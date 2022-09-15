Read full article on original website
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
counton2.com
Meet the candidate: Tally Casey (D) for South Carolina Lt. Gov.
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Greenville native Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey is the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina. In operations supporting the first Persian Gulf War, her job was to patrol the “No-Fly Zone” and allow herself to be targeted by anti-aircraft installations. Once her plane was detected, she then tried to destroy the radars before taking evasive action to avoid incoming anti-aircraft fire, clearing the path for the bombers that would follow.
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
Family recalls woman killed by neighbor amid target practice
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Nicholas Skylar Lucas’ gunfire typically hit the bullet-riddled rusty trash can or fallen satellite dish in his backyard, much to some residents’ discontent. But on Saturday, Aug. 27, bullets from the intoxicated 30-year-old man’s .45-caliber handgun fatally struck Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, his 42-year-old neighbor and parent to nine children, according […]
New Jersey Globe
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee was registered to vote in N.J. until 2021
New Jersey is serving as an incubator for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, with two statewide candidates being New Jersey natives and longtime residents. Gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano was a registered voter in New Jersey for 28 years until July 2021 when election officials changed his status to inactive. Records show...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina has the 8th Highest Job Resignation Rate in the U.S. – WalletHub Study
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates and South Carolina ranked as having the 8th highest in the country. WalletHub ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment. Below, you can see highlights from the report.
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
Calls to 988 mental health hotline up 63% in South Carolina, advocates say
It's been two months since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitioned to 988. According to mental health advocates, calls to South Carolina's only national lifeline call center have increased 63% since that change.
WTGS
Charleston native becomes first female African American priest ordained in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — It’s taken 300 years, but the Anglican church now has its first African American female priest here in South Carolina. Rev. Henrietta M. Rivers was ordained this week at St. John’s Chapel. The Charleston native was born and bred in the same eastside...
Mount Airy News
Visiting every town in North Carolina?
Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
Abbott campaign edits Beto O'Rourke audio for attack ad
Republican midterm attack ads criticizing their Democratic opponents over crime and policing are running around the country. CNN reporter Daniel Dale fact checks three ads from Texas, Ohio, and New Mexico.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
The Post and Courier
Director: Police not allowed to provide security at Georgetown County polls per state law
GEORGETOWN — Security at polling sites during elections falls to the poll workers and managers, not law enforcement, members of the Georgetown County elections board learned Sept. 15. In South Carolina, it is illegal to have law enforcement officers at the polls during elections, Aphra McCrea, director Voter Registration...
cbs17
Entire SC county GOP leadership team quits over state party’s ‘efforts to silence the true America First patriots’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The entire Horry County GOP leadership team has resigned, according to a statement obtained by News13. Vice Chairman Jeremy Halpin had already re-signed, but Chairman Roger Slagle, State EC Tracy Diaz, Secretary Barbara Treacy and Temporary Treasurer Angela King also resigned on Monday, according to the statement.
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
electrek.co
A new factory in South Carolina will make up to 10,000 EV chargers a year
Global EV charging infrastructure company ABB E-mobility today announced that it will spend $4 million to open an EV charger factory in Columbia, South Carolina. The new South Carolina facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 EV chargers per year. The chargers, which will range from 20 kW to 180 kW in power, are intended for public use, school buses, and fleets.
Florida flight carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard made stop in NC
The chartered flight originated in San Antonio, Texas, and made a stop in Crestview, Florida, before arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday. The jet then departed for Massachusetts at 1:49 p.m.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Drivers in South Carolina put their lives at risk. S.C has among America’s worst traffic fatality rates.
Despite a 12 cents per gallon gas tax, drivers in South Carolina are most likely to put their lives and the lives of others at risk, as the state has one of the worst traffic fatality rates in the country. The South Carolina General Assembly in 2017 approved a 12...
country1037fm.com
North and South Carolina HBCUs Rank in Top 10 for Best HBCUs
HBCUs, or Historically Black Colleges and Universities, are compared each year to determine the best in the country. Multiple HBCUs are compared based on their quality of education. Many represent their HBCU until the day they die and promote theirs as being the BEST school out. But, the national rankings do answer a lot of questions and give bragging rights.
wpde.com
SC Attorney General joins 16 states to fight Biden's attempt to redefine Title IX
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined 16 other states in a coalition to fight the Biden administration’s attempt to redefine the concept of biological sex to include “gender identity” and change the protections women have received from Title IX for the last 50 years, according to a release from Wilson's office.
