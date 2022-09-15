Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Warren County Creek Name Changed by US Department of Interior
Two local creeks have undergone a name change as announced by the US Department of Interior earlier this month, West Creek in Clarke and Warren County, and Red Rock Creek in Jasper County, both formerly known as Squaw Creek. The renaming was part of a project from the Derogatory Geographic...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Crash on I-80 Near Stuart
Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate-80 near Stuart. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes on the interstate between mile markers 88 and 93 near Stuart is blocked because of a crash that happened earlier Saturday morning. Traffic may be slow when approaching the area.
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
iowa.media
Memorial service for Shirley Shoesmith of Perry
A memorial service for Shirley Shoesmith, 88, of Perry will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, Iowa, on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Phyllis J. Hindes
Phyllis J. Hindes, 91, of Des Moines, formerly of Creston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 13, 2022, at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines. Phyllis Jean Clark was born March 22, 1931, to William and Gladys (Richardson) Clark on a farm in Madison County, Iowa. She attended several country schools until the 8th grade when she went to Creston Junior High. She graduated from Creston High School in 1949.
iowa.media
Nine-day closure of 170th Street over Slough Creek planned
The intersection of 170th Street and Pioneer Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 19 to all traffic for regrading of the roadway, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Thursday. The work is expected to last through Wednesday, Sept. 28. For more information, call the Dallas County Secondary Roads...
iowa.media
Lutheran Homes’ Tonya Swank to be feted for winning award
Tonya Swank, guest experience director and assisted living coordinator at the Perry Lutheran Homes, has received the 2022 Excellence in Leadership Award From LeadingAge Iowa, a statewide organization of nonprofit providers of aging services and supports. A local Perry resident, Swank will greet Perry Lutheran Homes residents, staff, families and...
Iowa Business Owner Clarifies Rant Against Homeless Community
Sometimes, 2 minutes isn't enough to get your point across. Especially when it involves your business and the safety of your employees. That's the defense being used by owners of Des Moines' Exile Brewing after statements that came off in a very anti-homeless, "get off my lawn" style that they say was in no way intended.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwbg.com
Weather Service Updates Expectations for Storm and Heat
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided updated information on the expectations for storms and heat, through the weekend and into next week. (contributed information, NWS)
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident
A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
weareiowa.com
Iowa DCI: Death investigation underway in Norwalk
Norwalk officers received a report of a death on Knoll Drive early Thursday morning. DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Governor Reynolds Welcomed at Cass Health
(Atlantic) On Thursday, September 15th, Cass Health welcomed Governor Kim Reynolds for a tour of the newly renovated facility and an opportunity to discuss rural health legislative priorities. “We were honored to host Governor Reynolds, and we were thankful to have some of her time to be able to share...
iowa.media
Up, up and away
Like Dorothy and Toto in “The Wizard of Oz,” men, women and children can be swept away this weekend in the basket of a hot air balloon. The 44th annual Hot Air Balloon Days festivities kick off today and last through Sunday evening. Shirts and sweatshirts commemorating the event are available at Creston Chamber of Commerce, 208 W. Taylor St.
Update on Page County Inmate Death
(Clarinda) The Page County Sheriff’s Office has identified an inmate who died on September 3rd as 74-year-old Phillip Eugene Holmes of Clarinda. Autopsy results reveal Holmes died of natural causes due to a medical condition. Original Story:. On September 3, 2022 shortly after 7:00 PM, the Page County Sheriff’s...
iowa.media
Arts & Crafts Show at Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines
Make plans now to attend the Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show on September 23-25 in the. Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Iowa’s largest show, with over 250 talented exhibitors from 8 states presenting. and selling the Midwest’s finest handcrafts...
kmaland.com
Clarinda parents express frustrations, concerns regarding harassment incident
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda parents and residents expressed frustrations and concerns over the handling of a school hazing and harassment incident. Shortly following the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting Wednesday night, several parents of students within the district stated what they view as a lack of sufficient punishment following an internal investigation into an incident at the Clarinda High School. According to Police Chief Keith Brothers, whose agency assisted in the investigation in late August, allegations suggest two students were forcing a student to perform pushups in a shower facility. Allegations were also made that the victim, a young man, was urinated on as part of the harassment. Following adjournment, Eric Gross, whose child is a freshman in high school, says he believes more needs to be communicated with parents in regards to 7-12 Principal Luke Cox's investigation and what the district heard from their respective students in their statements to the district.
iowa.media
PHS Homecoming Parade follows day of student volunteerism
The annual Perry High School Homecoming Parade was a rousing success Wednesday night, and it followed the yearly PHS Volunteer Day, with students providing a variety of free services across the community, such as mowing lawns and painting downtown windows. The new parade route was lined with enthusiastic Bluejay supporters,...
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iowa.media
Celebration of Life for Shirley Bailey of Perry
A Celebration of Life for Shirley Bailey, 83, of Perry will be Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. at the Perry Elks Lodge in Perry. Shirley passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with her family by her side at her home in Perry. Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her...
Comments / 0