit Free Press, Reed did not travel to the game. Reed leads the team with 8 catches on the young season and has 107 yards receiving. His impact extends beyond the offense as the team’s best return man.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat UConn, 59-0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the third-straight week, it was something of a romp, with a weak nonconference opponent coming to Ann Arbor and not standing a chance. The Wolverines trounced the Connecticut Huskies at The Big House on Saturday, 59-0, with yet another game where J.J. McCarthy was electric at quarterback, while the defense was suffocating. Like the past two weeks, the maize and blue went deep into their bench in the second half, playing 101 different players throughout the game.
Hoops Rumors

Potential to trade Tyler Herro holding up extension talks with Heat

The deadline for rookie scale extensions is a month away, and the Heat have a major decision to make regarding Tyler Herro, writes Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel. After earning Sixth Man of the Year honors last season, Herro is in line for a new contract that Winderman estimates will exceed $25M per year, whether that happens in the next 30 days or in restricted free agency next summer.
