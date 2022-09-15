ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuntimesnews.com

Hornets Take Care of Monroe 40-0

Saline made the trek to Monroe Friday night and came home with a strong 40-0 win over the Trojans to move to 4-0 on the season and remain atop the SEC Red standings. CJ Carr was nearly perfect for the night by going 18-20 for 199 yards and two TD’s.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Bulldogs Roll Pinckney to Move to 2-0 in SEC White

After a surprising loss on the season opener, the Chelsea football team seems to be hitting on all cylinders now after a 46-26 win over Pinckney Friday night. The Bulldogs offense clicked for the first time, racking up nearly 500 yards in total offense on a night where the defense gave up the most points in a game this season.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dreadnaughts Ease Past Lincoln to Remain Perfect

The Dexter football team remained undefeated on the season after 45-0 pasting of Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night. The win lifted Dexter to a 4-0 record for the first time since 1965 when the Dreads started 5-0. Dexter was dominant on both sides of the ball with the offense putting up...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Golfers Shoot Season Low in SEC Sweep

The Chelsea girls’ golf team shot a season low score to sweep a pair of SEC matches at Inverness Golf Course last week. The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 187 to beat out AA Huron with 199 and Monroe with 229. Anna Reisner fired a three-over-par 39...
CHELSEA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temperance, MI
City
Bedford Township, MI
City
Saline, MI
Saline, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Golfers Fourth at Coldwater

The Dexter girls’ golf team came home with a fourth-place finish at the Coldwater Invitational Friday. The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 358. Haslett, Lumen Christi, and Grosse Ile all tied for the top spot with 348 that Haslett won with a tiebreaker. Avery Manning fired a...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Boys' XC Wins First SEC Jamboree

The Chelsea boys' cross country team showed why they were ranked #1 in Division 2 in the pre-season rankings as the Bulldogs won the first SEC jamboree of the season at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson Wednesday. The first SEC jamboree is the only one of the three where the...
CHELSEA, MI
247Sports

247Sports on the Road: Notre Dame 5-star QB commit CJ Carr

MONROE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated will be on-site tonight in Monroe, Mich., as Saline (Mich.) high school (3-0), led by five-star quarterback and Notre Dame commit CJ Carr, hit the road to take on Monroe high school (2-1). The 6-3, 195-pounder is looking to keep things rolling and remain undefeated on the season.
MONROE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smack#Power Series#Sec#Hornets
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Cross Country Teams both Second at SEC Jamboree #1

The Saline cross country teams both had strong runner-up finishes at the first SEC Jamboree of the season at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson Wednesday. The boys finished with 81 points behind only Chelsea in the final standings. Samuel Jackson led the Hornets with a PR of 15:59.5 to finish...
SALINE, MI
247Sports

Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M

Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Detroit

Teenage boxer from Michigan wins it all at the Boxing Golden Gloves

(CBS DETROIT) - Kentrell Rouser is not just some amateur boxer from Michigan, he is now the best 139-pounder in the country.The 19-year-old native of Pontiac won the 2022 Golden Gloves back in August.Not only did Rouser win his weight class, but he has also named the outstanding boxer of the national tournament.What is amazing about Rouser is the fact that he has less than 20 total fights on his amateur boxing passport.Each day, he travels to the former WBC Junior Middleweight Champion Tony Harrison's Superbad Gym in Detroit."That's where I got the best sparring in the country and that allowed me, to go and win," Rouser says.The future looks bright for Kentrell Rouser, who has his eyes set on winning the Golden Gloves next year as well as representing America in the next Olympic games.
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
GRAND BLANC, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Mayor Stockford announces fight against mystery opponent

Mayor Adam Stockford will wrestle a mystery opponent on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds. The evening event will feature a series of matches between professional wrestlers, as part of the Championship International Wrestling promotion group. “We got the Mayor fighting which will give it a little hometown...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy