Tonight's the night: Venice plays on ESPN2

VENICE — Creating a schedule coming off a state championship season wasn’t easy for Venice coach John Peacock this past spring.

With willing opponents scarce and Week 4 and Week 11 dates still open in mid-March, Peacock put out an all-call on Twitter that eventually led to this week’s matchup with St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) at 8 p.m. Thursday at Powell-Davis Stadium.

The Panthers (2-0) are ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation, according to MaxPreps, and feature several standout recruits — prompting ESPN2 to come to town and televise the game.

“I think it’s good for our community to get our high school and our stadium on TV," he said. "These kids will remember this for the rest of their lives, and they’ll have that video for the rest of their lives.

“It’s the third time for us (on ESPN programming), and it’s really cool.”

After hosting St. Frances on Oct. 4, 2019, and losing, 49-7, bringing back the Panthers wasn’t Peacock’s first choice when seeking opponents this offseason.

However, it wound up becoming one of the Indians’ only options.

“Obviously I wasn’t looking for a national team that openly recruits, like IMG,” Peacock said of his initial scheduling plans. “It is what it is. We’ll get better from it. We’ll come out of this on the other side ready for the normal high schools.

“I think it’s gonna pay off, and I feel good about it, too. I think we’ll be in much better shape than the last time we played them.”

St. Frances has been a powerhouse program in Baltimore ever since millionaire hedge fund manager and lifelong football coach Biff Poggi took over in 2017.

Poggi left his role as associate head coach with the University of Michigan for the same role at a catholic high school in Baltimore after just one season with the Wolverines.

For four seasons, Poggi poured money and resources into the program, making it so successful that teams in Maryland eventually refused to play the Panthers, citing ‘safety risks,’ due to the size and strength of the players.

With few options left, Poggi created a national schedule for the Panthers, eventually taking them on a Florida tour that included that stop in Venice in 2019.

Poggi left St. Frances for his old role with Michigan in the summer of 2021, but the foundation he left behind is still churning out results.

The Panthers are led by coach Messay Hailemariam, a coach who has been with the program for over a decade.

Hailemariam led the Panthers to a 8-1 record last year, losing a season-opening game to St. Thomas Aquinas before winning the rest of their games, including a win against IMG Academy to close out the season.

This year, St. Frances has opened with a pair of wins in two different states — a 20-13 win at East St. Louis (IL) that included a last-minute comeback and a 47-7 beatdown of DeSoto (TX) in which the Panthers scored the final 47 points.

The Panthers have earned a reputation for having a suffocating defense, and that appears to be the case again this season.

“It’s their front seven on defense, for sure,” Peacock said when asked what makes the Panthers so challenging. “They have one of the best linebackers I’ve ever seen on film. He’s the real deal. They’re tough up front.”

The Panthers have absurd depth on defense, including 17 players with Division-I offers.

Among the standouts are: 4-star defensive end Da’Shawn Womack (LSU commit), 3-star linebacker Simeon Coleman, 3-star safety KP Price, 3-star defensive lineman Brian Simms III (Boston College), 3-star edge rusher Donovan Dyson (UMass), 3-star cornerback Ify Obidegqu, 3-star defensive lineman Isaiah Neal (Pittsburgh), defensive lineman Sam Greene (offers from Penn State, etc.) cornerback Blake Woodby (offers from Georgia, etc.) and edge rusher Brandon Thomas (offers from Georgia, etc.).

Luckily for the Indians, their bye week couldn’t have come at a better time.

After missing starting running backs Jamarice Wilder and Alvin Johnson III along with tight end Fin Jones two weeks ago against Naples, all three players are set to return this week.

Adding to the firepower, Peacock said he also intends to use his two national recruits — cornerback Elliot Washington II and defensive end Damon Wilson II — on offense, with Washington II as a running back/slot receiver and Wilson II as an extra blocker on special plays.

In his offensive debut two weeks ago against Naples, Washington II gave Venice a late spark with 37 yards on six rushes as Venice won the game, 12-11 and improved to 1-1 on the season.

It’s not just the offense that will need to be at full strength.

The Panthers’ offense is plenty capable of scoring in bunches, highlighted by last week’s 40-point win.

Michael Van Buren, a four-star quarterback, has led the offense with nearly 400 passing yards and five touchdowns through two games. His favorite targets have been 3-star Maryland commit Ryan Manning (4 rec. for 103 yards, 2 TDs) and Mekhi Workman (6 rec. for 158 yards, 1 TD; 2 rushes for 16 yards).

St. Frances is just as dangerous on the ground with a pair of game-breaking backs.

Durrell Robinson, a 3-star senior, has led the touches so far with 35 carries for 294 yards, two touchdowns and one reception for nine yards.

DeJuan Williams, a junior with offers from several Power-5 schools, has proved capable too, with 22 rushes for 148 yards, one touchdown and one reception for three yards.

These playmakers operate behind a mammoth offensive line that includes players such as 6-foot-7, 345-pound tackle PJ Wilkins, 6-foot-6, 270-pound tackle Andre Weeks Jr. and 6-foot-4, 320-pound guard Jayvon McFadden.

But even though the Panthers seem to be nearly unbeatable for most high school teams, Peacock cautions not to count out the Indians.

“Don’t be surprised,” he said. “I feel good about this one.”

