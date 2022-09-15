ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles...
