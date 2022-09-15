Read full article on original website
WESH
Deputies: Man charged with DUI manslaughter for Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged for a crash that killed a passenger in his car. On May 7, Carlos Palmer, 38, was driving a car with the car's owner, Megan Tapp, 33, riding in the passenger seat. According to...
WESH
Police: Multi-vehicle Daytona Beach crash seriously injures 1 person
The Daytona Beach Police Department was on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Ridgewood Avenue, according to police. WESH 2's Claire Metz reports one person was transported as a trauma alert. The person has been...
WCJB
UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
palmcoastobserver.com
Deputies arrest fugitive, seize 219 grams of fentanyl during traffic stop for broken headlight
A traffic stop that began for a burned out headlight ended with deputies seizing 219 grams of fentanyl and arresting a fugitive wanted in Volusia County and Orange County. “Sometimes, the small things lead to big things." — RICK STALY, Flagler County sheriff. A Flagler County deputy pulled over a...
Deputies: Woman’s SUV hit by 7 bullets during road-rage shooting; man, 18, arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man told Volusia County deputies that he shot several rounds into a woman’s SUV early Thursday morning because he said she’d cut him off in traffic. Deputies said the woman’s car was hit by seven bullets as she drove south on...
WESH
2 hurt in head-on crash on State Road 415 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday night due to a head-on car crash on State Road 415, troopers said. The crash happened near Budd Road in a rural part of the county, south of New Smyrna Beach. The people hurt were two drivers...
villages-news.com
Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford. Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
palmcoastobserver.com
Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County
A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
WESH
Jury acquits Ormond Beach man accused of fatally hitting girlfriend with truck
An Ormond Beach man accused of hitting his girlfriend with his pickup in March of last year and then taking off was found not guilty of the two main charges Tuesday. A jury acquitted 22-year-old Noah Motto of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash in the death of his then-girlfriend Ericka Dane.
WESH
Sheriff: Video shows Volusia man passed out in car as toddlers run through Walmart parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, a man was arrested after two children were found alone in a Central Florida parking lot. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona. Two unattended children, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, were observed...
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
Man to be resentenced after receiving 90 days in jail for deadly hit-and-run in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — The person convicted of killing a man in a hit-and-run is set to get a new sentence Thursday. Jose Ruiz was sentenced to 90 days in jail earlier this month after taking a plea deal in the death of Mahmoud Arabi. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
WESH
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
Police report provides more details into how Apopka firefighter was killed by trailer while on duty
APOPKA, Fla. — It’s been two months since Apopka firefighter Austin Duran died after a trailer filled with sand fell on top of him. Now for the first time, we know how this tragedy played out. The 12-page Apopka police report includes several witness interviews, including one with...
Firefighters recover body of student who went missing after lightning strike near Lake Fairview
ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a middle school student who disappeared after lightning struck during rowing practice on a local lake Thursday has ended with the recovery of his body. According to the Orlando Fire Department, a Marine Unit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office found the missing...
leesburg-news.com
19-year-old man jailed in connection with drive-by shooting in Eustis
A 19-year-old Eustis man was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in broad daylight last week. Jaques Jonathan Ama Jenkins, of 713 Getford Court, was also charged with shooting a deadly missile into a...
villages-news.com
75-year-old Villager sentenced in DUI fails to show up for work detail
A 75-year-old Villager is seeking release from jail after violating her probation in connection with a recent drunk driving conviction. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hearing...
villages-news.com
Mother arrested after injuries found on student at Wildwood Elementary
A mother was arrested after injuries were found on her son who is a student at Wildwood Elementary School. Police officers were summoned to the school on Wednesday afternoon by a Department of Children and Families caseworker who had been contacted by school officials. Two students stated that their mother, 31-year-old Shaniqu Clybreshaye Edwards of Wildwood, was styling her son’s hair prior to school when he pulled away from her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When the boy pulled away, she scratched him with her nails, “causing him pain as well as bleeding,” the report said. The boy also told the caseworker his mother hit him with a “switch” (a branch from a tree) several times, the most recent being within the past two days. The boy had “healing scars” on his back and “fresh scratch marks on the front of his neck.” He said his mother had “instructed him not to tell the school what happened.”
