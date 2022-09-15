ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOXBusiness

Chick-fil-A adds 2 items to fall menu

Chick-fil-A is getting ready for the fall. On Thursday, the fast food chain announced that it will be temporarily adding two items to its menu for the autumn season. From Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, fans nationwide can order Chick-fil-A’s new Autumn Spice Milkshake or the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which is returning to menus, according to an announcement from Chick-fil-A.
shefinds

Starbucks Drinkers Take Note–McDonald’s Has New Drinks That Are Actually Affordable

While there’s no denying that sipping on a delicious drink from Starbucks can make your tastebuds happier than ever (pumpkin spice latte, anyone?) your wallet, on the other hand, may not be the biggest fan of their pricey menu items. Luckily, McDonald’s offers more affordable alternatives, including one that rivals the ever popular frozen drinks known as Frappuccinos. They call their version the Frappe.
TODAY.com

Frito-Lay is bringing back one of its classic flavors for fall

Summer might be winding down, but Frito-Lay is bringing back one of its most popular flavors to help keep the essence of barbecue season alive. Fritos Bar-B-Q, a fan favorite that was initially discontinued in 2018, is back for good starting Sept. 19 at major retailers nationwide. Snack lovers apparently...
Allrecipes.com

Krispy Kreme Just Launched A Brand New Treat — And It's Not Your Average Donut

Today Krispy Kreme is launching a brand new creation for donut and churro lovers alike. The new invention, called the ChurrDough, is available in three crave-worthy flavors at participating restaurants nationwide starting this morning. The ChurrDough combines the cinnamon and sugar flavors of a churro with the light and airy...
FOXBusiness

McDonald's finally brings hit twist on classic Big Mac to the US

McDonald's is putting a new twist on a classic sandwich, bringing the Chicken Big Mac to limited locations in the U.S. "We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love," McDonald's said of the addition of the new Big Mac, according to Fox 6.
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Has Something New For Chicken and Fish Fans

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) recently said that it planned a complete menu overhaul for Burger King. Framing the mission with the catchy title "Reclaim the Flame," RBI will invest $400 million in the business over the next two years, including $150 million in advertising and digital investments to "Fuel the Flame" and $250 million for a "Royal Reset" to update its kitchens with new tech and equipment.
Food & Wine

White Castle Shrinks Its Hamburgers Down to Pizza Roll Size

White Castle has long been at the forefront of putting fast food into grocers' freezer sections. The chain loves to brag that it was America's first fast-food hamburger chain in 1921, but the company also says that they were the first fast food brand to have a retail division as well, launched in 1987. (And as the son of a White Castle diehard, I can attest to the excitement our family felt at being able to pick up frozen burgers from the supermarket during my childhood.)
Mashed

Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe

Fried green tomatoes are seen as a southern institution despite the fact that the original recipe may have originated in Chicago. Nevertheless, once the dish became the name of a popular '90s tearjerker movie set in Alabama, it was soon established as what recipe developer Erin Johnson calls "a southern summer staple." The problem with green tomatoes is that they aren't always available from the supermarket, so you may need to grow your own or try begging a few from a generous tomato-growing neighbor.
butterwithasideofbread.com

NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES

No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
thesouthernladycooks.com

CROCK POT BACON RANCH POTATOES

This Crock Pot Bacon Ranch Potatoes is such a simple recipe and is absolutely delicious. If you love to use your crock pot definitely save this one. It’s the perfect side dish to just about any meal and it’s also perfect for any gathering. It would be a great addition to any tailgate or camping trip too.
Mashed

We Tried Shake Shack's New Fall Shake Flavors. Here's How It Went

If a restaurant has one particular food item as a part of its name, you'd think that this would be its signature item (unless they're the steak-less Steak & Shake). You might expect that it would be something pretty special, too. While we've eaten at Shake Shack a few times before and have to say its burgers and chicken sandwiches kind of lived up to the hype, we'd never actually had one of its eponymous shakes. We had high expectations not just for the regular lineup, but for the special new fall flavors too. Who doesn't love fall flavors, after all?
thepioneerwoman.com

Air Fryer Green Beans

Save time and precious stove space this holiday season by making air fryer green beans. They couldn't be easier or faster to make—simply toss them with a small amount of olive oil and seasoning, then add to the basket of an air fryer. The circulating heat of the air fryer helps to cook them through, while keeping a pleasant bite. They make a convenient side dish for Thanksgiving (especially a small Thanksgiving for two!) or a simple pairing for an easy dinner.
