A mother was arrested after injuries were found on her son who is a student at Wildwood Elementary School. Police officers were summoned to the school on Wednesday afternoon by a Department of Children and Families caseworker who had been contacted by school officials. Two students stated that their mother, 31-year-old Shaniqu Clybreshaye Edwards of Wildwood, was styling her son’s hair prior to school when he pulled away from her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When the boy pulled away, she scratched him with her nails, “causing him pain as well as bleeding,” the report said. The boy also told the caseworker his mother hit him with a “switch” (a branch from a tree) several times, the most recent being within the past two days. The boy had “healing scars” on his back and “fresh scratch marks on the front of his neck.” He said his mother had “instructed him not to tell the school what happened.”

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO