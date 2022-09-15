ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Woman dead, 1 other seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Butler County

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
ROSS TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead and one other person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Ross Township Wednesday.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash in the 3800 block of Cincinnati-Brookville Road shortly before 6:40 p.m.

A motorcycle was heading westbound on Cincinnati-Brookville Road when the driver lost control and went off the right side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

The passenger, identified as 63-year-old Susan Michelle Stoffer from Okeana, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 64-year-old driver was flown to UC Hospital in Cincinnati with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the crash is still under investigation at this time.

