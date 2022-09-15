ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

famunews.com

FAMU President Calls for Unity in Convocation Speech

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., called on students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters to stand together even as the University faces adversity in its drive to become one America’s top 100 public universities. “Let me address the ‘elephant in the room’ right off the bat, despite what...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU’s aid office fails to serve

Florida A&M University prides itself on excellent customer service. Yet departments, such as the Office of Financial Aid, have been impacting its reputation negatively according to students. Many report the customer service in the financial aid office as unacceptable. Students complain of long hold times over the phone, a lack...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Capital Tiger Bay Club hosts Tallahassee Mayoral debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital Tiger Bay Club hosts a debate between Tallahassee Mayor general election candidates, incumbent Mayor John Dailey and challenger Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier. After serving as District 3 Leon County Commissioner for 12 years, Tallahassee Mayor, John Dailey, was elected in 2018. Leon County...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. “I’m hoping that this book will encourage HBCU’s and other universities to look more at their local communities and begin to research who were the ‘firsts’ in each professional category,” Author Dorothy Inman-Johnson said.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
clayconews.com

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Florida’s Most Vulnerable Children from Tallahassee, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FL - The Executive Office of the Governor is reporting that on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child and adult protective investigators.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee Mayor debate: John Dailey, Kristin Dozier spar over growth, utilities, homelessness

Dozier forced Dailey, the incumbent, to a runoff with a greater share of the vote in the Primary Election. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey repeatedly clashed with his opponent for re-election, Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, during their debate, with clear differences between the candidates shown on growth and development, city utilities and homelessness.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Hospitality – Dining Provider Metz Transitions To A New Name

This summer, Metz Culinary Management, the dining provider for Florida A&M University (FAMU), began transitioning its uniform standards to include the name, FAMU Hospitality. “We wanted to be more inclusive of the FAMU standard, thus adding the FAMU logo to our uniforms,” said Jeff Kwolek, general manager for Metz Culinary Management. “Adding the logo reminds us of the Metz philosophy of guests first.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Law enforcement agencies throughout the country train in North Florida for annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement agencies from 28 agencies throughout six states are in North Florida for the 15th annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar. “To get training they wouldn’t normally get any other place,” said Florida Public Safety Institute Executive Director, Steve Outlaw. “In fact, we have teams here who have dogs less than a year old, so this is their first exposure to training.”
HAVANA, FL
WCTV

Sabal Palm Elementary unveils newly-renovated library

A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community's history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
donalsonvillenews.com

Jimmy Holt appointed Miller County Sheriff

Following the recommendation of the committee he appointed, Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order on Monday, August 30, 2022, suspending Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan. The suspension will last for a period of sixty days and was effective immediately upon issuing the order. Immediately thereafter Craig Earnest, Chief Judge...
MILLER COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee takes pride in its water

The quality of drinking water has yet again become a hot topic with the water crisis happening in Jackson, Mississippi. With infrastructure and lack thereof being a point of many conversations, it is important to be aware of your city’s water quality. Many individuals attempt to improve the quality...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property

The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Neonatal nurses honored for life-saving work

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare celebrated those who care for the tiniest patients. Thursday is National Neonatal Nurses Day. These nurses provide care to infants born with a variety of health challenges. Meet Grace who’s in the TMH NICU right now. She was born weighing one pound two...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida

Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor’s Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis.
FLORIDA STATE

