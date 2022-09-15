Read full article on original website
famunews.com
FAMU President Calls for Unity in Convocation Speech
Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., called on students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters to stand together even as the University faces adversity in its drive to become one America’s top 100 public universities. “Let me address the ‘elephant in the room’ right off the bat, despite what...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU’s aid office fails to serve
Florida A&M University prides itself on excellent customer service. Yet departments, such as the Office of Financial Aid, have been impacting its reputation negatively according to students. Many report the customer service in the financial aid office as unacceptable. Students complain of long hold times over the phone, a lack...
WCTV
Capital Tiger Bay Club hosts Tallahassee Mayoral debate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital Tiger Bay Club hosts a debate between Tallahassee Mayor general election candidates, incumbent Mayor John Dailey and challenger Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier. After serving as District 3 Leon County Commissioner for 12 years, Tallahassee Mayor, John Dailey, was elected in 2018. Leon County...
WCTV
‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. “I’m hoping that this book will encourage HBCU’s and other universities to look more at their local communities and begin to research who were the ‘firsts’ in each professional category,” Author Dorothy Inman-Johnson said.
clayconews.com
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Florida’s Most Vulnerable Children from Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - The Executive Office of the Governor is reporting that on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child and adult protective investigators.
famunews.com
Florida Board of Governors Approves FAMU New Five-Year Strategic Plan ‘Boldly Striking’
The Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved Florida A&M University’s new strategic plan, “Boldy Striking,” designed to chart the University’s course for the next five years. The five strategic priorities in the 2022-2027 plan are (1) Student Success, (2) Academic Excellence, (3) Leverage the Brand, (4)...
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee Mayor debate: John Dailey, Kristin Dozier spar over growth, utilities, homelessness
Dozier forced Dailey, the incumbent, to a runoff with a greater share of the vote in the Primary Election. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey repeatedly clashed with his opponent for re-election, Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, during their debate, with clear differences between the candidates shown on growth and development, city utilities and homelessness.
famunews.com
FAMU Hospitality – Dining Provider Metz Transitions To A New Name
This summer, Metz Culinary Management, the dining provider for Florida A&M University (FAMU), began transitioning its uniform standards to include the name, FAMU Hospitality. “We wanted to be more inclusive of the FAMU standard, thus adding the FAMU logo to our uniforms,” said Jeff Kwolek, general manager for Metz Culinary Management. “Adding the logo reminds us of the Metz philosophy of guests first.”
WCTV
Law enforcement agencies throughout the country train in North Florida for annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement agencies from 28 agencies throughout six states are in North Florida for the 15th annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar. “To get training they wouldn’t normally get any other place,” said Florida Public Safety Institute Executive Director, Steve Outlaw. “In fact, we have teams here who have dogs less than a year old, so this is their first exposure to training.”
2 Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
WCTV
Sabal Palm Elementary unveils newly-renovated library
A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. ‘It’s not bringing me joy:’ inside the decision to close the Railroad Square Craft House. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Railroad Square Craft House will close in the coming...
donalsonvillenews.com
Jimmy Holt appointed Miller County Sheriff
Following the recommendation of the committee he appointed, Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order on Monday, August 30, 2022, suspending Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan. The suspension will last for a period of sixty days and was effective immediately upon issuing the order. Immediately thereafter Craig Earnest, Chief Judge...
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee takes pride in its water
The quality of drinking water has yet again become a hot topic with the water crisis happening in Jackson, Mississippi. With infrastructure and lack thereof being a point of many conversations, it is important to be aware of your city’s water quality. Many individuals attempt to improve the quality...
multihousingnews.com
Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property
The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
WCTV
Neonatal nurses honored for life-saving work
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare celebrated those who care for the tiniest patients. Thursday is National Neonatal Nurses Day. These nurses provide care to infants born with a variety of health challenges. Meet Grace who’s in the TMH NICU right now. She was born weighing one pound two...
Inmate sentenced in attack on Madison correctional officer
Florida Department of Corrections inmate Llisiah Williams was sentenced to an additional 35 years, eight months in prison for an assault on a correctional officer at Madison Correctional Institution
WCTV
Bo the elephant celebrates one-year anniversary retirement after performing at circuses for decades
ATTAPULGUS, Ga. (WCTV) - Bo, the 35-year-old elephant, celebrates his first anniversary as a retired circus star performer from George Carden Circus. One year ago, Bo left center stage as a star to begin his journey as a retired elephant at Elephant Refuge North America, in Attapulgus, Ga. Bo was born in captivity and performed for three decades.
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor’s Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis.
Florida State made weird college football history beating Louisville on Friday
The Florida State Seminoles will beat anybody, anywhere, on any given day of the week. With the Florida State Seminoles improving to 3-0 on the season, Mike Norvell’s team just did something that has never happened before in the history of college football. No, it was not a scorigami...
Thomasville to host Feeding the Community event
The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event for those in need of a free meal.
