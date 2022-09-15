With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship right around the corner, it’ll be smart for fans to strap in and learn when each part of the tournament will begin. Riot Games has officially revealed the start times for each stage, from the play-in stage on Thursday, Sept. 29 all the way to the finals on Saturday, Nov. 5. For North American fans, the start time should be just right for them to tune in and watch their favorite teams compete since the tournament will be held in various cities across the continent.

