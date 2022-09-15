Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
What time does each stage start at Worlds 2022?
With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship right around the corner, it’ll be smart for fans to strap in and learn when each part of the tournament will begin. Riot Games has officially revealed the start times for each stage, from the play-in stage on Thursday, Sept. 29 all the way to the finals on Saturday, Nov. 5. For North American fans, the start time should be just right for them to tune in and watch their favorite teams compete since the tournament will be held in various cities across the continent.
dotesports.com
Here’s the 2022 League of Legends World Championship format, explained
Every competitive League of Legends region has wrapped up the 2022 Summer Split, the teams have been selected, and now the community is eagerly awaiting the start of the 2022 World Championship, which is set to begin at the end of September. The tournament will feature 24 teams from around...
dotesports.com
How do seasons work in Overwatch 2? | How long are OW2’s seasons?
Overwatch 2 is completely upending the first game’s business model. Instead of relying on loot boxes and disparate seasonal events, the franchise is moving toward a free-to-play battle pass-supported structure with ongoing seasons. Each season will see the release of either a new hero or a new map as well as free and premium battle pass tiers packed with cosmetics for loyal players. While loot boxes won’t be making a return, there will still be events within each season.
dotesports.com
Talon Esports is headed to Dota 2’s The International 2022 in its debut season
Southeast Asia had a lot of changes and odd circumstances impact how its qualifiers for The International 2022 looked, but in the end, fans will get to see Talon Esports make its TI debut in the organization’s first season after they made a 3-2 comeback against Polaris Esports. Talon...
dotesports.com
Riot considering format changes for LEC in 2023, with best-of-one games on the chopping block
The League of Legends European Championship is considering a number of format changes ahead of the 2023 season, including reducing the number of best-of-ones each team plays each split and other competitive tweaks. The change, which would not be enacted until the competitive 2023 League calendar begins in January next...
dotesports.com
Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions
This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands. But as we...
NFL・
dotesports.com
G2 Jankos’ Worlds 2022 tier list doesn’t like the odds for EU and NA—including his own team
Earlier today, G2 Esports jungler Jankos created a tier list on his personal livestream ranking each team participating in this year’s League of Legends World Championship. G2 themselves will be at the event, and Jankos’ rating of his own team borders more towards realistic than overconfident. In his...
dotesports.com
FaZe Apex? Snip3down’s slip of the tongue hints at FaZe Clan entering ALGS competition
Rumors of FaZe Clan joining the pro Apex Legends scene have swirled for quite a while now. It doesn’t hurt that they now have multiple players who have played in North America’s ALGS Pro League between NICKMERCS and Eric “Snip3down” Wrona. However, one slip of the...
dotesports.com
OpTic vs. DRX at VCT Champions 2022 reaches extraordinary VALORANT viewership milestones
When OpTic and DRX, the top VALORANT teams out of North America and Korea, respectively, met in the lower bracket final of VCT Champions 2022, the two teams delivered an all-time performance across five maps. In the end, OpTic avoided the first-ever reverse sweep in a best-of-five in VCT, closing out the series on the final map.
dotesports.com
OTK Rift 2 $25,000 tournament: Teams, live scores, and winner
OTK Rift 2 is a one-day League of Legends tournament taking place on Sept. 16 that will feature eight teams of five popular streamers, each led by a respective team captain. Hosted by OTK and Starforge PCs, the competing teams will clash on Summoner’s Rift for a winner-take-all $25,000 prize pool.
dotesports.com
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
dotesports.com
F0rest accidentally pulls off incredible smoke on CS:GO’s Mirage
One thing that makes CS:GO a universal and timeless classic is how players can still come up with ideas, positions, and more despite the game being 10 years old. Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg proved that in a recent stream. While on the T side on Mirage, the Swedish player...
dotesports.com
How many players can play at once in Warzone Mobile?
Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile. Battle royales have also been successful on mobile platforms, and the Call of Duty franchise already has some experience in the mobile scene. Call of Duty: Mobile has been the franchise’s sole representative on mobile platforms, but that will change with Warzone...
dotesports.com
Marved claims best-of-5s are ‘good’ for OpTic, but history suggests otherwise
OpTic Gaming’s shockingly one-sided loss to LOUD in the winner’s final of VCT Champions 2022 was certainly a rare occurrence. It’s uncommon to see NA’s consistent top team look shaky on one of their map picks and even more surprising to see them lose by double digits on any map.
Rosario Drives In Six Runs On Eight Hits In Doubleheader Sweep of Twins
Amed Rosario almost took down the Twins by himself in Guardians doubleheader sweep
dotesports.com
CLG isn’t just looking out for its fighting game players, it’s here for the entire community
Counter Logic Gaming is an esports organization synonymous with titles like League of Legends, but it has recently started heavily expanding into the fighting game community after circling the scene for around seven years. The org has been involved in Super Smash Bros. since June 2015, fielding players like VoiD...
dotesports.com
Crimsix, winningest Call of Duty esports player of all time, retires
Ian “Crimsix” Porter has announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty. The 38-time champion opened up in a heartfelt YouTube video announcing his decision today, sitting in front of a fire pit and speaking candidly in a way that the jokester rarely did during his 14-year career.
dotesports.com
Is Warzone 2 cross-play?
The long wait for a new experience in Call of Duty: Warzone is nearly over. During the Call of Duty: Next live stream event, Activision revealed that Warzone 2.0 is releasing on Nov. 16, just a couple of weeks after Modern Warfare II drops on Oct. 28. The fall and winter of 2022 are looking extremely hype for CoD fans everywhere.
Brenner scores twice, Cincinnati beats Real Salt Lake 2-1
FC Cincinnati beat Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Saturday. Maikel Chang scored for RSL.
ESPN
Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run
Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place. Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points...
MLS・
