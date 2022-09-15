Read full article on original website
Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Alpine and in critical condition
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Alpine Police Department Facebook page, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the 2400 block of West Highway 90. When Alpine PD arrived at the scene, they found a man laying unconscious. He was then transported to Big Bend Regional Medical Center in critical condition and then flown to UMC El Paso. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene and officers are currently trying to locate it.
‘He is a fighter’: Alpine Border Patrol agent recovering from AVM stroke
ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Raymond Leyva is facing a challenging road to recovery after suffering a rare-type of stroke. But the father of two, husband, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent is determined to heal. The beloved 43-year-old from Alpine has the support of an entire community. On Friday, September 2nd, Raymond was exercising […]
Alpine man sentenced to 7 days in jail for participation in capitol riot
ALPINE, Texas — An Alpine man who pleaded guilty to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riot has been sentenced to seven days in prison. Sean David Watson initially had his home raided in February 2021 and was arrested nearly three months later. He was initially charged...
Photo Gallery: Fort Stockton Homecoming Parade
Body Fort Stockton ISD held their annual Homecoming Parade on Sept. 15 as part of the weekly festivities that take place across the district.
Fort Stockton Community Theatre to host first annual Barrio Fest
FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Community Theatre will be holding its first annual Barrio Fest this weekend. It will take place from September 15-18 and celebrate the Hispanic culture and traditions of Fort Stockton. Most of the events will be from Sept. 15-17, while on Sept. 18,...
