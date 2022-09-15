ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FanSided

3 playoff predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals

Here are three predictions that could turn the tide of the playoffs for the St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals are nearly ensured to make the postseason this year, with a 99.8% likelihood according to the latest stats. If nothing changes, the Cardinals would face the San Diego Padres in the first round.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Yadier Molina’s mask for record-breaking Wainwright start will hit Cardinals fans in the feels

Yadier Molina debuted a new catcher’s mask that commemorated his 325th start for the St. Louis Cardinals alongside pitcher Adam Wainwright. History is being made for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since they returned from the All-Star break. Albert Pujols’ surge post-Home Run Derby has got him close to 700 career home runs. But on Wednesday, Sept. 14, there was more history being made, as this was the 325th time that St. Louis’ battery of pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina started a game together.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 1

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Reds starter Mike Minor. In 249 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .221 batting average...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
