3 playoff predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals
Here are three predictions that could turn the tide of the playoffs for the St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals are nearly ensured to make the postseason this year, with a 99.8% likelihood according to the latest stats. If nothing changes, the Cardinals would face the San Diego Padres in the first round.
Yadier Molina’s mask for record-breaking Wainwright start will hit Cardinals fans in the feels
Yadier Molina debuted a new catcher’s mask that commemorated his 325th start for the St. Louis Cardinals alongside pitcher Adam Wainwright. History is being made for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since they returned from the All-Star break. Albert Pujols’ surge post-Home Run Derby has got him close to 700 career home runs. But on Wednesday, Sept. 14, there was more history being made, as this was the 325th time that St. Louis’ battery of pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina started a game together.
Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday
FOX Sports
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 1
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Reds starter Mike Minor. In 249 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .221 batting average...
Cardinals beat Reds to inch closer to division crown
Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Cincinnati Reds 5-1
Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider from Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands...
Pujols punches 698 as playoff seats go on sale
After Friday night, St. Louis Cardinals’ slugger Albert Pujols is two swings away from joining the exceptionally rarefied air of Major League’s 700 home run club.
MLB Odds: Reds vs. Cardinals Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the St. Louis Cardinals in today’s first day-night doubleheader, with the morning tilt starting the day. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series with a Reds-Cardinals prediction and pick. The Cardinals are 10-6 against the Reds this season. Subsequently,...
