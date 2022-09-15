ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

WCJB

UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash

A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford. Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
OXFORD, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County

A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

19-year-old man jailed in connection with drive-by shooting in Eustis

A 19-year-old Eustis man was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in broad daylight last week. Jaques Jonathan Ama Jenkins, of 713 Getford Court, was also charged with shooting a deadly missile into a...
EUSTIS, FL
villages-news.com

75-year-old Villager sentenced in DUI fails to show up for work detail

A 75-year-old Villager is seeking release from jail after violating her probation in connection with a recent drunk driving conviction. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hearing...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Mother arrested after injuries found on student at Wildwood Elementary

A mother was arrested after injuries were found on her son who is a student at Wildwood Elementary School. Police officers were summoned to the school on Wednesday afternoon by a Department of Children and Families caseworker who had been contacted by school officials. Two students stated that their mother, 31-year-old Shaniqu Clybreshaye Edwards of Wildwood, was styling her son’s hair prior to school when he pulled away from her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When the boy pulled away, she scratched him with her nails, “causing him pain as well as bleeding,” the report said. The boy also told the caseworker his mother hit him with a “switch” (a branch from a tree) several times, the most recent being within the past two days. The boy had “healing scars” on his back and “fresh scratch marks on the front of his neck.” He said his mother had “instructed him not to tell the school what happened.”
WILDWOOD, FL

