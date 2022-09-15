Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Annual Spoonbread Festival returns to Berea
BEREA, Ky (WTVQ)- The 26th annual Spoonbread Festival continued this weekend in Berea. The three-day event pays tribute to spoonbread, which is native bread made in the city. The festival includes live music, street entertainment, a dog show, car shows, hot air balloons, and more than 146 vendors. “Spoonbread was...
WKYT 27
PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, is longer creating murals. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
WTVQ
Medina Spirit sculpture unveiled at Old Friends
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new sculpture at Old Friends in Georgetown honors a racing legend. The sculpture of Medina Spirit was unveiled Thursday at the racehorse retirement farm. Artist Kiptoo Tarus created the sculpture which memorializes the American thoroughbred. “Most of the time I am looking at the...
WKYT 27
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
WTVQ
Annual Pumpkin Festival returns to downtown Paris
PARIS, Ky (WTVQ)- In Paris, the annual Pumpkin Festival brought hundreds of people to downtown. The festival includes pumpkin painting and decorating, live music, and a corn hole tournament around the downtown courthouse steps. Dozens of vendors from across the state came to participate in the event. Organizers say the...
WTVQ
City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
WTVQ
LexPark reimagines downtown parking spaces
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — LexPark is hosting a special “parking” day in downtown Lexington. Various groups and artists will reimagine downtown spaces, turning normal metered spots into parks, areas for performance, art installations and more. They also will have safety tips from police and fire lieutenants, and...
WTVQ
Lexington gets new playground at Southland Park
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –There’s a new playground in Lexington. City leaders Thursday cut the ribbon on the new playground at Southland Park. While it’s meant for kids and families to use, everyone of all ages was encouraged to take their turn on a new, modern merry-go-round — one of many new additions.
WTVQ
Dog left abandoned, bloodied at Lexington Humane Society gets forever home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fritz, a dog who was left bloodied and abandoned earlier this week at the Lexington Humane Society, has recovered and is officially adopted!. According to an LHS Facebook post, Fritz, who got his name from being likened to a couch hippo (and the hippo born this summer at the Cincinnati Zoo) was abandoned Monday at the facility overnight where he was found by staff tied to the building with a shoestring and bleeding profusely.
WTVQ
Nonprofit hosts walk to raise awareness to food insecurity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s National Hunger Awareness Month, and Thursday, a nonprofit is hoping to raise awareness and funding. Christian Appalachian Project, known as CAP, is hosting a hunger walk in various communities. People gathered at Lexington Christian Academy, and organizers said the walk raises awareness about...
classiccountry1070.com
Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam to perform at ‘Kentucky Rising’ benefit concert
Kentucky natives Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam will perform at the just-announced “Kentucky Rising” benefit concert set for Tuesday, October 11 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. “Kentucky Rising” was organized in response to the devastating flooding in the area earlier this summer. According to a...
WTVQ
Shady Rays, Feeding America partner for hunger awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With September being Hunger Action Month, Shady Rays is joining Feeding America to help take an action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States. Starting Friday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 23, Shady Rays will give 50 percent off its sunglasses to customers...
WTVQ
UNCF Walk for Education helps raise money for minority scholarships
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Over the next several weeks, thousands will take part in series of walks across the country sponsored by the United Negro College Fund. The goal is to support historically black colleges and universities. In Lexington, one of those walks got underway early Saturday morning. Dozens walked throughout...
WTVQ
Shootings, murders decreasing among youth, according to city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This week alone, two kids were hurt in shootings in Lexington. Despite this, the city says the number of shootings and homicides between 13 to 29-year-olds is trending down. Since it started just over a year ago, ONE Lexington has focused heavily on this age...
WTVQ
Large police presence at Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large police presence was seen Thursday night at the corner of Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive after Lexington police were called for shots fired during a physical disorder. According to police, no one was hit by a single gunshot. A couple of other fights...
WTVQ
Blue Grass Airport offering new flight to Fort Myers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Avelo airlines announced Thursday it’s expanding service out of Lexington to another Florida destination — Fort Myers. It marks the third flight service out of Blue Grass Airport to Florida. Avelo Airlines says introductory one-way fares start at $59 and can be booked...
WTVQ
New scholarship program at Centre for underserved students
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Officials say Centre College is partnering with the Schuler Education Foundation on a $50 million scholarship initiative to support underserved students. A statement from Centre said a $20 million grant from the foundation is being matched by an anonymous college donor for $40 million immediately...
WTVQ
Woodford Reserve releases limited-edition honey barrel finish bottle
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — To celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month, Woodford Reserve has released a limited-edition honey barrel finish bottle. The honey barrel finish is part of its annual Distillery Series and is finished in barrels that once stored honey. Woodford Reserve loaned some of its bourbon barrels to a...
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
WTVQ
NAACP Lexington-Fayette Branch to host Voters Registration Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Lexington-Fayette branch is hosting a Voters Registration Drive next week for the second year. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the public space area near the...
