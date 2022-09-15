Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Memorial service for Shirley Shoesmith of Perry
A memorial service for Shirley Shoesmith, 88, of Perry will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, Iowa, on Saturday.
iowa.media
Celebration of Life for Shirley Bailey of Perry
A Celebration of Life for Shirley Bailey, 83, of Perry will be Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. at the Perry Elks Lodge in Perry. Shirley passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with her family by her side at her home in Perry. Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her...
iowa.media
PHS Homecoming Parade follows day of student volunteerism
The annual Perry High School Homecoming Parade was a rousing success Wednesday night, and it followed the yearly PHS Volunteer Day, with students providing a variety of free services across the community, such as mowing lawns and painting downtown windows. The new parade route was lined with enthusiastic Bluejay supporters,...
iowa.media
Just keep spinning
Dave Barrett of Greenfield loves his spin class participants at the Adair County Health and Fitness Center, and it’s clear they love him. For four mornings a week, Barrett is a welcoming face to those who are serious about getting their heart rate going to the beat of the music by way of their feet and two pedals on stationary bicycles.
iowa.media
Phyllis J. Hindes
Phyllis J. Hindes, 91, of Des Moines, formerly of Creston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 13, 2022, at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines. Phyllis Jean Clark was born March 22, 1931, to William and Gladys (Richardson) Clark on a farm in Madison County, Iowa. She attended several country schools until the 8th grade when she went to Creston Junior High. She graduated from Creston High School in 1949.
KCCI.com
Football Friday Night: Week four highlights and scores
It's week four of Football Friday Night! You can find scores and updates here. The Wild Card game of the week is Grand View Christian at Baxter. Des Moines Christian at Greene County, 22-30 FINAL. SE Valley at OABCIG, 8-7 1st Quarter. Spirit Lake at Pocahontas, 47-6 FINAL. Chariton at...
iowa.media
Arts & Crafts Show at Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines
Make plans now to attend the Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show on September 23-25 in the. Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Iowa’s largest show, with over 250 talented exhibitors from 8 states presenting. and selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts...
iowa.media
Lindsey Mescher, Nick Bermel named W-G Homecoming royalty
WOODWARD, Iowa — The mystery ended Thursday evening when it was revealed Miss Lindsay Mescher and Mr. Nick Bermel would reign as queen and king over Homecoming 2022 at Woodward-Granger High School. The pair were each selected from a court of five fellow seniors and were crowned at a...
iowa.media
Bill “Pecos” Kelly
Bill “Pecos” Kelly, 73, of Creston, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmonson Hospital in Council Bluffs. No public services will be held at this time. Memorials can be made to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.powersfh.com. William “Bill” Charles Kelly was born...
iowa.media
Creston Water Board tables Maple St. project
Facing a shortfall of $240,584, Creston Water Works Tuesday agreed to table the Maple Street project until its October meeting to research additional funding. Bids for the work, which are to replace water mains in the 100, 200 and 300 block of North Maple Street, are part of developers proposal from RANT LLC to refurbish properties in the 100 block.
iowa.media
Bluejays stuff Huskies on final play of overtime for Homecoming win
A 42-game skid ended in exuberant fashion Friday as Perry avenged a maddening loss to Des Moines Hoover in an overtime thriller at Dewey Field. The Bluejays were twice stopped from inside the five-yard line as time expired last season in Des Moines in suffering a 14-9 loss. Homecoming Friday was very nearly a full reversal, as Perry, leading 27-21 in overtime, stood tall and denied a potential game-winning run from under two yards away to preserve victory.
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iowa.media
A few things NV needs as we begin to heal
It’s been a rough week in our Nodaway Valley communities. We try and deal in facts. That is, after all, why we’re in the newspaper business. That being said, there’s not much to share as of this writing. The school board was set to meet Wednesday. I’m...
iowa.media
Nine-day closure of 170th Street over Slough Creek planned
The intersection of 170th Street and Pioneer Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 19 to all traffic for regrading of the roadway, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Thursday. The work is expected to last through Wednesday, Sept. 28. For more information, call the Dallas County Secondary Roads...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident
A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
iowa.media
Raiderettes end losing streak at East Union
AFTON — Mount Ayr’s (4-3) volleyball team halted their three match losing streak with a win in three straight sets at East Union (1-6) Tuesday night (25-15, 25-18, 25-15). “For having sophomores, freshman and one junior on the floor, I thought we did pretty well and fought back in the second and third games,” Eagle head coach Rochelle Means said. “They fought hard against seniors and juniors.”
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Wait, You Can Get Land For Free In Iowa?!
Free land?!?! That sounds too good to be true. All across the country, small towns are just giving away free land in an effort to help grow their population. And yes, this is totally free. Iowa has some of these plots available in both Manella and Marne. But is there...
