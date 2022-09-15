At its peak, The Blacklist was the front page of the internet for the U.S. cannabis industry.Lured by an intoxicating “user generated” mix of insider leaks, industry rumor and gossip, and aggregated content that appeared to be copy-pasted directly from reputable news sources and spun into viral social-media posts, The Blacklist built an audience now totaling more than 400,000 Instagram followers. The result was “the most disruptive force in weed,” as cannabis website MerryJane described the outfit after interviewing one of the Blacklist’s shadowy, “anonymous” operators in 2019.In its own words aspiring to be the putative “TMZ of cannabis,” The...

INTERNET ・ 1 HOUR AGO