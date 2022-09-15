Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Friendship Club holds meeting
YORK – The Friendship Club met on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Chances R with 14 members and one guest. After saying the Pledge of Allegiance and singing the Doxology, they enjoyed a baked steak meal. President Bonnie Wilson called the meeting to order and thanked the hostesses Joyce Hamling...
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
York News-Times
Bewildered Boomer -- A dissertation on fair food and other culinary atrocities
Are you a fair food connoisseur? Me neither, but let’s talk about it anyway. What brings the topic to mind is the Nebraska State Fair that followed on the heels of our own York County Fair. Also, let’s toss in the Park County Fair in Powell, Wyoming, for giggles.
York News-Times
Religion Calendar
>Sunday, Sept. 18 – Worship, 8 & 10:30 a.m.; Adult Bible Study and Sunday School, 9:15 a.m.; LLL/LWML Picnic – Fellowship Hall, 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 – Council Meeting, 6 p.m.; Voters’ Meeting, 7 p.m. >>Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Willow Brook Bible Study, 2 p.m....
York News-Times
Wonderline -- Readers ask about jail, playground, commissioner seat
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: I read with great interest the story about the ongoing number of inmates in our county jail. Have the county commissioners had a discussion about using ARPA money to build a new jail?. A: They have not had that discussion.
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
York News-Times
Newly constructed houses you can buy in York
Remington Homes' Navajo ranch-style floor plan with an attached 3 stall garge. This home has nearly 1400 sq ft on the main level, including 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and the laundry room. Vaulted living room, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has a great walk-in pantry and center island. White cabinets throughout as well as white painted trim and interior doors. Gas fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom has a coffered ceiling, a private 3/4 master bath and a walk-in closet. The egress window and rough-in plumbing are already in place in the unfinished basement. The builder will finish a bedroom, full bath and large family room upon a buyers' request. Stone beltline accent along the front exterior of the home. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Covered front porch and backyard patio.
doniphanherald.com
New Grand Island Conestoga Mall managers plan $150 million development
GRAND ISLAND — Big changes are being planned for Conestoga Mall. The City Council on Tuesday approved referring a blighted and substandard study to the Regional Planning Commission for the 78-acre site off U.S. 281. The request was made by Omaha-based Woodsonia, which is managing the property owned by...
York News-Times
Business Beat -- New vet joins staff at York Animal Clinic
Wanting a small-town atmosphere and wanting to be closer to home has led Dr. Tanner Kremke, DVM to join the staff at the York Animal Clinic, located at the corner of 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue. He started with the York clinic on July 28. He moves to York from...
macaronikid.com
Stores Where Dogs Are Welcome in Lincoln
If you have a four-legged friend then you know that they are basically another child. Ours definitely is. We like to take her with us to stores during the very hot and very cold months and that's how she gets her exercise plus she loves to socialize (just like her mom). Quite a few stores in our town allow leashed, well-behaved dogs to visit with their owners. Bring Fido with the next time you go!
1011now.com
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
KSNB Local4
40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times.
klin.com
Two LPS Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced Friday that two Lincoln elementary schools have been designated 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Adams and Humann elementary schools are two of the 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The Blue Ribbon recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
York News-Times
Life in the Red Podcast: Frost fired, football program in flux and Big Noon Saturday comes to town
Amie Just and Luke Mullin try to wrap their arms around the big question — why didn't it work for Scott Frost at Nebraska?
York News-Times
Longtime York County Treasurer passes away
YORK – Longtime York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo, 59, has passed away after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Scavo, a native of Waterbury, moved to York in 1996 with her husband Steve, for his employment opportunity at Hamilton Sundstrand. She began working in the office of York County Clerk Pat Bredenkamp in 1998 and then moved to the treasurer’s office in 2001.
klkntv.com
Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
klkntv.com
Minor house fire in East Lincoln caused by washing machine
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to house fire near 84th and Van Dorn Streets at around 9:45 Friday morning. Capt. Jared Fredrickson said there was no smoke or fire when crews arrived. After investigating, firefighters found an extinguished fire was found in the homeowner’s washing machine downstairs.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police searching for people who stole flags at Pound Middle School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two flags flying at half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II were stolen over the weekend, Lincoln Police say. Those two flags had flown at Pound Middle School near 48th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 until they were taken sometime between last Friday and Tuesday.
klkntv.com
Fire south of Lincoln causes about $80,000 in damage
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — An outbuilding south of Lincoln was lost to a fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky. At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to an outbuilding fire near Bennet Road and 46th Street. The fire was contained to the building, with no...
