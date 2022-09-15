ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 1

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
LAKE PRESTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Enterprise Truck Rental opens first South Dakota location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new offering to South Dakota for the first time. It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels. “The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rental Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookings, SD
Government
Brookings, SD
Business
Brookings, SD
Industry
City
Brookings, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in custody following an attempted break-in that led to shots being fired in Sioux Falls. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Baha Avenue, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
invisiblepeople.tv

Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls

Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Inflation And Economy
q957.com

Sioux Falls meth dealer sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls meth dealer now knows his fate. Oleg Vasiliyvich Manuylo, age 30, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Manuylo knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to distribute...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Taking residents for a ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is an 03 BMW Z4,” said Al Brown. And you’ll often find Al Brown and his wife Eileen cruising around Sioux Falls in this cool convertible. “My wife and I ride in this almost daily. Start in early April and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In August 2021, Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium at the Military Alliance brought Sioux Falls into the spotlight as politicians and I-T professionals reviewed Lindell’s claim that voting machines were hacked in previous elections. Although the data presented was found to be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

South Dakota Highway Patrol struggles with trooper shortages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is struggling with a shortage of officers after over two dozen left the agency this year. Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the departures leave the highway patrol’s force short 22 troopers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy