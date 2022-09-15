ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

What time does each stage start at Worlds 2022?

With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship right around the corner, it’ll be smart for fans to strap in and learn when each part of the tournament will begin. Riot Games has officially revealed the start times for each stage, from the play-in stage on Thursday, Sept. 29 all the way to the finals on Saturday, Nov. 5. For North American fans, the start time should be just right for them to tune in and watch their favorite teams compete since the tournament will be held in various cities across the continent.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here’s the 2022 League of Legends World Championship format, explained

Every competitive League of Legends region has wrapped up the 2022 Summer Split, the teams have been selected, and now the community is eagerly awaiting the start of the 2022 World Championship, which is set to begin at the end of September. The tournament will feature 24 teams from around...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How do seasons work in Overwatch 2? | How long are OW2’s seasons?

Overwatch 2 is completely upending the first game’s business model. Instead of relying on loot boxes and disparate seasonal events, the franchise is moving toward a free-to-play battle pass-supported structure with ongoing seasons. Each season will see the release of either a new hero or a new map as well as free and premium battle pass tiers packed with cosmetics for loyal players. While loot boxes won’t be making a return, there will still be events within each season.
VIDEO GAMES
#Epl#Video Game#Esl Pro League#Mouz#Danes#Complexity#Ct#Ence
dotesports.com

OTK Rift 2 $25,000 tournament: Teams, live scores, and winner

OTK Rift 2 is a one-day League of Legends tournament taking place on Sept. 16 that will feature eight teams of five popular streamers, each led by a respective team captain. Hosted by OTK and Starforge PCs, the competing teams will clash on Summoner’s Rift for a winner-take-all $25,000 prize pool.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major

Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

F0rest accidentally pulls off incredible smoke on CS:GO’s Mirage

One thing that makes CS:GO a universal and timeless classic is how players can still come up with ideas, positions, and more despite the game being 10 years old. Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg proved that in a recent stream. While on the T side on Mirage, the Swedish player...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How many players can play at once in Warzone Mobile?

Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile. Battle royales have also been successful on mobile platforms, and the Call of Duty franchise already has some experience in the mobile scene. Call of Duty: Mobile has been the franchise’s sole representative on mobile platforms, but that will change with Warzone...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Crimsix, winningest Call of Duty esports player of all time, retires

Ian “Crimsix” Porter has announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty. The 38-time champion opened up in a heartfelt YouTube video announcing his decision today, sitting in front of a fire pit and speaking candidly in a way that the jokester rarely did during his 14-year career.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Warzone 2 cross-play?

The long wait for a new experience in Call of Duty: Warzone is nearly over. During the Call of Duty: Next live stream event, Activision revealed that Warzone 2.0 is releasing on Nov. 16, just a couple of weeks after Modern Warfare II drops on Oct. 28. The fall and winter of 2022 are looking extremely hype for CoD fans everywhere.
VIDEO GAMES
ESPN

Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run

Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place. Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points...
MLS

