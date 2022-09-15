It was a defensive game between two of the top offensive teams in Class A. The first half saw a total of 110 yards, all on the ground. 77 from Valley City and 33 from Dickinson. But in the end Valley City prevailed 27-6 Friday night at the Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson. Putting a damper on Dickinson's homecoming.

DICKINSON, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO