Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Hornets Take Care of Monroe 40-0
Saline made the trek to Monroe Friday night and came home with a strong 40-0 win over the Trojans to move to 4-0 on the season and remain atop the SEC Red standings. CJ Carr was nearly perfect for the night by going 18-20 for 199 yards and two TD’s.
thesuntimesnews.com
Bulldogs Roll Pinckney to Move to 2-0 in SEC White
After a surprising loss on the season opener, the Chelsea football team seems to be hitting on all cylinders now after a 46-26 win over Pinckney Friday night. The Bulldogs offense clicked for the first time, racking up nearly 500 yards in total offense on a night where the defense gave up the most points in a game this season.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dreadnaughts Ease Past Lincoln to Remain Perfect
The Dexter football team remained undefeated on the season after 45-0 pasting of Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night. The win lifted Dexter to a 4-0 record for the first time since 1965 when the Dreads started 5-0. Dexter was dominant on both sides of the ball with the offense putting up...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Golfers Shoot Season Low in SEC Sweep
The Chelsea girls’ golf team shot a season low score to sweep a pair of SEC matches at Inverness Golf Course last week. The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 187 to beat out AA Huron with 199 and Monroe with 229. Anna Reisner fired a three-over-par 39...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Golfers Fourth at Coldwater
The Dexter girls’ golf team came home with a fourth-place finish at the Coldwater Invitational Friday. The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 358. Haslett, Lumen Christi, and Grosse Ile all tied for the top spot with 348 that Haslett won with a tiebreaker. Avery Manning fired a...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Boys' XC Wins First SEC Jamboree
The Chelsea boys' cross country team showed why they were ranked #1 in Division 2 in the pre-season rankings as the Bulldogs won the first SEC jamboree of the season at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson Wednesday. The first SEC jamboree is the only one of the three where the...
247Sports on the Road: Notre Dame 5-star QB commit CJ Carr
MONROE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated will be on-site tonight in Monroe, Mich., as Saline (Mich.) high school (3-0), led by five-star quarterback and Notre Dame commit CJ Carr, hit the road to take on Monroe high school (2-1). The 6-3, 195-pounder is looking to keep things rolling and remain undefeated on the season.
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 16th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week four of high school football is here, and the quality of matchups is still at an all-time high. This week, teams will attempt to save their playoff hopes, stay undefeated, or prove any doubters wrong. Here’s the scoreboard for tonight’s area games:. Jackson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Cross Country Teams both Second at SEC Jamboree #1
The Saline cross country teams both had strong runner-up finishes at the first SEC Jamboree of the season at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson Wednesday. The boys finished with 81 points behind only Chelsea in the final standings. Samuel Jackson led the Hornets with a PR of 15:59.5 to finish...
Michigan QB Cade McNamara suffers injury vs. Connecticut
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines were whooping Connecticut when head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough of starting QB J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara was put into the game. Unfortunately, McNamara took a couple of big hits, including one right before halftime and it appeared as if he...
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M
Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to watch Michigan vs. UConn: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
Michigan has found its starting quarterback and has one final tune-up before Big Ten play. UConn (1-2) already has had to dip into its quarterback depth and is looking to eclipse last year’s win total with an upset over the Wolverines. The two programs will meet for a third...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Toledo vs. Ohio State Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Toledo Rockets from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Toledo Rockets. When: Saturday, September...
Teenage boxer from Michigan wins it all at the Boxing Golden Gloves
(CBS DETROIT) - Kentrell Rouser is not just some amateur boxer from Michigan, he is now the best 139-pounder in the country.The 19-year-old native of Pontiac won the 2022 Golden Gloves back in August.Not only did Rouser win his weight class, but he has also named the outstanding boxer of the national tournament.What is amazing about Rouser is the fact that he has less than 20 total fights on his amateur boxing passport.Each day, he travels to the former WBC Junior Middleweight Champion Tony Harrison's Superbad Gym in Detroit."That's where I got the best sparring in the country and that allowed me, to go and win," Rouser says.The future looks bright for Kentrell Rouser, who has his eyes set on winning the Golden Gloves next year as well as representing America in the next Olympic games.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 4 on Sep. 16
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Friday, Sep. 16, or Week 4 of the football season. Allen Park 35, Lincoln Park 6.
5 Ann Arbor-area high school football stadiums worth visiting
ANN ARBOR – In some towns, there’s only one place to go on a Friday night in the fall – a high school football stadium. These stadiums have a knack for gathering communities to cheer on their teams each week and creating an atmosphere teams can use to their advantage.
Saline teacher, coach remembered: ‘When the kids were successful, you could just see it in her eyes’
SALINE, MI - Whether it was helping students solve a math problem or watching them improve their skills on the volleyball court, nothing inspired Trisca Beasley like seeing a young person apply what they learned in real life. Former Manchester Community Schools Athletic Director Wes Gall said he saw Beasley’s...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Mayor Stockford announces fight against mystery opponent
Mayor Adam Stockford will wrestle a mystery opponent on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds. The evening event will feature a series of matches between professional wrestlers, as part of the Championship International Wrestling promotion group. “We got the Mayor fighting which will give it a little hometown...
Comments / 0