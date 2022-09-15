Read full article on original website
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 3
We are now in the full swing of the 2022 college football season. Teams are through the first three weeks of the year -- and some teams have already played four games -- which means we're starting to get a better idea of where teams stand and how they are going to play this year.
UK in the NFL: Mike Edwards records pick six vs. Saints
EDGE Josh Allen (Jaguars) Week 1: Sep. 11 at Commanders (28-22 Loss) Allen played 82% of the offensive snaps and 8% of the special teams plays. He recorded four tackles, one quarterback hit, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Week 2: Sep. 18 vs. Colts (0-24 Win) Allen recorded...
Pro coaches, NFL success helping Kentucky's recruiting efforts
Nearly every prospect's goal when picking where to play their college football is to find the program that gives them the best chance at eventually reaching the NFL. Kentucky is becoming one of those programs with the help of former NFL coaches and former players excelling on Sundays. Both of...
Oklahoma football: Former Sooners star Brian Bosworth raves about Brent Venables
Over the weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners renewed their rivalry with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, playing there for the first time since 2009. The game resulted in a blowout win for Oklahoma, who won by a score of 49-14. The Sooners are now up to No. 6 in this week’s...
Former Heisman Winning Quarterbacks Heap Praise on Drake Maye
In just three games as a starter, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has ascended to college football stardom and catapulted his name into early Heisman consideration. Before UNC's bye week, the redshirt freshman led the nation in passing yards (930) and passing touchdowns (11) while throwing just one interception. Following...
Aggies in the NFL: Kirk, Reynolds and Garrett pace Week 2 standouts
The second weekend of the NFL season is in the books and there were some wild games in that time. There were some big comebacks and also some very high-scoring affairs. A lot of former Texas A&M standouts also had very big weeks. Christian Kirk had a pair of touchdown catches with his new team while fellow wide receiver Josh Reynolds got into the endzone as well.
Kansas State in the NFL 2022: Week 2
Here is a look at how former Kansas State players are performed in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. At the final round of cuts, 13 Wildcats made NFL teams on either the active roster or the practice squad. Timmy Horne, Elijah Lee, Tyler Lockett, Cornelius Lucas III, AJ Parker, Byron Pringle, D.J. Reed Jr., Dalton Risner, Kiondre Thomas, Skylar Thompson, Cody Whitehair, Jordan Willis and Russ Yeast.
OBR Game Script 9/20: The Browns Love Run Action vs Play Action
Today we focus on a Cleveland Browns' offense concept that is quite fun and one of my favorite parts of their playbook: run action. Now, this is not to get confused with what is often lumped together in one pile of play-action--which is a common practice in football discussions. You will see sentences like, play-action passes mean the lineman are pass-blocking while the quarterback fakes run. While that is true, not all fakes to the running back are made the same. That is the goal of what we are trying to teach here. One concept I lump as play-action and the other I call run-action.
Vols in the NFL: Tracking former Tennessee stars in Week 2
The 2022 NFL season is underway and several former Tennessee players were in action and having productive performances during Week 2. Rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor saw extended playing time for the Saints, and Joshua Palmer found the end zone for the first time this season. Shy Tuttle had a big game for the Saints as well and other VFLs had solid games.
Spartans in the NFL: Week 2
Every week throughout the NFL season, we check in on Michigan State products playing at the highest level. After the Spartans saw their cherished 80-year NFL Draft streak come to an end in 2021, the program was represented on draft weekend again this year with four players selected, led by second-rounder Kenneth Walker III.
Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 2 action
Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Eight ex-UA players scored touchdowns in Week 2 in quarterbacks Mac Jones (Patriots), Jalen Hurts (Eagles) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), wide receivers Amari Cooper (Browns)...
Everything Lane Kiffin said at his weekly presser
Everything Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said at his weekly press conference... "First time with you guys since watching the film. I thought our players played really well in all three phases of the game. Going on the road, obviously not a hostile crowd like we'll eventually face, but still the obstacles of being on the road and being away from home. Put a pretty good recipe to win. Basically make them go three-and-out or four-and-out every series, then run the ball for over 300 yards on 60-some carries, you're going to win a lot of games. I thought they played with really good effort, good energy. For two games in a row they have not come out flat at the half with big leads like they did the first week. A lot of progress there, but obviously, we've got a lot of work to do with better opponents coming up, and it starts with the No. 1 pass offense in the country by far—not even close. This is a totally different challenge than we've had. I think some people would say the best team we've played—most challenging team for sure, schematically and passing game, then the defense is very unique, even though we do a lot of the same stuff over the last two years. It's very unique from other people."
Takeaways from Tomlin
First, let me do some deep breathing before reading through the transcript of the weekly Mike Tomlin press conference. I feel a combative streak inside, and I don't like it. Breathe deep the gathering gloom, watch lights fade from every room, questioning people look back and lament where another day's football energy went.
Arizona State coaching candidates: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham lead top possibilities to replace Herm Edwards
Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
Watch: After stops and starts, a healthy Julian Fleming hopes to make big impact
After two years of stops and starts, it seems that Julian Fleming is healthy and ready to make a big impact for the Ohio State football team. At No. 3 overall nationally and the top receiver in the 247Sports Composite, Fleming was the highest rated recruit in OSU’s 2020 recruiting class. That class was ranked fifth nationally and contained any number of stars who have already made their mark with the Buckeyes, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. and Fleming’s fellow receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. (By comparison, Smith-Njigba was ranked 29th overall and No. 5 at receiver in the 2020 class.)
