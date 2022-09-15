Read full article on original website
charleston-rotary.org
9/13: Solicitor Scarlett Wilson
We were back in a live meeting after a two-week hiatus We welcomed Solictor Scarlett Wilson, the first woman to hold the office of Solicitor for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, and having won many re-elections, Lots of events to know about in the coming weeks so check the articles below and/or the Events page on this site.
Local family honors Charleston’s first responders with free lunch
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family honored law enforcement and first responders with a special lunch this week. Peter and Vicky Martellini served lunch to officers with the Charleston Police Department and Charleston firefighters at the American Legion Post on Folly Road to show their gratitude for keeping the community safe. They said the […]
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
The Post and Courier
New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion
A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
crbjbizwire.com
Leadership Dorchester applications are now open for class of 2023
Dorchester County, SC - The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Dorchester program is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. Leadership Dorchester is an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic and social dynamics in action within Dorchester County. The class participates in unique...
abcnews4.com
Charleston’s first trucking expo at Ladson this Saturday
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is hosting its first trucking expo at Ladson Exchange Park this Saturday. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9850 Hwy 78. "Our vision is to provide educational tools for truck drivers and trucking companies in our community so they can receive real-time information on the cost of goods and services that are available to them."
wach.com
"It was all about being equal": Midlands woman shares her experience during desegregation
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — In 1963, Oveta Glover’s father was also the president of the NAACP in Charleston, where Oveta was born and raised. Like her parents, Oveta also became a prominent figure in the state of South Carolina by being one of the first students in the state to integrate public schools.
charlestondaily.net
October Events with Charleston County Parks
Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
live5news.com
Reward offered for missing teenager
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing teenager that was last seen at a Summerville high school. Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt...
crbjbizwire.com
Berkeley Chamber to Host Active Shooter Seminar for Businesses
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC — The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce wants to help business owners and employees be prepared if an active shooter ever walks through the door. The Berkeley Chamber is offering an Active Shooter Seminar on Friday, September 23, at SCRA - Applied Technologies Center in Summerville, SC.
Attendance Lines Proposed For Carolyn Lewis School; Community Meetings Scheduled
A first reading on attendance zones for the K-8 school scheduled to open next year in the Carnes Crossroads area was held at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Berkeley County Board of Education. The post Attendance Lines Proposed For Carolyn Lewis School; Community Meetings Scheduled appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Fireman retiring after over 23 years with Charleston FD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina firefighter is retiring after serving the Lowcountry for nearly 3 decades. After 29 years as a first responder, Captain Kevin Brophy with the Charleston Fire Department will officially retire. The captain joined the Moncks Corner Fire Department in 1993. In 1996 Captain Brophy served with the Lady’s Island […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic
Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
Charleston leaders working on solutions for vacant buildings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking for ways to address vacant buildings in the city. This topic was discussed on Thursday during the Community Development Committee meeting. Over the last decade, the number of vacant buildings in Charleston has been reduced by more than half, but there are still about 200 remaining today. […]
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fall is approaching and the new season brings events including the favored Sweet Tea Festival, Dancing on the Cooper, and a statewide cleanup. Need plans for the weekend? Check out some events going on in the next few days. Sweet Tea Festival The popular Sweet Tea Festival is returning this Saturday! […]
crbjbizwire.com
AgentOwned Realty’s Sea Turtle Properties Welcomes Lauren Parker
SUMMERVILLE, SC — Lauren Parker has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Sea Turtle Properties located in Summerville at 2007 2nd Avenue, Suite C. A native of Charleston, Parker has an MBA in finance and more than a decade of sales experience. Guided by her outside-of-the-box approach and passion for all things real estate, she enjoys helping her clients through each step of the real estate journey.
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival is Back on Nov. 19-20
The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music and family friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000 people from all...
live5news.com
Reward offered for info on injured puppy rescued in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a possible case of animal cruelty involving a chihuahua puppy found in a plastic storage bin Tuesday, the Charleston Animal Society said. A $5,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and felony conviction of those responsible, Charleston Animal Society...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Charleston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Charleston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Charleston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Charleston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
