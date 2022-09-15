ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

WBTV

Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
SPENCER, NC
macaronikid.com

MacKID's Guide to Fall Festivals in the Greater Charlotte Area

The temps are dropping and fall decor is starting to make its way into our living rooms and doorsteps. We've rounded up all the Fall Family Fun in the Greater Charlotte area - from Lake Norman all the way down to Rock Hill and everywhere in between!. Think we missed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
Albemarle, NC
Albemarle, NC
Lifestyle
Stanly News & Press

New London UMC to host John Denver concert fundraiser for Meals on Wheels

New London UMC’s Music and Missions fundraiser for Stanly County Meal on Wheels will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 9. Rod Almond and Aspenglow [Kelly Almond (vocals), David Chandler (guitar), Lisa Ewers (percussion, vocals), Daniel Dickens (piano), Martha Sue Hall (upright bass), Gary Hatley (mandolin, fiddle), Sandy Hatley (banjo, dobro), Tim Hedrick (keyboard, sax), Carmella Hedrick (woodwinds) and Joe Judge (drums)] will present 60 minutes of music and memories in “John Denver – A Life Remembered.”
STANLY COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Check out these festivals coming to Lake Norman this fall

Sept. 17 – Nov. 5. Annual tradition offers a challenge for participants to find their way through a cornfield maze. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Cost: $9 – $17 (child, day and night rates) Info: ruralhill.net. Sept. 17. Paddockpalooza. Hinds’ Feet Farm, 14635...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
qcitymetro.com

When Friends Fall in Love

Torie and Jotham maintained a casual friendship for many years. They stayed connected through a mutual friend until a snowstorm gave them a reason to change roles. Torie shares their story. Bride: Torie Bethea, 34, employed- Spectrum Corporate, native of Greensboro, North Carolina. Groom: Jotham Bethea, 34, entrepreneur – healthcare...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Food Freebies and Deals to Enjoy on National Cheeseburger Day

It’s almost National Cheeseburger Day! Do you know what that means? This means you need to find out the best deals there are around town. Some of your favorite restaurants are celebrating some food deals to help you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day the right way. Whether you are looking for free meals or just good discounts, then we’ve got just the list for you to check out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia school receives country-wide recognition

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups. In this case, they were titled...
GASTONIA, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tony's Ice Cream follows a sweet tradition for over a century

GASTONIA, N.C. — If you are ever craving the taste of homemade ice cream, then Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia will fill it. "My grandfather, Carmine Coletta, he was my best buddy growing up," said owner Louis Coletta. Carmine Coletta, according to his grandson, was born in Italy and...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

It's time to grow your Fall veggies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Here are some veggies that thrive in the cooler weather, that you can plant right now:. Lettuce. One of the most giving vegetables you can plant. Plant a blend of different lettuce...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

City of Concord, All Saints’ Episcopal Church giving away 200 free trees to homeowners

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and the Creation Care team at All Saints’ Episcopal Church (ASEC), in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, are giving away 200 free trees to homeowners in Concord through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The City of Concord was the first municipality in North Carolina to join the program, and is now participating for the fourth year in a row. The program helps organizations distribute free trees while also equipping residents with the knowledge and tools needed to ensure the right trees are planted in the right place.
CONCORD, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

This Adorable Dilworth Home is Our September House of the Month

Our House of the Month is a gorgeous and spacious home in the heart of Dilworth. Built in 1994, this home has been beautifully maintained, expanded & renovated. This house will be on the market on Friday, 9/16!. View the Full Listing Here. The two-story foyer leads to a large...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Nolimit Larry Big Dawg Of The Week

Each and Every Friday Nolimit Larry drops his Big Dawg Of The Week. The Big Dawg Of The Week is a shout out to people who are doing big thangs in life, their community, or just overall is a dope individual. Tune into Nolimit Larry And The Morning Maddhouse Fridays to see who the Big Dawg Of The Week. To Nominate a Big Dawg DM Nolimit Larry @IAMNOLIMITLARRY on Instagram. Listen here for the Big Dawg this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourdavie.com

Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county

One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
STANLY COUNTY, NC

