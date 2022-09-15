A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO