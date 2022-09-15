Read full article on original website
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
KELOLAND TV
Enterprise Truck Rental opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new offering to South Dakota for the first time. It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels. “The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rental Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh...
OSHA investigating South Dakota dairy barn roof collapse
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the collapse of a dairy barn in Grant County on Sept. 12.
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
dakotanewsnow.com
Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in custody following an attempted break-in that led to shots being fired in Sioux Falls. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Baha Avenue, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
invisiblepeople.tv
Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls
Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
q957.com
Sioux Falls meth dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls meth dealer now knows his fate. Oleg Vasiliyvich Manuylo, age 30, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Manuylo knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to distribute...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
KELOLAND TV
More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Taking residents for a ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is an 03 BMW Z4,” said Al Brown. And you’ll often find Al Brown and his wife Eileen cruising around Sioux Falls in this cool convertible. “My wife and I ride in this almost daily. Start in early April and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In August 2021, Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium at the Military Alliance brought Sioux Falls into the spotlight as politicians and I-T professionals reviewed Lindell’s claim that voting machines were hacked in previous elections. Although the data presented was found to be...
KELOLAND TV
Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
South Dakota teachers comment on social studies standards
We're hearing for the first time from current South Dakota teachers about the new social studies content standards proposed by the Department of Education.
brookingsradio.com
South Dakota Highway Patrol struggles with trooper shortages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is struggling with a shortage of officers after over two dozen left the agency this year. Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the departures leave the highway patrol’s force short 22 troopers.
South Dakota woman killed is identified, suspect hospitalized
The Sioux Falls Police Department says a 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in an apartment in the south-central part of the city Wednesday morning.
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Sioux Falls apartment following standoff
A large police presence and Sioux Falls SWAT can be seen outside an apartment building in south-central Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.