Last meeting: 49-7 St. Frances Academy win on Oct. 4, 2019

Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Colin Adkins

Port Charlotte (1-2) at Ida Baker (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday

The Pirates have scored 113 points through their first three games, including a historic beatdown of rival Charlotte.

Somehow, though, Port Charlotte sits at 1-2.

The Pirates have surrendered points in bunches in their losses against a pair of dual-threat quarterbacks from Bishop Verot and Gulf Coast.

In a 2-0 start against Bonita Springs and Mariner, Ida Baker has proven it can light up the scoreboard, too — averaging just under 40 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ offense has been powered by a trio of dynamic ball carriers, including junior Michael-Rey Rivera (31 rushes for 182 yards, 2 TDs), junior Jordan Rizzo (13 rushes for 165 yards, 2 TDs) and senior Cason Humble (11 rushes for 115 yards, 2 TDs).

Ida Baker quarterback Kaiden Stengel has been effective, completing 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, but has not been a threat in the rushing game with minus-21 rushing yards.

While the Bulldogs’ offense has been explosive, its defense has kept opponents in games, allowing 26 points per contest — including a 31-28 overtime win over Mariner.

Expect at least one of these teams to put up big numbers this week in what could turn into a shootout.

Last meeting: 55-7 Port Charlotte win on Oct. 12, 2018

Port Charlotte players to watch: RB Edd Guerrier, WR Jamal Streeter Jr., QB Bryce Eaton, WR Justice Becerril, WR Cameron Becerril, LB Samuel Clerjuste, DL Samuel Luther, FS Jeremiah Laguerre, CB Eric Bell, RB Juluis Roach, LB Desmond Hough, LB Grant LaBallister, DL Tyrell Luther, DL Myron Charles

DeSoto County (2-1) at Gateway Charter (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday

The Bulldogs are a winning team again after dealing George Jenkins its first loss of the season, and they will look to keep that going in Fort Myers this Friday.

Gateway Charter is out to an up-and-down start, trouncing North Port, 47-32, to open the season before falling, 34-0, to Evangelical Christian last week.

The run-heavy Griffins have given the ball to sophomore running back Lazaro Rogers on more than half of their plays so far, and the 6-foot, 215-pound back has turned it into 30 rushes for 339 yards and three touchdowns along with one reception for 12 yards.

Senior Will Tucker IV has spelled Rogers, rushing 17 times for 145 yards and a score along with three receptions for 24 yards and another score

Aside from those two, the Griffins have managed just 81 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Gateway Charter has four sacks and has recovered three fumbles while allowing 33 points per game.

Last week, Evangelical Christian rushed 21 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns against the Griffins — laying out a formula to follow for the Bulldogs’ stable of running backs, led by Lil’Dreco Tompkins.

Last meeting: N/A

DeSoto County players to watch: RB/MLB Lil’ Dreco Tompkins, DE/OLB Hunter Zirkle, FB/MLB Evan Roe, RB/CB Gershon Galloway, RB/CB Trinton White, RB/CB Justin Felty, DL Shane Galloway

North Fort Myers (2-1) at Lemon Bay (1-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday

It’s been a long first month of football for the Mantas, who have had to play all of their contests on the road and have finished just one regular season game without a weather delay.

The road trip comes to a halt Friday as Lemon Bay hosts its season opener, but that doesn’t mean the challenges end there.

The Red Knights are out to a strong start. They have beaten Fort Myers and South Fort Myers while losing a close game to Dunbar.

North Fort Myers has a dynamic offense, epitomized by do-it-all athlete Levontai “Bo” Summersett. The senior athlete has thrown passes, run the ball and caught passes so far this season – with four total touchdowns through three games.

Along with Summersett, receiver Jaiden Jones (6 rec. for 91 yards, TD) is a threat to score, along with running back Ceon Gordon (20 rushes for 165 yards).

The Red Knights have been even better on defense, allowing 27 total points so far.

A big factor in the defensive dominance has been a knack for turnovers. North Fort Myers has already intercepted four passes and recovered seven fumbles – nearly four turnovers per game.

If Lemon Bay can hold onto the ball, it should have enough firepower – led by running back Joe Scott and quarterback Trey Rutan – to keep up.

Last meeting: 21-14 Lemon Bay win on Oct. 24, 2014

Lemon Bay players to watch: RB Joe Scott, QB Trey Rutan, MLB Caleb Whitmore, DL Gabe Dickerson, DL Dan Romanelli, DE Ashton Tucker, WR Ryan Mickey

North Port (0-3) at Booker (1-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday

With a new coach in Scottie Littles and an overhauled roster that includes dual-threat quarterback Will Carter Jr., the Tornadoes were expected to improve upon last season’s 0-8 mark.

They’ve technically already done that with a 31-17 Week 2 win over Southeast, but the 1-2 start hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations so far.

Booker has been competitive in its losses, too – losing Cardinal Mooney (10-9) and Sarasota (28-21).

North Port, meanwhile, is still looking for its first win, but has shown progress.

The Bobcats were shut out in a season-opening loss to Estero but have since put up 42 points in the following two games.

The defense shined last week, too, as North Port held IMG Academy Blue to 28 points in an 18-point loss.

Last meeting: 20-7 Booker win on Aug. 22, 2014

North Port players to watch: ATH Jaylon Fulton, RB Taylor Akers, QB Evan Burger, WR/CB Kristian Francis, MLB Peighton Chambers, FS Omar Branch