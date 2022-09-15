Read full article on original website
Phyllis J. Hindes
Phyllis J. Hindes, 91, of Des Moines, formerly of Creston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 13, 2022, at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines. Phyllis Jean Clark was born March 22, 1931, to William and Gladys (Richardson) Clark on a farm in Madison County, Iowa. She attended several country schools until the 8th grade when she went to Creston Junior High. She graduated from Creston High School in 1949.
Celebration of Life for Shirley Bailey of Perry
A Celebration of Life for Shirley Bailey, 83, of Perry will be Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. at the Perry Elks Lodge in Perry. Shirley passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with her family by her side at her home in Perry. Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her...
Arts & Crafts Show at Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines
Make plans now to attend the Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show on September 23-25 in the. Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Iowa’s largest show, with over 250 talented exhibitors from 8 states presenting. and selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts...
A few things NV needs as we begin to heal
It’s been a rough week in our Nodaway Valley communities. We try and deal in facts. That is, after all, why we’re in the newspaper business. That being said, there’s not much to share as of this writing. The school board was set to meet Wednesday. I’m...
“Liftoff” Artist, Alice Aycock, returns to Des Moines
Alice Aycock, internationally acclaimed artist, returns to Des Moines on Saturday, September 24. It will be only the second time she will observe Liftoff from the sky, as it welcomes her arrival at the Des Moines International Airport. She is speaking at the Grand View University Viking Theatre, 2811 E. 14th Street at 3 pm on September 24. In her free talk, open to the public, Aycock will share personal stories of her vast and successful career as an artist and the talent she unleashed in Liftoff. If you’re fascinated by what it takes to create such large-scale outdoor sculptures, don’t miss hearing her.
Lutheran Homes’ Tonya Swank to be feted for winning award
Tonya Swank, guest experience director and assisted living coordinator at the Perry Lutheran Homes, has received the 2022 Excellence in Leadership Award From LeadingAge Iowa, a statewide organization of nonprofit providers of aging services and supports. A local Perry resident, Swank will greet Perry Lutheran Homes residents, staff, families and...
PHS Homecoming Parade follows day of student volunteerism
The annual Perry High School Homecoming Parade was a rousing success Wednesday night, and it followed the yearly PHS Volunteer Day, with students providing a variety of free services across the community, such as mowing lawns and painting downtown windows. The new parade route was lined with enthusiastic Bluejay supporters,...
Bluejays stuff Huskies on final play of overtime for Homecoming win
A 42-game skid ended in exuberant fashion Friday as Perry avenged a maddening loss to Des Moines Hoover in an overtime thriller at Dewey Field. The Bluejays were twice stopped from inside the five-yard line as time expired last season in Des Moines in suffering a 14-9 loss. Homecoming Friday was very nearly a full reversal, as Perry, leading 27-21 in overtime, stood tall and denied a potential game-winning run from under two yards away to preserve victory.
Up, up and away
Like Dorothy and Toto in “The Wizard of Oz,” men, women and children can be swept away this weekend in the basket of a hot air balloon. The 44th annual Hot Air Balloon Days festivities kick off today and last through Sunday evening. Shirts and sweatshirts commemorating the event are available at Creston Chamber of Commerce, 208 W. Taylor St.
Creston Water Board tables Maple St. project
Facing a shortfall of $240,584, Creston Water Works Tuesday agreed to table the Maple Street project until its October meeting to research additional funding. Bids for the work, which are to replace water mains in the 100, 200 and 300 block of North Maple Street, are part of developers proposal from RANT LLC to refurbish properties in the 100 block.
Olejniczak, Gonzalez crowned 2022 PHS Homecoming Queen, King
In a week that has seen much ado about royalty, PHS seniors Lydia Olejniczak and Jefry Gonzalez were crowned the 2022 PHS Homecoming Queen and King in coronation ceremonies Wednesday night in the PHS gym. The Homecoming royals were congratulated by their court, including Taylor Atwell, Cloe Nance, Yamilet Ortega,...
De Soto woman allegedly assaults Cambridge man in Adel
A De Soto woman allegedly assaulted a Cambridge man in an Adel apartment Wednesday night in the course of a domestic squabble. Rebekkahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 613 Polk St., De Soto, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday...
Perry netters claim conference win over Saydel
The Perry volleyball team picked up their first HOIAC victory of the season Tuesday by knocking off visiting Saydel, 3-1. Perry (2-8, 1-0) won the first game, 25-15, but Saydel (4-6, 0-2) rallied for a 25-19 win in game two. A 25-16 Perry win in the critical third set put the hosts in position to close out the win, which they did with a 25-23 squeaker in game four.
Just keep spinning
Dave Barrett of Greenfield loves his spin class participants at the Adair County Health and Fitness Center, and it’s clear they love him. For four mornings a week, Barrett is a welcoming face to those who are serious about getting their heart rate going to the beat of the music by way of their feet and two pedals on stationary bicycles.
Raiderettes end losing streak at East Union
AFTON — Mount Ayr’s (4-3) volleyball team halted their three match losing streak with a win in three straight sets at East Union (1-6) Tuesday night (25-15, 25-18, 25-15). “For having sophomores, freshman and one junior on the floor, I thought we did pretty well and fought back in the second and third games,” Eagle head coach Rochelle Means said. “They fought hard against seniors and juniors.”
Chargers fend off host Panthers in WCC volleyball
PANORA, IA — Visiting AC/GC escaped Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Panorama in WCC volleyball action. Both team sported alternate jerseys as part of a “Pink Out” to promote awareness of breast cancer and to support the battle against the disease. AC/GC (4-4, 2-2) won the...
Nine-day closure of 170th Street over Slough Creek planned
The intersection of 170th Street and Pioneer Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 19 to all traffic for regrading of the roadway, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Thursday. The work is expected to last through Wednesday, Sept. 28. For more information, call the Dallas County Secondary Roads...
Man allegedly assaults wife in scuffle over marijuana wax
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly assaulted his wife in the course of a scuffle over marijuana wax. Brian John Lucas, 34, of 1313 94th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about...
