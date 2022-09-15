BARRETT, Minn. – West Central High School is a combination of several small towns two-and-a-half hours from the Twin Cities. All of those towns, and especially the football team, are grieving this week after losing a leader and a friend. Team captain and three-sport athlete Tyler Stone died in a car accident Sunday afternoon.Last year, West Central went on a ride to U.S. Bank Stadium, ending with a state runner up finish."That was a blast," said Anthony Sykora, Stone's teammate and best friend. "To get to U.S. Bank, that was really awesome."For Sykora and the seniors, there was optimism this fall...

BARRETT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO