Everything Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said at his weekly press conference... "First time with you guys since watching the film. I thought our players played really well in all three phases of the game. Going on the road, obviously not a hostile crowd like we'll eventually face, but still the obstacles of being on the road and being away from home. Put a pretty good recipe to win. Basically make them go three-and-out or four-and-out every series, then run the ball for over 300 yards on 60-some carries, you're going to win a lot of games. I thought they played with really good effort, good energy. For two games in a row they have not come out flat at the half with big leads like they did the first week. A lot of progress there, but obviously, we've got a lot of work to do with better opponents coming up, and it starts with the No. 1 pass offense in the country by far—not even close. This is a totally different challenge than we've had. I think some people would say the best team we've played—most challenging team for sure, schematically and passing game, then the defense is very unique, even though we do a lot of the same stuff over the last two years. It's very unique from other people."

OXFORD, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO