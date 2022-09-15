ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Lee Corso shown hyped up for College GameDay on-location at Appalachian State

Long time College Gameday host Lee Corso made his affection for Appalachian State known Saturday morning in a video on Kirk Herbstreit’s Twitter. Corso, who was doing some vocal warmups ahead of Saturday morning’s show, was rocking a gold and black tie, Appalachian State’s colors. He talked about how Boone, North Carolina is a beautiful place.
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
College Sports
Boone, NC
Sports
Boone, NC
Football
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.

If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
BOONE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay announces guest picker for Week 3

Jack Harlow and Matthew McConaughey have come and gone as guest pickers for College GameDay, each to varying degrees of fan reaction. This week, for Appalachian State’s home game versus Troy in Boone, North Carolina, the guest picker will be country music artist Luke Combs. Combs is an Appalachian...
BOONE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App State#Meteorologist#American Football#College Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay bus receives incredible welcome from excited Appalachian State fans

Appalachian State’s fans gave the ESPN College GameDay bus the royal welcome on Thursday, as the pregame show is coming to the Boone, North Carolina, campus for its weekly Saturday morning extravaganza. The Mountaineers earned the visit from ESPN this weekend with another giant-killing performance last Saturday at Texas...
BOONE, NC
College Football News

Appalachian State vs Troy Prediction, Game Preview

Appalachian State vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Appalachian State (1-1), Troy (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
BOONE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
utsports.com

XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
theappalachianonline.com

Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches

I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
BOONE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Football-less Friday Night

The East Lincoln, Lincolnton, North Lincoln and West Lincoln football teams are all off this week, which is the two-week gap between non-conference play and conference play. In fact, the entire Catawba Valley 2A Conference is open this week with the exception of Bandys, who will travel to South Caldwell for the Trojans final non-conference tuneup of the 2022 season.
LINCOLNTON, NC
wataugaonline.com

Fall Color Report

For the 11th year in a row WataugaOnline.com is teaming up with Dr. Howard Neufeld, Professor of Plant Eco-physiology at Appalachian State University, better known as The Fall Color Guy to provide information as the colors start changing. For reports from previous years click here. Dr. Neufeld shared some thoughts...
BOONE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Check out these festivals coming to Lake Norman this fall

Sept. 17 – Nov. 5. Annual tradition offers a challenge for participants to find their way through a cornfield maze. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Cost: $9 – $17 (child, day and night rates) Info: ruralhill.net. Sept. 17. Paddockpalooza. Hinds’ Feet Farm, 14635...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Authors offer new perspectives as Boone turns 150

Boone celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. To commemorate this milestone, the Town of Boone has planned many events throughout 2022 recognizing Boone’s uniqueness in the last 150 years, including a summer concert series at the Jones House, nightly summer performances at Horn in the West and “Boone Reads Together;” a reading program focusing on a celebration of local history and the stories of Boone.
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy