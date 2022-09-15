ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

counton2.com

Meet the candidate: Tally Casey (D) for South Carolina Lt. Gov.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Greenville native Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey is the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina. In operations supporting the first Persian Gulf War, her job was to patrol the “No-Fly Zone” and allow herself to be targeted by anti-aircraft installations. Once her plane was detected, she then tried to destroy the radars before taking evasive action to avoid incoming anti-aircraft fire, clearing the path for the bombers that would follow.
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
WSPA 7News

Family recalls woman killed by neighbor amid target practice

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Nicholas Skylar Lucas’ gunfire typically hit the bullet-riddled rusty trash can or fallen satellite dish in his backyard, much to some residents’ discontent. But on Saturday, Aug. 27, bullets from the intoxicated 30-year-old man’s .45-caliber handgun fatally struck Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, his 42-year-old neighbor and parent to nine children, according […]
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
Mount Airy News

Visiting every town in North Carolina?

Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
WLTX.com

South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
cbs17

Entire SC county GOP leadership team quits over state party’s ‘efforts to silence the true America First patriots’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The entire Horry County GOP leadership team has resigned, according to a statement obtained by News13. Vice Chairman Jeremy Halpin had already re-signed, but Chairman Roger Slagle, State EC Tracy Diaz, Secretary Barbara Treacy and Temporary Treasurer Angela King also resigned on Monday, according to the statement.
The Post and Courier

Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
electrek.co

A new factory in South Carolina will make up to 10,000 EV chargers a year

Global EV charging infrastructure company ABB E-mobility today announced that it will spend $4 million to open an EV charger factory in Columbia, South Carolina. The new South Carolina facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 EV chargers per year. The chargers, which will range from 20 kW to 180 kW in power, are intended for public use, school buses, and fleets.
country1037fm.com

North and South Carolina HBCUs Rank in Top 10 for Best HBCUs

HBCUs, or Historically Black Colleges and Universities, are compared each year to determine the best in the country. Multiple HBCUs are compared based on their quality of education. Many represent their HBCU until the day they die and promote theirs as being the BEST school out. But, the national rankings do answer a lot of questions and give bragging rights.
wpde.com

SC Attorney General joins 16 states to fight Biden's attempt to redefine Title IX

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined 16 other states in a coalition to fight the Biden administration’s attempt to redefine the concept of biological sex to include “gender identity” and change the protections women have received from Title IX for the last 50 years, according to a release from Wilson's office.
