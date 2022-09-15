People of Richmond: How would you improve WCCUSD schools?

A football coach at Vallejo High School is recovering after being shot in front of the campus. Many identified him as Joe Pastrana. The district superintendent says he potentially saved a child’s life yesterday when he tried to break up a fight between students and some men in the street. Police say those involved took off in a car and then opened fire. The school went into lockdown but classes will continue today on a shortened schedule.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO