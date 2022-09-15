Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines moved to 3-0 on the 2022 season with an impressive 59-0 win over UConn this Saturday afternoon. However, it came at a cost. Veteran quarterback Cade McNamara, who led Michigan to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff in 2021, suffered an injury during relief appearance vs. the Huskies today.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat UConn, 59-0
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the third-straight week, it was something of a romp, with a weak nonconference opponent coming to Ann Arbor and not standing a chance. The Wolverines trounced the Connecticut Huskies at The Big House on Saturday, 59-0, with yet another game where J.J. McCarthy was electric at quarterback, while the defense was suffocating. Like the past two weeks, the maize and blue went deep into their bench in the second half, playing 101 different players throughout the game.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 4 Michigan football team once more flexed its muscles, cruising to a 3-0 record with a dominant 59-0 win over Connecticut. The Wolverines were in control from start to finish, eclipsing 50 points for three straight games to open the season for the first time in school history.
Pregame observations from Michigan Stadium: Key offensive players not dressed
Michigan Wolverines football will host UConn Saturday afternoon at The Big House (noon ET on ABC). Follow along below for pregame updates. • Michigan football and Big Ten odds: Gambling picks for Week 3. Pregame updates: Michigan vs. UConn. • The Michigan team has taken the field just minutes before...
