wccbcharlotte.com
58th Annual Festival In The Park Underway in Charlotte’s Freedom Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 58th annual Festival in the Park kicked off Friday in Charlotte’s Freedom Park in Dilworth. The festival features music, art and a variety of local vendors. Admission is free. Weekend Schedule:. Friday, September 16, 2022 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Saturday, September 17,...
WBTV
Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
macaronikid.com
MacKID's Guide to Fall Festivals in the Greater Charlotte Area
The temps are dropping and fall decor is starting to make its way into our living rooms and doorsteps. We've rounded up all the Fall Family Fun in the Greater Charlotte area - from Lake Norman all the way down to Rock Hill and everywhere in between!. Think we missed...
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
Stanly News & Press
New London UMC to host John Denver concert fundraiser for Meals on Wheels
New London UMC’s Music and Missions fundraiser for Stanly County Meal on Wheels will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 9. Rod Almond and Aspenglow [Kelly Almond (vocals), David Chandler (guitar), Lisa Ewers (percussion, vocals), Daniel Dickens (piano), Martha Sue Hall (upright bass), Gary Hatley (mandolin, fiddle), Sandy Hatley (banjo, dobro), Tim Hedrick (keyboard, sax), Carmella Hedrick (woodwinds) and Joe Judge (drums)] will present 60 minutes of music and memories in “John Denver – A Life Remembered.”
lakenormanpublications.com
Check out these festivals coming to Lake Norman this fall
Sept. 17 – Nov. 5. Annual tradition offers a challenge for participants to find their way through a cornfield maze. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Cost: $9 – $17 (child, day and night rates) Info: ruralhill.net. Sept. 17. Paddockpalooza. Hinds’ Feet Farm, 14635...
qcitymetro.com
When Friends Fall in Love
Torie and Jotham maintained a casual friendship for many years. They stayed connected through a mutual friend until a snowstorm gave them a reason to change roles. Torie shares their story. Bride: Torie Bethea, 34, employed- Spectrum Corporate, native of Greensboro, North Carolina. Groom: Jotham Bethea, 34, entrepreneur – healthcare...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
Balloon Glow Tour floats back to Richmond County Airport
ROCKINGHAM — The N.C. Festival of Ballooning is scheduled to return to the Richmond County Airport this weekend. Hot air balloons will be stationed along the airport property and tethered rides — weather permitting — will be available. The National Weather Service forecast shows calm winds, up...
country1037fm.com
Food Freebies and Deals to Enjoy on National Cheeseburger Day
It’s almost National Cheeseburger Day! Do you know what that means? This means you need to find out the best deals there are around town. Some of your favorite restaurants are celebrating some food deals to help you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day the right way. Whether you are looking for free meals or just good discounts, then we’ve got just the list for you to check out.
WBTV
Gastonia school receives country-wide recognition
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups. In this case, they were titled...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tony's Ice Cream follows a sweet tradition for over a century
GASTONIA, N.C. — If you are ever craving the taste of homemade ice cream, then Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia will fill it. "My grandfather, Carmine Coletta, he was my best buddy growing up," said owner Louis Coletta. Carmine Coletta, according to his grandson, was born in Italy and...
WBTV
‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
WCNC
It's time to grow your Fall veggies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Here are some veggies that thrive in the cooler weather, that you can plant right now:. Lettuce. One of the most giving vegetables you can plant. Plant a blend of different lettuce...
WBTV
City of Concord, All Saints’ Episcopal Church giving away 200 free trees to homeowners
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and the Creation Care team at All Saints’ Episcopal Church (ASEC), in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, are giving away 200 free trees to homeowners in Concord through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The City of Concord was the first municipality in North Carolina to join the program, and is now participating for the fourth year in a row. The program helps organizations distribute free trees while also equipping residents with the knowledge and tools needed to ensure the right trees are planted in the right place.
scoopcharlotte.com
This Adorable Dilworth Home is Our September House of the Month
Our House of the Month is a gorgeous and spacious home in the heart of Dilworth. Built in 1994, this home has been beautifully maintained, expanded & renovated. This house will be on the market on Friday, 9/16!. View the Full Listing Here. The two-story foyer leads to a large...
power98fm.com
Nolimit Larry Big Dawg Of The Week
Each and Every Friday Nolimit Larry drops his Big Dawg Of The Week. The Big Dawg Of The Week is a shout out to people who are doing big thangs in life, their community, or just overall is a dope individual. Tune into Nolimit Larry And The Morning Maddhouse Fridays to see who the Big Dawg Of The Week. To Nominate a Big Dawg DM Nolimit Larry @IAMNOLIMITLARRY on Instagram. Listen here for the Big Dawg this week.
ourdavie.com
Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
WBTV
Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mary J. Blige in Greensboro on Saturday. Meet the ‘village’ bringing her to NC.
GREENSBORO — Royalty is in North Carolina. Mary J. Blige, the “queen of hip-hop soul,” will open her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija will join her as special...
