Alpine, TX

cbs7.com

Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Alpine and in critical condition

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Alpine Police Department Facebook page, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the 2400 block of West Highway 90. When Alpine PD arrived at the scene, they found a man laying unconscious. He was then transported to Big Bend Regional Medical Center in critical condition and then flown to UMC El Paso. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene and officers are currently trying to locate it.
ALPINE, TX
