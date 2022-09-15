Read full article on original website
School officials getting calls about "Litter Box Challenge"
(Olivia MN-) BOLD School District Superintendent Jim Menton says they are getting calls from concerned community members stemming from a prank that originated on the Tik Tok video-sharing website. Menton says kids try to record shocked reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students that identify as animals. Menton says it's an obvious prank, but some people have taken it seriously...
CentraCare Announces Locations for Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics
(KNSI) — Ahead of cold and flu season, CentraCare is operating several drive-thru flu shot clinics over the next two months. When arriving for an appointment at a drive-thru location, patients stay in their car, and a nurse comes to them. Shots will be offered on select weekends at numerous locations starting on Saturday, September 17th, at CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud at the Meadows Entrance. Other sites include Long Prairie, Melrose, Sauk Centre, and Willmar.
Chamberlain Oil Company
Hiring a Full time CDL delivery driver at Chamberlain Oil Company. We are a stable family owned business, a distributor of petroleum products. Position involves delivering oil products on daily route’s and some warehouse work, Monday through Friday – approximate hours 7a-5p. We offer competitive wage and paid...
Slight severe risk Saturday for central Minnesota, marginal in the Twin Cities.
It’s a garden variety rainfall pattern around most of Minnesota overnight into early Saturday. But the next low-pressure wave moving into Minnesota Saturday has the potential to spark a few strong to possibly severe cells. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center paints a slight risk zone for severe storms across most...
Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they think were involved in an attempted burglary. They say it happened at a business on the southeast side of Fergus Falls. Police say the two people ran...
Man Killed with Head On Crash with Semi Near Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA -- A man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 29 north of Alexandria at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. A car driven by 29-year-old Ryan Halvorson of Alexandria was going south when it struck a northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Steven Ballou of Pennington.
One Dead Following Accident Involving Semi
One person is dead following a two vehicle accident yesterday in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ryan Matthew Halvorson, (29) of Alexandria was killed when the southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving collided with a northbound 2020 Kenworth Tractor Truck in Carlos Township. According to...
Western Minnesota community mourns loss of three-sport high school athlete Tyler Stone
BARRETT, Minn. – West Central High School is a combination of several small towns two-and-a-half hours from the Twin Cities. All of those towns, and especially the football team, are grieving this week after losing a leader and a friend. Team captain and three-sport athlete Tyler Stone died in a car accident Sunday afternoon.Last year, West Central went on a ride to U.S. Bank Stadium, ending with a state runner up finish."That was a blast," said Anthony Sykora, Stone's teammate and best friend. "To get to U.S. Bank, that was really awesome."For Sykora and the seniors, there was optimism this fall...
