2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools released include 12 Ohio schools
OHIO — The U.S. Department of Education announced the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday in a news release acknowledging 297 schools across the country. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to the release.
New Ohio report card system for districts rolled out
OHIO — The Ohio school report cards are in, but this year they switched to a star system. Five stars means that the district exceeded standards and one star means the district needs a lot of help to meet the standards. Dr. Chris Woolard, the Chief Program Director at...
Eight Wisconsin public schools gain Blue Ribbon recognition
WISCONSIN — Eight Wisconsin public schools gained the recognition of a Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. In total, 297 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the U.S. gained the recognition this year. The designation is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners
KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The...
Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn’t meet the requirements laid out by state law. What You Need To Know. A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter...
DeSantis to back Michels, Johnson at ‘Unite and Win’ rally on Sunday
WISCONSIN — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) will travel to Green Bay on Sunday to show his support for several Republican candidates running in the November election. As a part of a “Unite and Win” rally, DeSantis will back GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and U.S. Senate incumbent Ron Johnson.
In the wake of a circuit court ruling, this state lawmaker wants to guarantee voting rights for Wisconsinites with disabilities
MADISON, Wis. — State and federal laws guarantee voting rights for people with disabilities. However, barriers to casting a ballot, whether intentional or not, still exist for many Wisconsinites. This week marks Disability Voting Rights Week, and for those Wisconsinites with a disability, many are celebrating a recent win...
Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of '63 KKK blast
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she's still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries.
Trash Castle art sculpture will debut at Huntington Beach Coastal Cleanup Day
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — As tens of thousands of Californians take to the beach with shovels and trash bags Saturday for the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day, visitors to the Huntington Beach cleanup will be greeted with a trash castle. Created by Marin County artists Richard and Judith Lang and presented as part of the California Department of Transportation’s Stormwater education campaign, the installation is composed of the many pieces of refuse the couple found along the beach.
