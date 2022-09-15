People of Richmond: How would you improve WCCUSD schools?

Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
NBC Bay Area
Advocates Raise Concerns as Richmond Plans Homeless Encampment Cleanup
Dozens of unhoused people in Richmond are about to lose the place they call home, as their encampment is scheduled to be cleared in a matter of weeks. Payton Skillet, a community organizer put together Thursday’s press conference to bring attention to homelessness along Rydin Road in Richmond. The...
11 Bay Area campuses recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
SAN FRANCISCO – Eleven Bay Area schools are among 29 statewide that were named Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education.There were 297 schools across the nation that received the honor, which recognizes overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.The Bay Area schools honored at Ralston Intermediate School in Belmont, Burlingame Intermediate School in Burlingame, Eleanor Murray Fallon School and Harold William Kolb School in Dublin, Orinda Intermediate School in Orinda, Thomas S. Hart Middle School in Pleasanton, Lawton Alternative School in San Francisco, and Coyote Creek Elementary...
Founder of Annie’s Annuals selling Richmond house
A notable onetime Richmond resident’s house is on the market and, wow, does it ever have a magnificent garden. Annie Hayes, the founder and former owner of Annie’s Annuals and Perennials, is selling her house at 5721 Doremus Ave. in the East Richmond Heights neighborhood for $724,000. Hayes’...
eastcountytoday.net
Councilmembers Ask Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to Resign
On Thursday, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock called for the resignation of Mayor Lamar Thorpe during a press conference. The call for the resignation came after this publication broke the news that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $350k settlement with two victims who sued the Los Medanos Healthcare District and its executive director Lamar Thorpe, who is also Mayor of Antioch.
sfstandard.com
‘The System Failed Him’: SF Educator Battled Insurance Glitches Before Dying From Cancer
In July, several months into the San Francisco Unified School District’s disastrous payroll switch, one of its longtime paraeducators, Eddy Alarcon, underwent tests to get to the bottom of some recent health issues. That’s when the Mission District native—who had preexisting diabetes and high blood pressure—was informed he no...
Woman stabs man with pair of scissors in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after stabbing a man with a pair of scissors last week, the Berkeley Police Department announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The incident happened in the afternoon of Sept. 8 on the 2000 block of Sixth Street where the man was stabbed in his leg. Officers arrived […]
berkeleyside.org
‘I hope they don’t call this place a failure’: West Berkeley shelter prepares to close
The West Berkeley Horizon Transitional Village is drawing to a close after opening last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fate of the program, as well as that of the majority of its tenants, is up in the air. Commonly known as the Grayson shelter, the warehouse was converted...
Vallejo High students, community shocked after shooting outside school injures athletic trainer
"Somebody took a bullet for our students. He was doing his job and unfortunately, something bad happened while he was at work."
vallejosun.com
Former Solano law enforcement officers seek to expand political power in November
VACAVILLE – Two former law enforcement officers are running for powerful political positions in Solano County this November. If they win, it will be a substantial expansion of the governing power of current and former law enforcement officers, some with an oversight role over their former departments. In Vacaville,...
3 students injured after being hit by car walking home from school in Antioch, officials say
Three students walking home from school were seriously injured after being hit by a car in Antioch Friday afternoon, according to police.
berkeleyside.org
‘Roller Boogie’ will take over Shattuck Avenue on Sunday
Roller skaters will take over Shattuck Avenue on Sunday for a first-ever, day-long “roller boogie.”. Berkeley will shut down Shattuck Avenue between Allston Way and University Avenue for the event, which will feature four local DJs and roller-skating lessons. There will also be market with “Tarot readings and lotions and potions.”
2 adults, 2 children brought to trauma center after balcony collapses in Daly City
Two adults and two children were hurt Friday when the balcony that they were standing on collapsed, officials said.
ksro.com
Vallejo High School Coach Shot in Front of School
A football coach at Vallejo High School is recovering after being shot in front of the campus. Many identified him as Joe Pastrana. The district superintendent says he potentially saved a child’s life yesterday when he tried to break up a fight between students and some men in the street. Police say those involved took off in a car and then opened fire. The school went into lockdown but classes will continue today on a shortened schedule.
hoodline.com
Black Star Pirate BBQ team opens live music & comfort food venue in Pt. Richmond
The team behind Richmond's artsy waterfront eatery-and-music-joint, Black Star Pirate BBQ, have opened another restaurant and live performance venue, this time in Point Richmond. It's called the Baltic Kiss, and it recently opened in the space belonging to Richmond's oldest bar, at 135 Park Place. Chef Tony Carracci, whose high-end...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
4-alarm Oakland fire near I-580 burns at least four buildings
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A four-alarm brush fire that started in Oakland Friday afternoon burned at least four structures, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. OFD said at 3:29 p.m. that the fire was under control, but crews are still working on hotspots. OFD said the fire is near 35th Avenue and […]
KCRA.com
Fire burns at auto shop in downtown Stockton
A fire broke out at an auto shop in downtown Stockton on Thursday afternoon. The shop is located at Hunter and Oak streets and has been abandoned, KCRA 3 confirmed. A sign showed the building was for sale. Video from our tower camera showed a smoke plume from the fire...
KTVU FOX 2
First phase of clearing one of Oakland's largest homeless encampments nearly complete
In a week's time, plenty of work has been done to clear one of Oakland's largest homeless encampments at Wood Street. Caltrans says the encampment is a risk to residents and infrastructure. But for encampment residents the transition has been rough.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Council gives green light for 65 license plate readers
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 15, 2022) — The City Council unanimously approved placing 65 license plate cameras around town, after hearing the impact they could make on missing person cases, sideshows and smash-and-grab crimes at the Aug. 23 meeting. “We are close to one of the last in Contra Costa...
Silicon Valley
East Bay city adds its first downtown cannabis dispensary
ANTIOCH — Antioch has approved its first downtown cannabis dispensary after revisiting a proposal that was denied weeks earlier. Mayor Lamar Thorpe brought back the item to the council after a check with the city’s legal team revealed that City Councilwoman Monica Wilson did not need to recuse herself at the previous hearing, which failed on a split vote.
