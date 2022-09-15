ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire

It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
Pro Hockey Rumors

Who would be the best fit for a trade with Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist?

With Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist’s trade request now well-known, efforts continue to find the youngster a new home for the upcoming season. If the belief that he won’t attend training camp in New York holds true, that could be a trigger point for GM Chris Drury to avoid any distractions heading into camp while getting a chance to integrate whichever player or prospect they get for the rearguard at training camp.
Yardbarker

Flyers sweep Rangers in 2022 rookie series

In prime position to sweep the rookie series, the Philadelphia Flyers battled the New York Rangers. Last night, the first of the rookie series went to overtime, where Tyson Foerster notched the game-winner. Olle Lycksell put the Flyers onto the scoreboard, tallying an equalizer. He joked postgame about the rink...
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs

The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
